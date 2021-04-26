 Skip to content
(KOMU Columbia)   You can still text and drive in these two states
37
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It doesn't matter in Indiana or Ohio where it is illegal. RC people talking on their phone and trying to text constantly while they're weaving around in the lane.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I see not RC. Fu*k me.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Still being legal is ridiculous.

That being said...

Rep. Ashley Bland Manlove (D-Kansas City) echoes those concerns.

That's just an awesome name.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I remember responding to a head on, serious PI.
Significant front end damage to both vehicles, one was older and had some intrusion into the passenger compartment. This was the worst victim so we got going on extrication even though the engine with the good tools hadn't arrived. Her foot had gotten wedged under the center console and I was pulling like a motherfarker trying to get it out. Eventually she was freed and we got to work.
Cop goes to the car, gets her phone and checks it. Apparently it was in the middle of a text. She was well known by the police for texting and driving. She had even gotten a ticket for it within the past week.

She died right there on the road. She was in her early 20's.

Don't text and drive

// I have many similar stories
/// hopefully that gives a little insight into why I can be the way I can be
/// people waste a lot of time on petty bullshiat
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Demetrius: Still being legal is ridiculous.

That being said...

Rep. Ashley Bland Manlove (D-Kansas City) echoes those concerns.

That's just an awesome name.


She's a lesbian, so don't get your hopes up.  Or do...
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Demetrius: Still being legal is ridiculous.

That being said...

Rep. Ashley Bland Manlove (D-Kansas City) echoes those concerns.

That's just an awesome name.


Ain't nothing going to happen while Josh Hawley is still alive. He's trying to kill us all.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, you can text and drive in every state.  Well, if you are a vegetable on life support in a hospital or the like you cannot text and drive, but most people are capable of texting and driving.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Demetrius: Still being legal is ridiculous.

That being said...

Rep. Ashley Bland Manlove (D-Kansas City) echoes those concerns.

That's just an awesome name.


Bland Manlove? Doesn't sound fun in bed.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: I remember responding to a head on, serious PI.
Significant front end damage to both vehicles, one was older and had some intrusion into the passenger compartment. This was the worst victim so we got going on extrication even though the engine with the good tools hadn't arrived. Her foot had gotten wedged under the center console and I was pulling like a motherfarker trying to get it out. Eventually she was freed and we got to work.
Cop goes to the car, gets her phone and checks it. Apparently it was in the middle of a text. She was well known by the police for texting and driving. She had even gotten a ticket for it within the past week.

She died right there on the road. She was in her early 20's.

Don't text and drive

// I have many similar stories
/// hopefully that gives a little insight into why I can be the way I can be
/// people waste a lot of time on petty bullshiat


"I think Missouri is one of the most conservative personal rights states, and I support that," he said.
But muh rights!
The only law we need is banning abortion and gay marriage. Because pro-life.
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moniker o' Shame: To be fair, you can text and drive in every state.  Well, if you are a vegetable on life support in a hospital or the like you cannot text and drive, but most people are capable of texting and driving.


I mean you are capable of doing that. It just means you're more likely to cause an accident.
 
semiotix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All of those eight bills [to make texting and driving illegal] have been referred to the Downsizing State Government committee. They make up half of the bills the committee is currently handling.

There are a lot of layers of WTF packed into those two sentences.
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember when Missouri first passed this law. Texting was a relatively new thing so just imagine a bunch of old farmers trying to figure out how a cell phone works and you get this law.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In VA. I was turing at an intersection at the green arrow.  Some girl in her early twenties comes blazing through the intersection red light in like a F250, and damn near plows into me (thankfully I saw her coming and stopped in time.) She looked up from her phone with just enough time to give me the finger and lay on the horn.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: I remember responding to a head on, serious PI.
Significant front end damage to both vehicles, one was older and had some intrusion into the passenger compartment. This was the worst victim so we got going on extrication even though the engine with the good tools hadn't arrived. Her foot had gotten wedged under the center console and I was pulling like a motherfarker trying to get it out. Eventually she was freed and we got to work.
Cop goes to the car, gets her phone and checks it. Apparently it was in the middle of a text. She was well known by the police for texting and driving. She had even gotten a ticket for it within the past week.

