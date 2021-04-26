 Skip to content
 
(CBS Miami)   Teachers not allowed to teach at expensive private school until they're vaccinated. Sorry IF they're vaccinated. Welcome to Plague Rat Centner Academy   (miami.cbslocal.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Charter schools are managed by private companies but receive state funding, on average between $6500 and $7400 per student, according to the Florida Charter School Alliance.
Just another group of trump nutters and religious nutters working another grift to steal public money and harm the public while doing it.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yep pull their funding. Teaching lies is not education.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
One of its co-founders, Leila Centner...
Ms. Centner directed questions about the matter to her publicist, who said in a statement that the school's top priority throughout the pandemic has been to keep students safe. The statement repeated false claims that vaccinated people "may be transmitting something from their bodies" leading to adverse reproductive issues among women.

You know how I know she is over paid? A school owner has a farking *publicist*
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How good of a school could it have been if they can't even spell center right
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Unobtanium: One of its co-founders, Leila Centner...
Ms. Centner directed questions about the matter to her publicist, who said in a statement that the school's top priority throughout the pandemic has been to keep students safe. The statement repeated false claims that vaccinated people "may be transmitting something from their bodies" leading to adverse reproductive issues among women.

You know how I know she is over paid? A school owner has a farking *publicist*


Charter Schools, wrong on so many levels.

Just dumbasses who want to teach their superstitions, political beliefs, and conspiracy theories.   In other words, Republicans.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They will pay extra for that
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Zero public funding should be allocated to private plague-rat dens, and private schools in general.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

sithon: Yep pull their funding. Teaching lies is not education.


And pull their business license.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Sell Florida back to Spain, people and all.
 
desertgeek
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

sithon: Yep pull their funding. Teaching lies is not education.


Considering it's Florida and who's in charge there, their funding will probably be tripled thanks to this.
 
karl2025 [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Folks that stupid shouldn't be teaching.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Sell Florida back to Spain, people and all.


I don't think they want it back.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 minute ago  
First, that doesn't make a lick of sense.

Second, that's not a school building. That's a giant Applebee's.
 
