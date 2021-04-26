 Skip to content
(Newsweek)   Town enacting DNA testing on abandoned dog poop to catch lazy owners". Sounds like a bunch of crap but I shiat you not   (newsweek.com) divider line
32 Comments     (+0 »)
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Does the filter change the dog breed name "shih tzu" or did subby miss an opportunity?
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Whatever you do, watch out for the coffee in that government office

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This same article pops up every so often attached to different regions. TFA notes the supposed use of the technology in the UK, and I'm sure I've read articles about it happening in Israel, too.

But, I mean, from TFA:

According to PooPrints, a DNA dog waste management company, each dog's genetic profile is registered at the DNA World Pet Registry database after collecting a gentle cheek swab that contains the DNA sample of the dog.

How do they propose collecting the DNA swabs from the dogs in the first place? Locate every dog within a set radius of an uncollected dog shiat and get DNA samples? Use the Ministry of Housinge's dog detector vans?

I think TFA, and the variants I've read on it before, is a combination of a scare story to try and encourage dog owners to be responsible with an advert for BioPet Laboratories.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
while i can't think of a bigger waste of money than this

do you have to like
voluntarily give your dog's shiat to the city for them to find a match?
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would they be able to tell if a public poo pile was produced by a human? Asking for a friend
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Leitrim Animal Warden is a super duper pooper snooper
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First world peoples problems.

/ God save us all.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean if money was no object, sure.

People are shockingly casual. Allowing their dogs to shiat and piss on my yard and leaving the feces is upsetting.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: [i.pinimg.com image 275x183]


This thread is over and done with.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Instead of keeping a database of dog DNA on-file and outsourcing lab work for this, why not just pay some dude to pick up the dog parks? Yeah, not the most glamorous job but there can be other duties besides the dog doody.
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great idea. Make every dog get swabbed within 30 days of ownership.

If you are found to have left behind dog poop, your choice will be 80 hours of community service or eating the poop.
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wobambo: Instead of keeping a database of dog DNA on-file and outsourcing lab work for this, why not just pay some dude to pick up the dog parks? Yeah, not the most glamorous job but there can be other duties besides the dog doody.


Only if all dog owners are taxed to pay for it.
 
MBooda
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
How about a more direct approach?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Reminds me of the time , back in my youth, I went island hopping in Hawaii. Would rent a car and drive around for a couple of days and camp out at parks. One night on Kawaii I was booted out of the state park because I didn't have a license to camp (I didn't know you needed one). So I ended up sleeping in my car. During the early morning but stomach started rumbling and my butt quite literally growled at me as I jumped out of the car lunging towards the closest bush I could find that had enough shadow cast to give me any ounce of privacy. The things I did to that tall bush I can not describe here, under fear of a ban. But needless to say if you own a home on Kawaii with a bush next to the main road that one morning magically was covered in shiat, I'm sorry.

/Not a dog story
//still poo
///Never eat gas station musubi
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Abandoned Dog Poop is my Kid Rock cover band.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
You could say they're working hard to find...
<puts sunglasses on>
The Culs**t....
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

MBooda: How about a more direct approach?
[Fark user image 739x415]


It's like a train wreck. I can't not watch a John Watters movie.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: Reminds me of the time , back in my youth, I went island hopping in Hawaii. Would rent a car and drive around for a couple of days and camp out at parks. One night on Kawaii I was booted out of the state park because I didn't have a license to camp (I didn't know you needed one). So I ended up sleeping in my car. During the early morning but stomach started rumbling and my butt quite literally growled at me as I jumped out of the car lunging towards the closest bush I could find that had enough shadow cast to give me any ounce of privacy. The things I did to that tall bush I can not describe here, under fear of a ban. But needless to say if you own a home on Kawaii with a bush next to the main road that one morning magically was covered in shiat, I'm sorry.

/Not a dog story
//still poo
///Never eat gas station musubi


You asshole!  My daughter gave me that shrub!
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Abandoned Dog Poop is my Kid Rock cover band.


Funny stuff
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: ImmutableTenderloin: Reminds me of the time , back in my youth, I went island hopping in Hawaii. Would rent a car and drive around for a couple of days and camp out at parks. One night on Kawaii I was booted out of the state park because I didn't have a license to camp (I didn't know you needed one). So I ended up sleeping in my car. During the early morning but stomach started rumbling and my butt quite literally growled at me as I jumped out of the car lunging towards the closest bush I could find that had enough shadow cast to give me any ounce of privacy. The things I did to that tall bush I can not describe here, under fear of a ban. But needless to say if you own a home on Kawaii with a bush next to the main road that one morning magically was covered in shiat, I'm sorry.

