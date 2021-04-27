 Skip to content
 
(Daily Mail)   Hilton unveils new dog menu across 32 of its hotels, with dishes including Beef Doguignon and Mutt Roast. BONE appétit   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
NevynFox
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I just glanced at it and thought it was Hilton starting to serve dog on it's menu, like horse style.
 
KB202
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Great. So the hotel grounds can be littered with dog diarrhoea. Definitely not staying there.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Paris should promote this with a video showing the style your doggy may experience at Hilton.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Yayy! Thanks hotels for catering to the smaller percentage of guests! I appreciate walking into a lobby and seeing a dog licking his balls. I love the dog hair, dog smell, barking and poop bags all around your hotel! Keep it up!
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user image

Love that URL
 
