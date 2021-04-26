 Skip to content
(IFL Science)   Dicked around and found out how it sucks, 1849 edition   (iflscience.com) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There have always been dummies.

There are just a lot more people today so proportionately, we have more of them.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Million to one shot, doc.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well,
My day is suddenly comparatively brighter. <wrings hands>

But, about that bottle idea...
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Today I feel better about the choices that I have made in my life.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was a great read and the author's writing style made it perfect.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark off IFLS.  DIA ... plausible potassium explosion.
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Aristocrats, 19th century style.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlgaeRancher: There have always been dummies.

There are just a lot more people today so proportionately, we have more of them.


Just imagine all the things dudes have gotten their junk stuck in, or things there gotten stuck up their asses over the course of human history.

Tale as old as time, I tell ya!
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That website molested my phone in a mall bathroom.
 
daffy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Guy are always sticking their penis' in places they shouldn't.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

daffy: Guy are always sticking their penis' in places they shouldn't.


Just as do the ladies abuse bathtub faucets and handheld shower heads...
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"So very scared, stop.  Help, stop."
 
WTP 2
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
checklist of items needed....oh, wait, never mind...!.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: That website molested my phone in a mall bathroom.


IFLS ... Friends forward me these articles like "You're the most famous scientist we know!  You'll love this!"

"No, that is a weird type of worship.  Stop."

But then I think "Man, I'm sure that's what it was like for Jesus, too."  And I realize - if Jesus couldn't control it, how am I going to?  In a thousand years or so, this is going to be a real problem.

/checks groundswell to see if there's any incoming lightning.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
omg please nobody take that seriously.  I think I played straight man a little too hard, that round.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
wonder what he put on his license plate
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Please do not piss in the chemical containers.

Thank you.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I swear, I fell asleep while vacuuming and my penis accidentlygot sucked in. Left the nastiest hickey. At least my balls were dandruff free after all that. Had to chop them off later, though, because of the microwave incident. Today, I'm all patched up and can emminate whistling sounds from my pants. Oooooooooooo
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: AlgaeRancher: There have always been dummies.

There are just a lot more people today so proportionately, we have more of them.

Just imagine all the things dudes have gotten their junk stuck in, or things there gotten stuck up their asses over the course of human history.

Tale as old as time, I tell ya!


It's called marriage these days, also old as time.
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: or things there gotten stuck up their asses over the course of human history.


Talk to anyone who has worked in an ER. They have stories.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So should I keep bananas away from my groinatological region?
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

KodosZardoz: So should I keep bananas away from my groinatological region?


I'll stick with peanut butter


/oops, did I type that out loud?
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The thing is, this is BS.  So the volume of the bottle blew out enough to create a vacuum but didn't break his dick seal?  Have you ever tried to push your dick against a bottle to pee in it?  Doesn't work, blows you dick off and sprays piss on you as the stream hits the edge of the top (ask me how I know) even without the small explosion.

When it comes to things you can piss in:
Water bottle?  No (neck too small, capacity too small.  You will miss the hole or end up pressing against and shooting your dick off).
10oz orange juice bottle from the gas station? No (the hole is big enough, but there is not enough capacity, worse than not having a place to piss is having to pinch off halfway through a piss n the back of the work van in the middle of the Menards parking lot trying to figure out where the rest of the piss is going to go)
Gatorade bottle? Yes, but make sure you have at least two ready with the cap off (wide mouth lots of capacity).
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
birdbro69
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Sounds a lot like how I got those vacuum hose hickeys on my neck. Thanks a lot, potassium..
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Always have an exit strategy.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: The thing is, this is BS.  So the volume of the bottle blew out enough to create a vacuum but didn't break his dick seal?  Have you ever tried to push your dick against a bottle to pee in it?  Doesn't work, blows you dick off and sprays piss on you as the stream hits the edge of the top (ask me how I know) even without the small explosion.

When it comes to things you can piss in:
Water bottle?  No (neck too small, capacity too small.  You will miss the hole or end up pressing against and shooting your dick off).
10oz orange juice bottle from the gas station? No (the hole is big enough, but there is not enough capacity, worse than not having a place to piss is having to pinch off halfway through a piss n the back of the work van in the middle of the Menards parking lot trying to figure out where the rest of the piss is going to go)
Gatorade bottle? Yes, but make sure you have at least two ready with the cap off (wide mouth lots of capacity).


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Next time I'm working at height I'm gonna get Mr.Speckles to watch. That way, I might be the one person who actually fell on a gnome and got it rammed up my ass.

No one will believe me. But we'll know what happened.
 
