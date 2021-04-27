 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KATV Little Rock)   There's a naked man in the lobby   (katv.com) divider line
9
    More: Strange, Naked man wrestles officers, Little Rock, Arkansas  
•       •       •

305 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Apr 2021 at 1:41 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The cops grabbed him by his Little Rock.
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An American Werewolf in London - Balloons
Youtube NgVtg1VV05U
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
They confronted a 38-year-old man who was naked and had reportedly been carrying a gun

In his hand? Cause it seems like the police would take other measures than 'tackle the guy with a gun in his hand'

...I have questions
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
... and?
 
PyroStock
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Well don't say it so loudly or everyone'll want one!
 
bughunter
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Lowell George shakes tiny fist from the afterlife...
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: They confronted a 38-year-old man who was naked and had reportedly been carrying a gun

In his hand? Cause it seems like the police would take other measures than 'tackle the guy with a gun in his hand'

...I have questions


Sure, I can answer.
Yes, he was white.

/didn't actually read the article
 
daffy
‘’ less than a minute ago  

TorpedoOrca: They confronted a 38-year-old man who was naked and had reportedly been carrying a gun

In his hand? Cause it seems like the police would take other measures than 'tackle the guy with a gun in his hand'

...I have questions


The article said that the gun was found in the lobby, nearby.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.