 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Andrew Brown's family has been informed that they will not be permitted to view the body cam footage until police have finished redacting it. Because, you know, that's totally something they should be allowed to do   (cnn.com) divider line
65
    More: Stupid, Sheriff, Constable, Police, Elizabeth City, North Carolina, Brown Jr., Pasquotank County sheriff's deputies, Elizabeth City, Warrant  
•       •       •

1147 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Apr 2021 at 2:54 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



65 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Do they cops just want to get their cameras ready so they can be the Weeners the "Andrew Brown Family Police Body Cam Reaction Video EXCLUSIVE!!" on YouTube?

/srsly i just dont get reaction videos
//or shooting people in the back
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Weeners


Damn it all to hell.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So let's see -- that's second-degree murder (and lesser included charges e.g. manslaughter), and evidence tampering/obstruction of justice.

Anything else?


///penises
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surprised the RNC does not have a dedicated team to produce a deep fake videos of police involved killings when unredacted and unaltered bodycam video would lead any reasonable person to label police actions as criminal.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure someone will be along to explain how the police are doing this to spare the family
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Do they cops just want to get their cameras ready so they can be the Weeners the "Andrew Brown Family Police Body Cam Reaction Video EXCLUSIVE!!" on YouTube?

/srsly i just dont get reaction videos
//or shooting people in the back


I have a pretty good joke about why I would never shoot anyone in the back, but I don't think the Mods would like it
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seven deputies have been placed on administrative leave following the shooting, two others have resigned and one deputy retired

Uhhh?!!

That's a LOOOOT of cops. What the hell?! How many of those motherfarkers rolled up on him before capping his ass?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seriously, TEN cops?

Was this a god.damned EXECUTION?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: Seriously, TEN cops?

Was this a god.damned EXECUTION?


Gonna go with "Yes"
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: I'm sure someone will be along to explain how the police are doing this to spare the family


I don't think those people exist on Fark anymore.  Any time there is a corrupt cop thread, someone says something like "Bootlickers incoming in 3, 2, 1," but they are never actually incoming.

Breonna Taylor shooting - Fark that cop.
George Floyd suffocation - Fark that cop.
LAPD shooting at a SUV that looking nothing like Chris Dormer's - Fark those cops.

But because I believe that any use of force is not automatically police brutality, does that make me a bootlicker?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's pull a Trump and redact all the evidence!

If the President does it, that means it's not illegal. He is, after all, dictator of the world.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F*cking pigs.  It's only getting worse, not better.  I had no problem with LeBron's "You're next" tweet.

Cops are vile, racist, murdering f*ck knuckles.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Do they cops just want to get their cameras ready so they can be the Weeners the "Andrew Brown Family Police Body Cam Reaction Video EXCLUSIVE!!" on YouTube?

/srsly i just dont get reaction videos
//or shooting people in the back


It's already on YouTube and has been for several days.
 
Mokmo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's basically shouting "We know we did something wrong". No wonder they've called in the national guard...
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sleze: spongeboob: I'm sure someone will be along to explain how the police are doing this to spare the family

I don't think those people exist on Fark anymore.  Any time there is a corrupt cop thread, someone says something like "Bootlickers incoming in 3, 2, 1," but they are never actually incoming.

Breonna Taylor shooting - Fark that cop.
George Floyd suffocation - Fark that cop.
LAPD shooting at a SUV that looking nothing like Chris Dormer's - Fark those cops.

But because I believe that any use of force is not automatically police brutality, does that make me a bootlicker?


PoliceVehicleNumber usually doesn't pop into the really obvious killing threads.
 
Alebak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
State of Emergency?

Why? Don't tell me you think that perhaps the police did something sketch as fark and aren't giving them the benefit of the doubt!

Seriously, you'd think they'd try to keep that part a secret as long as possible, screaming to batten down the hatches as soon as possible just tells everyone "Yeah, it's bad, they did it, and they're gonna lie about it", not a good look when people are already on edge.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: NikolaiFarkoff: Do they cops just want to get their cameras ready so they can be the Weeners the "Andrew Brown Family Police Body Cam Reaction Video EXCLUSIVE!!" on YouTube?

/srsly i just dont get reaction videos
//or shooting people in the back

It's already on YouTube and has been for several days.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HWzvE​P​IwoLI
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: NikolaiFarkoff: Do they cops just want to get their cameras ready so they can be the Weeners the "Andrew Brown Family Police Body Cam Reaction Video EXCLUSIVE!!" on YouTube?

/srsly i just dont get reaction videos
//or shooting people in the back

It's already on YouTube and has been for several days.


No it isn't, but that is an understandable mistake since there's just so many police killings that it is hard to keep them all straight.
 
jackandwater
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: Seriously, TEN cops?

Was this a god.damned EXECUTION?


No, no, no.  It was 10 SHOTS fired into Andrew Brown's back.

cops are COWARDS!
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: NotThatGuyAgain: NikolaiFarkoff: Do they cops just want to get their cameras ready so they can be the Weeners the "Andrew Brown Family Police Body Cam Reaction Video EXCLUSIVE!!" on YouTube?

/srsly i just dont get reaction videos
//or shooting people in the back

It's already on YouTube and has been for several days.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HWzvEP​IwoLI


My bad, wrong shot black guy.

