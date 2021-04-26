 Skip to content
(The Drive)   Warnings posted for unusual French missile launch test, set to occur after one takes le nap, as they are le tired   (thedrive.com)
    Interesting, Ballistic missile, Nuclear weapon, Ballistics, Submarine-launched ballistic missile, Missile, Intercontinental ballistic missile, long-range ballistic missile test, missile operations  
357 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Apr 2021 at 9:46 PM (42 minutes ago)



13 Comments
winedrinkingman
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I've been told it is a peaceful hypersonic submarine launched space exploration vehicle.  Nothing to be alarmed about.
 
joaquin closet [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So take a nap, then fire le fscking missles!
 
reprobate1125
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Great. Some fancy weapon they can surrender to our enemies.

Fantastic.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's amusing how nuclear countries developed the technology, blasted a lot of locations, then said "This is dangerous stuff. No one should have this technology. Other than us."

/will we go in a blast or in a whimper?
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

joaquin closet: So take a nap, then fire le fscking missles!


Zee missiles
 
Groupon boob job
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Wow. I can't believe people still remember that video. It's gotta be 17 years old.
 
Outlawtsar
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
As the keeper of ancient memes, I must provide reference to millenials who are highly confused right now.

End Of Ze World
Youtube nZMwKPmsbWE
 
JaqenHGhar
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
https://youtu.be/84Ud3V9NPw8
 
JaqenHGhar
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Beat me to it. But I am a millennial and was in highschool when that came out.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
static.boredpanda.comView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That sounds like a nice way of reminding North Korea about NATO....
 
dennysgod
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
All those "le" in the headline made me think of this little number

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
please
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Groupon boob job: Wow. I can't believe people still remember that video. It's gotta be 17 years old.


Do the old school RTFM next, I've been looking for that.
 
