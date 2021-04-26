 Skip to content
 
(WWL.com)   Chewbacca sought by NOPD, Galactic Empire   (audacy.com)
UberNeuman
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's the Wookiee ones you need to keep your eyes on.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That's gotta be a warm costume, I'll bet it's ripe in there.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
A police report says the subject dressed as Chewbacca, allegedly stabbed the victim with a knife after a verbal disagreement


I guess the victim should have let the Wookie win.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Let me guess, guy in suit working the tourists gets harassed by a drunk one, ends up jabbing fake lightsaber into harasser?

/saw the picture and first thought it was a joke, that someone had dressed up a dog, but couldn't make heads or tails of the body
//so to speak
 
Barricaded Gunman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Salmon: That's gotta be a warm costume, I'll bet it's ripe in there.


I thought those things smelled bad on the outside.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Yeah. Keep a sharp lookout for a suspect who looks exactly like that. It's not like the could have done something clever like take the costume off.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Barricaded Gunman: Salmon: That's gotta be a warm costume, I'll bet it's ripe in there.

I thought those things smelled bad on the outside.


Beautiful setup. Beautiful home run.

<slow clap.gif>
 
