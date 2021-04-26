 Skip to content
(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Old news: The University of Maryland released a cookbook in 2004. Current and Farkworthy: A cookbook of cicada recipes
30
    More: Strange, Prabhu Deva, Cliff Richard, delicacy, cicada  
•       •       •

Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
To Serve The Grasshopper.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well makes sense. Brood X is ready to hatch and to cause havoc.

Let me tell you, I was down in North Potomac, MD in 2003 when they hit.

Worst two weeks ever.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tree shrimp.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey. When you have eggs, you make an omelette. When you have nature's snooze-less alarm.....
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: Hey. When you have eggs, you make an omelette. When you have nature's snooze-less alarm.....


Have a bonfire and listen to them scream.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are many reasons I love the USA.

Not having to eat bugs is pretty high on the list.
 
Pixter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That article is full of great quotes. El Chirper tacos indeed
 
SPARC Pile [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: Well makes sense. Brood X is ready to hatch and to cause havoc.

Let me tell you, I was down in North Potomac, MD in 2003 when they hit.

Worst two weeks ever.


North Potomac = Gaithersburg
I lived in Gaithersburg during that. It wasn't that bad.
 
Zybar Fooman's Three-Headed Child
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I can blame the cicadas twice?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SPARC Pile: North Potomac = Gaithersburg
I lived in Gaithersburg during that. It wasn't that bad.


Huh?  It was nuts. I worked over in Rockville and we had woods in front of the office building..it sounded like a loud constant buzz for two weeks straight.

A woman on 355 had her window down, one flew in and scared the crap out of her. She crashed her car!

The amount of dead ones on the sidewalk at my apartment (behind the Target) was littered with them. Nothing but black dead bugs for as far as the eye could see.

In 2006 or so, I was looking for something in the trunk of my car, and inside the rubber molding were two dead ones from 2003.  LOL.
 
RoLleRKoaSTeR
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cicada pizza?
\dnrtfa
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I started at the university of Maryland in '04 and thought Brood X was the coolest thing I'd seen.

This year finds me in San Diego and... I'm getting a little misty eyed. Is someone cutting onions?
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
A cook book for insects? No way. Cats are the other white meat.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Denjiro
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Alternately, crafts!

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

steklo: SPARC Pile: North Potomac = Gaithersburg
I lived in Gaithersburg during that. It wasn't that bad.

Huh?  It was nuts. I worked over in Rockville and we had woods in front of the office building..it sounded like a loud constant buzz for two weeks straight.

A woman on 355 had her window down, one flew in and scared the crap out of her. She crashed her car!

The amount of dead ones on the sidewalk at my apartment (behind the Target) was littered with them. Nothing but black dead bugs for as far as the eye could see.

In 2006 or so, I was looking for something in the trunk of my car, and inside the rubber molding were two dead ones from 2003.  LOL.


I was working in Rockville then and passed a park on the way to work the constant hum from there was loud. I was teasing my now former roommate that she is gonna have fun this summer. She isn't a big fan of bugs and I know at least one will fly into her hair.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Dodo David: A cook book for insects? No way. Cats are the other white meat.
[Fark user image image 450x750]


Fark user imageView Full Size


Only recipe you need to know
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

groppet: I was working in Rockville then


I was working in a professional building off of Seven Locks road and Wooten Parkway. There were woods across the street and the sound was deafening.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Don't doubt the cicadas. They are real. They will come.

And when they do, they will....blindly fly into objects like cars and the floor and you.

/i like the sound they make when they're still in the trees
//i don't like them when they sprout wings and try to fly without any training
 
Semper Fidelis Tyrannosaurus
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
We dipped them in chocolate in culinary school. It was out only way to fight back against their numbers.
 
R2112
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries want people to eat nutria!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

casual disregard: Don't doubt the cicadas.


I live in GA now and I need to meet some natives here to see if this area gets them or not. I would rather be prepared if they do breed here.

Not like there's anything I can do to prevent them but still...
 
Petey4335
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I planted a row of blue spruce last Friday for the eventuality of my neighbors selling the farm in a decade.  Well, that and they were $5 each sold out of the back of a truck unpotted..  I was coming up on quite a few cicada larvae.

So, I plopped them in a bucket and used them for bait.  The blue catfish went nuts over them.  Usually I have to wait a couple minutes for a nibble and a bite.  Nope.  right away.  pulled a 2 footer.
 
please
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I would imagine that like everything else on Earth, they're good deep fried?
 
SPARC Pile [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

steklo: SPARC Pile: North Potomac = Gaithersburg
I lived in Gaithersburg during that. It wasn't that bad.

Huh?  It was nuts. I worked over in Rockville and we had woods in front of the office building..it sounded like a loud constant buzz for two weeks straight.

A woman on 355 had her window down, one flew in and scared the crap out of her. She crashed her car!

The amount of dead ones on the sidewalk at my apartment (behind the Target) was littered with them. Nothing but black dead bugs for as far as the eye could see.

In 2006 or so, I was looking for something in the trunk of my car, and inside the rubber molding were two dead ones from 2003.  LOL.


I lived in Indiana in 1987 when we had Brood X pop out. I remember the shells everywhere and the noise but nothing horrific. When I lived in Gaithersburg in 2004, it seemed about the same to me.
MD355 has it share of dumb driver moments. I remember a SUV do a uturn over the divider and rear end a car that was sitting in a turn lane.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

SPARC Pile: MD355 has it share of dumb driver moments


I took my girlfriend out to lunch and we wound up in Rockville on 355. It might've been a Fridays or a place like that. Lunch time.

We get in, get our table and we waited forever for our waitress. Finally one comes over to us.

"Hi my name is Susan and I'll be your waitress this afternoon" She says.
"We were waiting a while" I said and then I noticed Susan wasn't acting right.
"Sorry, I was on a smoke break trying to get my boyfriend to get me some Oxy." she admitted.
"Huh?" I asked.
"yeah, I'm addicted and I'm not hiding that fact anymore, i need it really bad. Can't you see me shaking?"

Then the manager comes over, I guess he overheard.

Next thing you know she pulls her to the side and they go off somewhere.

I look out the window and I see her getting in her car, she backs up into another car and then speeds off.
 
bughunter
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dothemath: There are many reasons I love the USA.

Not having to eat bugs is pretty high on the list.


Yeah, my username is technologically metaphorical only.
 
bughunter
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Dodo David: A cook book for insects? No way. Cats are the other white meat.
[Fark user image image 450x750]


Another metaphor taken too literally...
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

steklo: casual disregard: Don't doubt the cicadas.

I live in GA now and I need to meet some natives here to see if this area gets them or not. I would rather be prepared if they do breed here.

Not like there's anything I can do to prevent them but still...


I dunno off-hand if they are in GA, but cicadas are harmless and you can't do anything other than being annoyed by them. Some people eat them but that's their choice and I won't kink-shame them for it.

There are far worse animals where you live than cicadas.
 
Werehamster
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I hear that if you cook cicadas a certain way and use exactly the right spices, they taste like cicadas.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

casual disregard: There are far worse animals where you live than cicadas.


Yup. They trapped 4 coyotes in my neighborhood recently. The hawks fly over head in circles looking for small pets to grab. So far, haven't seen any snakes. But I know they are out there.

and those red ants? Holy crud....
 