She died right there on the road. She was in her early 20's.

Don't text and drive

// I have many similar stories
/// hopefully that gives a little insight into why I can be the way I can be
/// people waste a lot of time on petty bullshiat


I genuinely wish we had PSA's to remind people not to text and drive.  I've been rear ended at a full stop in traffic by a Pacifica that was still going 70+ mph.  I remember realizing she was going to hit us.  Looking at my boss to tell him, looking at the steering wheel, and imagining it was going to crush against my chest.  Thank God I was in one of the company's Cadillac XT5's instead of my Ford Focus.  The active restrain system kept me solidly in the seat.  The Pacifica hit five vehicles before coming to a stop and only sent one person to the hospital.

For reasons I can't understand, Ohio state troopers didn't arrest the texter.
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm driving while posting on Fark right now in Misso...
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phishrace: I'm driving while posting on Fark right now in Misso...


Whoa there dude...are you at least 21?
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: I remember responding to a head on, serious PI.
Significant front end damage to both vehicles, one was older and had some intrusion into the passenger compartment. This was the worst victim so we got going on extrication even though the engine with the good tools hadn't arrived. Her foot had gotten wedged under the center console and I was pulling like a motherfarker trying to get it out. Eventually she was freed and we got to work.
Cop goes to the car, gets her phone and checks it. Apparently it was in the middle of a text. She was well known by the police for texting and driving. She had even gotten a ticket for it within the past week.

She died right there on the road. She was in her early 20's.

Don't text and drive

// I have many similar stories
/// hopefully that gives a little insight into why I can be the way I can be
/// people waste a lot of time on petty bullshiat


The folly of youth.
The young ones are the worst. Do you do decompression conversations after the incidents?
That stuff pops out years later if you bottle it up.

/ thanks for being a good guy
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTFDYW: It doesn't matter in Indiana or Ohio where it is illegal. RC people talking on their phone and trying to text constantly while they're weaving around in the lane.


Hey fark off, man, I don't like this song and there's no switch album button on my dashboard console
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's illegal in my state, so no one texts and drives here.  If we didn't have the law, I cant imagine how many people I would see on a daily basis texting and driving.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

MythDragon: In VA. I was turing at an intersection at the green arrow.  Some girl in her early twenties comes blazing through the intersection red light in like a F250, and damn near plows into me (thankfully I saw her coming and stopped in time.) She looked up from her phone with just enough time to give me the finger and lay on the horn.


I was nearly run off the road while on my motorycle due to an asshole texting.  75mph.

He flipped me off and I kicked his door.  Left a decent dent, too.  Fark him.

I should be able to shoot people like that.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Demetrius: Still being legal is ridiculous.

That being said...

Rep. Ashley Bland Manlove (D-Kansas City) echoes those concerns.

That's just an awesome name.

Bland Manlove? Doesn't sound fun in bed.


Blond Manlove would be cool. I have a thing for Viking-looking dudes.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: MythDragon: In VA. I was turing at an intersection at the green arrow.  Some girl in her early twenties comes blazing through the intersection red light in like a F250, and damn near plows into me (thankfully I saw her coming and stopped in time.) She looked up from her phone with just enough time to give me the finger and lay on the horn.

I was nearly run off the road while on my motorycle due to an asshole texting.  75mph.

He flipped me off and I kicked his door.  Left a decent dent, too.  Fark him.

I should be able to shoot people like that.


Yeah, that's justifiable. Or at most be a misdemeanor. Shooting attorneys should be a misdemeanor, also.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Only two states in the nation do not have laws against texting and driving for all drivers: Missouri and Montana.

.

I'm surprised Wyoming's not on board with Montana in allowing texting while driving. Perfectly safe in both places.

It should absolutely be forbidden in Missouri though.
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Only two states in the nation do not have laws against texting and driving for all drivers: Missouri and Montana.

.

I'm surprised Wyoming's not on board with Montana in allowing texting while driving. Perfectly safe in both places.

It should absolutely be forbidden in Missouri though.


Montana doesn't surprise me.

