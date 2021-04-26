 Skip to content
(Austin News KXAN)   Marina owner in Austin finds himself in a shiatty situation   (kxan.com) divider line
24
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, knowingly discharging untreated human waste into the water source for $1M people, time for bioterrorism charges.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Something: [Fark user image image 850x477]


Bah!
Chocolate Rain by Chad Vader
Youtube P6dUCOS1bM0
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it regular poop or "toxic poop"?
preview.redd.itView Full Size


Geez, I sure hope it wasn't toxic poop.

/Poop
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No wonder Travis county has so many boil notices.
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This guy must be friends with Dave Matthews who also enjoys dumping shiat in places it doesn't belong.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's an interesting town, but I wouldn't drink the water there. When I visit Texas, it's bottled water the entire time.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now, now, you can't just dump shiat into the river that Austinoids call a lake like that.

Not without your proper permits.

Once you have your corporation's lawyers apply to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for your NPDES permit, and that permit is rubber stamped, you will receive a daily limit of the shiat you may dump into the river-lake. If you go over that limit, we may from time to time send you a strongly worded letter encouraging you to meter your shiat dumping into that particular river-lake.

Then if a 501(c)(3) environmental group like 'Stop the Shiat, Seriously' tries to sue you to stop your loosely metered shiat dumping, our courts will dismiss their case unless they can prove that their members directly suffered from your river-lake-shiatting.

//RIP John Dunsworth
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...an officer showed up to inspect the marina and that's when he says he saw the waste and toilet paper coming out of the pipe and into Lake Travis

.
That's just the Circle Of Life, Officer.

I only hope the marina's renters get at least a little break on their slip fees this year.

Nobody's swimming there, of course, but it's still kind of gross.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: the river that Austinoids call a lake


So it's actually a river? What's the problem then?

Issue a huge fine and move on.
 
robv83
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: Was it regular poop or "toxic poop"?
[preview.redd.it image 843x422]

Geez, I sure hope it wasn't toxic poop.

/Poop


Do you know there is poop inside of you right now?!


That commercial is so freakin stupid.
 
daffy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Up. That's gross.
 
Polezni Durak [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

robodog: Wow, knowingly discharging untreated human waste into the water source for $1M people, time for bioterrorism charges.


Not impressed...
i.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Here's a helpful picture of what an Austin Marina might look like.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


What an Austin Marina might look like.
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Here's a helpful picture of what an Austin Marina might look like.

[Fark user image 708x506]


Great minds....and all that.

//:D
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: It's an interesting town, but I wouldn't drink the water there. When I visit Texas, it's bottled water the entire time.


Where was it bottled? Might have come out of that same lake.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: We Ate the Necco Wafers: It's an interesting town, but I wouldn't drink the water there. When I visit Texas, it's bottled water the entire time.

Where was it bottled? Might have come out of that same lake.


Ignorance is bliss.

I can believe the fiction that those Costco water bottles were filled with pure Fijian spring water.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"shiatters full"
 
Loucifer
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
What a Travisty
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Here's a helpful picture of what an Austin Marina might look like.

[Fark user image 708x506]


My mom had an Austin Marina. A 1978 model I believe.

Years later I had a boat I used to keep at an Austin marina.
Life is weird that way.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: We Ate the Necco Wafers: It's an interesting town, but I wouldn't drink the water there. When I visit Texas, it's bottled water the entire time.

Where was it bottled? Might have come out of that same lake.


.....soon
Fark user imageView Full Size

https://www.dw.com/en/singapores-toil​e​t-to-tap-concept/a-16904636
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
And take his paddle!
 
assalon5 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Can't say anything about this circumstance but live on a boat ( brackish saltwater) mostly go home to the house to pay bills. This dumping practice is just wrong but prevalent..... so there are some reasons and none good... one is that it's not the primary problem just #2.

3 reasons I see and none of them given....but  that fit this guy HAD to do it knowingly. No other way just ...

Fark user imageView Full Size


1. Some people that boat  (called nickname of  weekend warriors) are just not committed to understanding about the danger*  of overflow bacteria  either on boats or near water property and most waterfront homes do not have any central sewer system and when a flood time comes (not a a super flood but more like 3 days of rain then you read about it) then  septic tanks are required to have an overflow alarm... Not  justifying anything just info.

2. Government willhas outlawed something called and MSD (marine sanitation device) more in a bit....**

3. You can obviously tell who is dumping that this is a marina is non-defensible I can see it on the water on weekends.

*most waterfront homes do not have any central sewer system and when a flood time comes (not a flood
you read about ) but the data is that ->  https://www.cbf.org/issues/pollut​ed-ru​noff/rainfall-revelations/index.html mentions the main issue but the article does not mention overflow.  But can not deny that  still folks dump overboard because they are lazy or have no way to pump out.
https://www.cbf.org/issues/polluted-r​u​noff/rainfall-revelations/index.html

**The device example MSD is no longer legal in some areas. This is dumb as fark. They could fix this easily...

I see it this way but  sad and true... but all of the above contribute here. I give a shaite so to say.... so so many references on things that get dumped in the water. All bad and avoidable.

This is just an observation.. from decades on the water.

The MSD above works by electrolysis of saltwater. So in brackish or fresh water you have to supplement it with salt mixture which creates an acid that kills bacteria. But these things fail so more safeguards are needed but they do address the problem. But by example someday buy some off brand Clorox (oh baby bleach stuff  that will kill anything) But after time an old bottle of bleach breaks down back into saltwater. Kinda interesting to me as the chemistry is complex but yet simple (easy to see but hard to fix) boats are polluters surely but this article seems to be direct dumping by the marina owner.


//tl;dr this  marina manager cat knew what he was doing if coming from a common pipe. They (local govt,) only come around when called.
 