/Not a dog story
//still poo
///Never eat gas station musubi

You asshole!  My daughter gave me that shrub!


I owe your daughter a hug. That bush saved me many of dollars in clean up fees from the car rental company.
 
chewd
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Semi-related question: What is the point of bagging it and leaving it there? What is that meant to accomplish?
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

chewd: Semi-related question: What is the point of bagging it and leaving it there? What is that meant to accomplish?


To be able to say that they bagged it up. I for one am OK with picking it up but caring it with me while walking means I have one less hand on the leash.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: This same article pops up every so often attached to different regions. TFA notes the supposed use of the technology in the UK, and I'm sure I've read articles about it happening in Israel, too.

But, I mean, from TFA:

According to PooPrints, a DNA dog waste management company, each dog's genetic profile is registered at the DNA World Pet Registry database after collecting a gentle cheek swab that contains the DNA sample of the dog.

How do they propose collecting the DNA swabs from the dogs in the first place? Locate every dog within a set radius of an uncollected dog shiat and get DNA samples? Use the Ministry of Housinge's dog detector vans?

I think TFA, and the variants I've read on it before, is a combination of a scare story to try and encourage dog owners to be responsible with an advert for BioPet Laboratories.


If any city really wanted to and were serious about this, they can:
1) enforce dog licenses
2) make DNA profiles part of the licensing
3) fine anyone walking an unregistered dog*
4) fine anyone who doesn't pick up the poop

/doggie-papers, please
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"An on-the-spot fine of €150 ($181) can be issued..."

Ha ha - Spot, get it?
 
ditka80
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This has been around for over a decade.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Before trying this shiat here, I'd like to see some of the old DNA rape kits processed.
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
HOAs the world around are ready to launch punitive fines for dog DNA results.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: chewd: Semi-related question: What is the point of bagging it and leaving it there? What is that meant to accomplish?

To be able to say that they bagged it up. I for one am OK with picking it up but caring it with me while walking means I have one less hand on the leash.


You own a Tibetan mastiff?!
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Before trying this shiat here, I'd like to see some of the old DNA rape kits processed.


Huh?!
Where's the profit in that??

/sadly
//yeah, someone posted a link here on the backlog some places have :(
/// heh. Back log
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I was kind of impressed that in the SF bay area they used DNA testing to determine that territorial bites (blood drawing, non life-threatening) were coming from a single coyote, and just which one it was so the problem animal could be selectively removed.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: iron de havilland: This same article pops up every so often attached to different regions. TFA notes the supposed use of the technology in the UK, and I'm sure I've read articles about it happening in Israel, too.

But, I mean, from TFA:

According to PooPrints, a DNA dog waste management company, each dog's genetic profile is registered at the DNA World Pet Registry database after collecting a gentle cheek swab that contains the DNA sample of the dog.

How do they propose collecting the DNA swabs from the dogs in the first place? Locate every dog within a set radius of an uncollected dog shiat and get DNA samples? Use the Ministry of Housinge's dog detector vans?

I think TFA, and the variants I've read on it before, is a combination of a scare story to try and encourage dog owners to be responsible with an advert for BioPet Laboratories.

If any city really wanted to and were serious about this, they can:
1) enforce dog licenses
2) make DNA profiles part of the licensing
3) fine anyone walking an unregistered dog*
4) fine anyone who doesn't pick up the poop

/doggie-papers, please


The background of the Eric the Half a Bee Python sketch was that you did have to get a dog licence to own a dog in the UK back in the day. The other part of it mixed that up with the idea of the TV detector van.

But these days, in Scotland at least - not sure how it applies to the rest of the UK - dogs have to be chipped. With an RFID tag, I think, that vets have the reader for. It's not impossible to take a DNA swab at the same time, but it's still a silly concept and the cost of people doing DNA analysis on dog shiat is surely not worth the effort.

/For what it's worth, sometimes my dog does a second poo on a walk that is pretty liquid.
//And it's not even worth trying to pick it up, because it just smears it across the grass; in spring/summer I'll try and cover it up with cut grass, in autumn/winter, with fallen leaves.
///And what even happened to the white dog poo you used to get in the 70s/80s?
 