This used to be the speed limit sign there.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
daffy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
We have had many near miss's driving in Florida. Every one of them had their phone in hand. They were talking on the phone or looking at it. They would come across three lanes of traffic to get to an exit, run a red light, make a turn onto the road ,or run a stop sign. It is so scary that they get into a car and talk or type the whole time they are driving. I have never and will never use my phone in my car unless I am parked. Nothing is so important that it can't wait til you get where you are going.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: It's illegal in my state, so no one texts and drives here.  If we didn't have the law, I cant imagine how many people I would see on a daily basis texting and driving.


I got my mom a neodymium magnet-mounted cell-phone holder and installed it in her Rav4, and also a bluetooth transmitter/receiver that hooks up to her stereo system, so she just has to plunk it on and it sticks, and the bluetooth turns on automatically with the engine. It keeps her out of trouble from texting and driving (she's 70, so that's a distraction she doesn't need), but I get phone calls about everything now. She has to call me every time she's in the car. I want to tell her to text me about it, but that would be going backwards.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: NotThatGuyAgain: MythDragon: In VA. I was turing at an intersection at the green arrow.  Some girl in her early twenties comes blazing through the intersection red light in like a F250, and damn near plows into me (thankfully I saw her coming and stopped in time.) She looked up from her phone with just enough time to give me the finger and lay on the horn.

I was nearly run off the road while on my motorycle due to an asshole texting.  75mph.

He flipped me off and I kicked his door.  Left a decent dent, too.  Fark him.

I should be able to shoot people like that.

Yeah, that's justifiable. Or at most be a misdemeanor. Shooting attorneys should be a misdemeanor, also.


If it's not a misdemeanor it's a good start

/I have no desire to shoot any living thing
//Yummy deer and invasive coyotes are exceptions
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Only two states in the nation do not have laws against texting and driving for all drivers: Missouri and Montana.

.

I'm surprised Wyoming's not on board with Montana in allowing texting while driving. Perfectly safe in both places.

It should absolutely be forbidden in Missouri though.


Montana doesn't surprise me.

This used to be the speed limit sign there.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Reasonable & Prudent

Love it.
 
Fano
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: It doesn't matter in Indiana or Ohio where it is illegal. RC people talking on their phone and trying to text constantly while they're weaving around in the lane.


It alarms me when jogging noticing the number of people driving down the street staring down at their phones without looking away
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
And the motto of the state of Missouri is

Salus populi suprema lex esto


"The health (welfare, good, salvation, felicity of the people should be the supreme law",
"Let the good (or safety) of the people be the supreme (or highest) law", or
"The welfare of the people shall be the supreme law"

I thought it meant sell me some of that popular supreme laxative that I love

boy was I wrong
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Mrtraveler01: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Only two states in the nation do not have laws against texting and driving for all drivers: Missouri and Montana.

.

I'm surprised Wyoming's not on board with Montana in allowing texting while driving. Perfectly safe in both places.

It should absolutely be forbidden in Missouri though.

Montana doesn't surprise me.

This used to be the speed limit sign there.

[Fark user image 350x200]

Reasonable & Prudent

Love it.


Might as well say "Speed Limit - depends on your skin colour"
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Willis Alan Ramsey - Goodbye To Old Missoula (1972)
Youtube BXiSXXg8PxE
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Might as well say "Speed Limit - depends on your skin colour"


how many black people you think live in montana
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Russ1642: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Mrtraveler01: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Only two states in the nation do not have laws against texting and driving for all drivers: Missouri and Montana.

.

I'm surprised Wyoming's not on board with Montana in allowing texting while driving. Perfectly safe in both places.

It should absolutely be forbidden in Missouri though.

Montana doesn't surprise me.

This used to be the speed limit sign there.

[Fark user image 350x200]

Reasonable & Prudent

Love it.

Might as well say "Speed Limit - depends on your skin colour"


I'm sure that's a huge issue in Montana.  That one black guy gets pulled over at least twice a week.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: /I have no desire to shoot any living thing
//Yummy deer and invasive coyotes are exceptions


those coyotes are not invasive

they're just coming to town to mess around
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Russ1642: Might as well say "Speed Limit - depends on your skin colour"

how many black people you think live in montana


when I lived on the western slope of Colorado there were four
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Two in Grand Junction, one in a teepee out by Norwood and one that was just passing through
 
