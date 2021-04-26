 Skip to content
 
(Fox 16 Little Rock) Can't tell what brand of beer it is. So something of value may have been lost
Daniel Boone's Farm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Milwaukee's Best Light.  No comment.
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
It wasn't that BIDEN'S SOSHULIST COMMIE PLANT-BASED BEER, was it? I hear that that will be the only beer after next month.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Stop drinking so much you can't see
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

felching pen: It wasn't that BIDEN'S SOSHULIST COMMIE PLANT-BASED BEER, was it? I hear that that will be the only beer after next month.


Dammit! I want my beef and pork-based beer! F---ing commonists!
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
another professional driver
 
Reverend J
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ag, the Beast, I remember drinking that in college. Never will I have it again.
 
jmswentzel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Numerous brands.

Even the Beast can be uses for delicious chicken or brats.

Sad.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sinko swimo: another professional driver


Another professional trailer loader perhaps.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's to a joyride with some PBR.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.thv11.comView Full Size


(1900x1080ish)
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We watered that roadside real good boss.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh man, save the High Life.
 
Klom Dark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArcadianRefugee: [media.thv11.com image 850x478]

(1900x1080ish)


Enhance!
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jmswentzel: Numerous brands.

Even the Beast can be uses for delicious chicken or brats.

Sad.


Milwaukee's Best or PBR only for brats.

And for brats only.
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Subby, it is what passes for beer in the USA. So, nothing of value was lost.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Saiga410
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Driver did not duck nor dodge correctly on his east bound excursion.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Milwaukee's Best. For when PBR or Keystone Light is just too hoity toity.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
All Beer Matters
 
