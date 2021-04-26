 Skip to content
 
(NYPost)   Atlanta's airport no longer the busiest as people decide sitting shut inside a metal container with 150 other disease vectors wasn't the travel experience they were looking for   (nypost.com) divider line
Leftover Cocaine [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A plane from India to Hong Kong had ~100 passengers and pre-flight no positive cases. Upon landing there were 3 positive cases, and all passengers had to do a 14 day hotel quarantine. At the end of the quarantine, 50-something passengers tested positive for COVID.

So either:
1. India has sucky COVID tests
2. The rich people from India who were flying faked their COVID tests
3. The COVID tests in India cannot detect the Indian virus
4. The Indian variant is really farking contagious
5. Dirty TV remotes in the hotel
6. Flying is not as safe as the people who are making money off flying are telling us that it is.
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the honor has gone to an airport in China

well, I feel better.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Never has there been a more wretched hive of scum and villainy.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Leftover Cocaine: A plane from India to Hong Kong had ~100 passengers and pre-flight no positive cases. Upon landing there were 3 positive cases, and all passengers had to do a 14 day hotel quarantine. At the end of the quarantine, 50-something passengers tested positive for COVID.

So either:
1. India has sucky COVID tests
2. The rich people from India who were flying faked their COVID tests
3. The COVID tests in India cannot detect the Indian virus
4. The Indian variant is really farking contagious
5. Dirty TV remotes in the hotel
6. Flying is not as safe as the people who are making money off flying are telling us that it is.


Wait. So they were testing mid-flight?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jimpapa
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I always liked they still have smoking rooms
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Was it Gy-na?

i.redd.itView Full Size
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

jimpapa: I always liked they still have smoking rooms


Many international airports still do, with Italy having some neat mini-booths near gates.

/still glad I quit a long time ago
 
stuffy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Most airports are incredibly boring. Except Vegas and Reno. At least you can lose money on slots.
 
KingKauff
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Leftover Cocaine: A plane from India to Hong Kong had ~100 passengers and pre-flight no positive cases. Upon landing there were 3 positive cases, and all passengers had to do a 14 day hotel quarantine. At the end of the quarantine, 50-something passengers tested positive for COVID.

So either:
1. India has sucky COVID tests
2. The rich people from India who were flying faked their COVID tests
3. The COVID tests in India cannot detect the Indian virus
4. The Indian variant is really farking contagious
5. Dirty TV remotes in the hotel
6. Flying is not as safe as the people who are making money off flying are telling us that it is.


I'm gonna go out on a limb and say it's #6.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

jimpapa: I always liked they still have smoking rooms


So does Narita.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Still haven't found the kids' smoking room.
 
ifky
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Anyone know how busy the Atlanta airport normally is on a Sunday around 9:30-10:00 am? I'm tentatively (depending on what the whole COVID situation is) scheduled to pass through there in mid September to connect with my flight home. Trying to get an idea of the crowds I might encounter ( I hate crowds in the best of times).
 
Leftover Cocaine [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: Leftover Cocaine: A plane from India to Hong Kong had ~100 passengers and pre-flight no positive cases. Upon landing there were 3 positive cases, and all passengers had to do a 14 day hotel quarantine. At the end of the quarantine, 50-something passengers tested positive for COVID.

So either:
1. India has sucky COVID tests
2. The rich people from India who were flying faked their COVID tests
3. The COVID tests in India cannot detect the Indian virus
4. The Indian variant is really farking contagious
5. Dirty TV remotes in the hotel
6. Flying is not as safe as the people who are making money off flying are telling us that it is.

Wait. So they were testing mid-flight?


Before needed negative test, tested after landing, prior to quarantine.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

stuffy: Most airports are incredibly boring. Except Vegas and Reno. At least you can lose money on slots.


Dubai is amazing....granted, my two layovers were spent in the first and business class lounges for Emirates.....

Shower rooms, breakfast buffets, free drinks, cigar lounges, etc.

The only thing I had to pay for were the cigars.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

BretMavrik: jimpapa: I always liked they still have smoking rooms

So does Narita.

[Fark user image image 245x326]

/Still haven't found the kids' smoking room.


Hahahaha.  Oh wow.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
My last layover at Atlanta was in 2017....

Thankfully, my flight left at 7AM, and it wasn't too crowded....but holy shot the hallways next to the gates are too narrow.

I can only imagine the shiat show on a busy day.
 
nucal
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
t's a surprise to find that the air inside a plane is cleaner than you might think. Thanks to HEPA filters and efficient circulation on commercial aircrafts, the air you breathe in flight-though not necessarily entirely virus-free-is much cleaner than the air in restaurants, bars, stores, or your best friend's living room.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 minute ago  

LordOfThePings: [Fark user image image 500x407]


Now they won't even be known for their airport. Just for Coca-Cola and the Braves. And, of course, their third rate symphony.
 
SpockYouOut [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

stuffy: Most airports are incredibly boring. Except Vegas and Reno. At least you can lose money on slots.


Key west's airport bar has an outdoor, sandy beach section.   It's the perfect place to wind down after a rough weekend.
 
