Florida-raised salmon could be in your future. They're just like regular salmon, but with a lot more complaining about how they used to do things in Alaska
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Along with chlamydia and meth fin.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From TFA: The fish in question are Atlantic salmon, which are far more typically found in the cold waters of Norway's fjords or Scotland's lochs.

You do know Alaskan salmon and Atlantic salmon are different, right?
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida salmon will jump upstream in the left lane, 10 mph below the speed limit to spawn.
 
Dead on the River [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The salmon will be shirtless. I repeat, shirtless.
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. America consumes too much of the world's fish without having any infrastructure to farm fish on a large scale ourselves
 
Dead on the River [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gonna be a reel problem.
 
Sonnuvah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ficklefkrfark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm glad it's on land, farmed salmon in ocean pens tends to fark up the local waters with unconsumed feed, and copious amounts of fish shiat....also escaped farm fish can compete with their already stressed wild cousins.
 
Dead on the River [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That's not what I've been herring
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like it would be too energy intensive in Florida. Maine would have access to saltwater, be cooler year-round, and closer to Northeastern markets.
 
pc_gator [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People Are Almost Dying to Fish Here
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't wait to try bathsalt-baked salmon.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You would be very wrong. I don't like seafood. It will never be in my future.

no way.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Farm raised? All those fish crammed together pooing on each other... might as well call it toilet raised.
 
carlb [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yeah, that puzzled me, too. I mean, Solar works well down here, but chilling that much saltwater to salmon-friendly temps in South Florida must take a ton of energy.

Plus, we've got enough invasive species down here. We don't need salmon getting out and breeding with the gators or the pythons.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am not sure I would count "Florida salmon" as land-based.

Maybe if they raise salmon in tanks more than 100 miles from the sea, in Texas or Kansas, say. I think most of Florida is only provisionally land, and qualifies better as a sand bar.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fair point, but my guess is that Maine is a little geographically redundant to the existing Eastern Seabord salmon centers (and customers)

If they can make something like this work, they could more easily feed FL without having to import it halfway across the country.

FL is a logistical/transportation nightmare with a farking weird, isolated location. I drove Pensacola to near Miami once...you ever hear people talk about driving across Texas? This was only 100 miles shorter than that. And just as boring.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

One is slimy and goes well on bagels, with a little cream cheese, capers, and minced onion.

The other is like fish jerky, but is as addictive as crack.  Very good flaked into scrambled eggs with some sliced scallions.
 
Sonnuvah
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
And another thing, I do hope they succeed. I'm in Washington, and salmon is one of my favorite foods of all, not just fish. So the more the better; most people won't care about which species of salmon they consume. It'll reduce the burden on our strained system in the northwest, so that's a win.

Any new development in farm-raised fish to me is an improvement over those big, sad, packages of tilapia at the grocery... the most boring fish I've ever had. Tilapia is just a seasoning delivery platform. It's just checking off a to-do list for "consume protein".

(Apologies if I upset any pro-tilapia lobbyists)
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
need it Well we definitely for when there's more plastic than fish in the ocean which is projected to be around 2050.
Which doesn't mean things are not going to be pretty darn messed up oceano-graphically by mid-2030s

Presently fish are dramatically smaller than they used to be back in the day and have been for a decade or two or three

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Salmon used to look like this

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
M-G
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
There's a mullet joke in here somewhere.
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I am curious as to how they will manage the Omega-3 content of the land-farmed fish.

There are several land-farmed varieties at the moment that still have the reputation of the sea-farmed one.
https://www.matsuhisarestaurants.com/​t​hese-health-benefits-of-yellowtail-sus​hi-may-surprise-you/
Hamachi from the sea is high in Omega-3.
The reviews we still have online act as if this is the fish you are getting.
All Hamachi in the United States (unless it is a specialist restaurant that does specific independent sourcing) comes from farms.  The farmed Hamachi have N/A Omega-3 content.
https://www.seafoodsource.com/seafood​-​handbook/finfish/yellowtail

The Omega-3 content of salmon comes from the food chain (microalgae) and aggregates in their system.
I wonder what food source they will use to give salmon an intake of Omega-3.
Sea-farmed salmon consume massive amounts of environmentally captured feed (so the farmers are still raping the oceans).  I imagine the land-based farms will have to develop a supply chain of some sort for viable nutrient acquisition or they will end up with an empty calorie fish (from a fatty acid perspective).
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Smoked mullet are no joke in some parts of Florida, a delicacy.

Mulletted smokers, on the other hand, are widely available across the Sunshine State.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

They'll be as healthy as feedlot cattle!
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

With the right seasoning in the brine it IS a delicacy.  Delicious stuff.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Maybe they could try a pelleted food made from various algae and flax meal? Something like that. Growing algae in vats is easy and old-school. What I don't get is the whole chilled vat bit... even with their own solar and wind power that can't be cheap, and hurricane season would be a huge disruption to both. The article claims that there is no fear of it becoming an invasive species if accidentally released because it's a cold water fish, but let me tell ya... life finds a way. There's always that one mutant that somehow adapts and overcomes. Not that I would mind catching salmon in my local Floriduh streams, but I surely do not want Yet Another Ecological Disaster (TM).
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

With the right seasoning in the brine it IS a delicacy.  Delicious stuff.


Oh yeah, that part wasn't a joke. Oily fish are underappreciated in this country.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fun fact: Oysters that are raised on aquaculture farms here in WA spend their early life in Hawaii before they are sent back to WA to grow to full size. Seems expensive to fly them back and forth but they are very tiny at that point.
 
