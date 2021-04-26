 Skip to content
 
(Metro)   Man wakes up to find more than 100 e-scooters piled up outside his house after official app for parking goes on the blink   (metro.co.uk) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I saw this on "South Park".
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Wait don't they pay people to collect them? He's got an opportunity
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Wait don't they pay people to collect them? He's got an opportunity


They pay people to charge them. And you have to use your own leccy. Im told the payoff is just not worth it.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
for the south park guy...
 
daffy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
He should charge the company for using his yard as a parking lot.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Hey, fee scooters.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Hey, fee scooters.


I was thinkin free kickass batteries
 