Awkward
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's radically different from the waiting for the courts to release it message the police chief has been feeding to the media.  What gives?
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dark brew: NotThatGuyAgain: NikolaiFarkoff: Do they cops just want to get their cameras ready so they can be the Weeners the "Andrew Brown Family Police Body Cam Reaction Video EXCLUSIVE!!" on YouTube?

/srsly i just dont get reaction videos
//or shooting people in the back

It's already on YouTube and has been for several days.

No it isn't, but that is an understandable mistake since there's just so many police killings that it is hard to keep them all straight.


Ordinarily I'd roll my eyes at such a statement but I literally just confused two different cases.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seven deputies have been placed on administrative leave following the shooting, two others have resigned and one deputy retired

Oh this is going to be bad.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dark brew: NotThatGuyAgain: NikolaiFarkoff: Do they cops just want to get their cameras ready so they can be the Weeners the "Andrew Brown Family Police Body Cam Reaction Video EXCLUSIVE!!" on YouTube?

/srsly i just dont get reaction videos
//or shooting people in the back

It's already on YouTube and has been for several days.

No it isn't, but that is an understandable mistake since there's just so many police killings that it is hard to keep them all straight.


This. 

They were supposed to release this one today at 11:30. That's why the SoE was called for North Carolina.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The law also allows us to blur some faces on the video and that process takes time

Can't have people positively ID the cops involved.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Ordinarily I'd roll my eyes at such a statement but I literally just confused two different cases.


It's an understandable mistake.  With daily murder by cop, it's difficult to keep track.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Seven deputies have been placed on administrative leave following the shooting, two others have resigned and one deputy retired

Oh this is going to be bad.


Yeah.. shooting a fleeing suspect in a fleeing car is generally bad. 

No one wants to be held as an accomplice to it. 

Gonna be bad.

NotThatGuyAgain: NotThatGuyAgain: NotThatGuyAgain: NikolaiFarkoff: Do they cops just want to get their cameras ready so they can be the Weeners the "Andrew Brown Family Police Body Cam Reaction Video EXCLUSIVE!!" on YouTube?

/srsly i just dont get reaction videos
//or shooting people in the back

It's already on YouTube and has been for several days.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HWzvEP​IwoLI

My bad, wrong shot black guy.

Awkward


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: dark brew: NotThatGuyAgain: NikolaiFarkoff: Do they cops just want to get their cameras ready so they can be the Weeners the "Andrew Brown Family Police Body Cam Reaction Video EXCLUSIVE!!" on YouTube?

/srsly i just dont get reaction videos
//or shooting people in the back

It's already on YouTube and has been for several days.

No it isn't, but that is an understandable mistake since there's just so many police killings that it is hard to keep them all straight.

Ordinarily I'd roll my eyes at such a statement but I literally just confused two different cases.


But seriously though it IS kinda hard to keep track...
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

serfdood: The law also allows us to blur some faces on the video and that process takes time

Can't have people positively ID the cops involved.


Yeah, that would corrupt the investigation!

... You know... because, reasons...
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

serfdood: The law also allows us to blur some faces on the video and that process takes time

Can't have people positively ID the cops involved.


It really doesn't take much time at all.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From the linked article: 
What they were told, said Brown's aunt, Betty Banks, was that authorities did not find any drugs or weapons in Brown's car or in his house. The warrant that was being served on Brown when he was shot was related to felony drug charges, Chief Deputy Daniel Fogg said.

Welp. I can definitely see why they don't want to release video of an unarmed sober man being shot in the back by ten officers over drug charges.

/burn, you f*cking pigs
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Seven deputies have been placed on administrative leave following the shooting, two others have resigned and one deputy retired

Oh this is going to be bad.


From a different article published today


After Brown's death, seven Pasquotank County sheriff's deputies were placed on leave and three others resigned. A spokesperson has said the resignations weren't linked to the shooting.

3 deputies just happened to resign or retire in the last 5 days and it isn't related to the shooting?  Bullllllllllllllllllllshiat
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: From the linked article: 
What they were told, said Brown's aunt, Betty Banks, was that authorities did not find any drugs or weapons in Brown's car or in his house. The warrant that was being served on Brown when he was shot was related to felony drug charges, Chief Deputy Daniel Fogg said.

Welp. I can definitely see why they don't want to release video of an unarmed sober man being shot in the back by ten officers over drug charges.

/burn, you f*cking pigs


Yes, but let's also hurry up and at the very least decriminalize drugs. 95+% of these no knock raids are either looking for drugs or serving warrants for people involved in the drug trade. It's time to remove the motivation to deal drugs and the thing powering much of the militarized police actions in one fell swoop. It's not like Republicans don't do drugs too, the meth and opioid epidemics have proven that quite clearly.
 
sandbar67
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We've secretly replaced this video of a Black man getting summarily executed by the police with a video of Mr. Rogers and Officer Clemmons cooling off in a wading pool. Let see if the family notices ...
 
Juc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sleze: spongeboob: I'm sure someone will be along to explain how the police are doing this to spare the family

I don't think those people exist on Fark anymore.  Any time there is a corrupt cop thread, someone says something like "Bootlickers incoming in 3, 2, 1," but they are never actually incoming.

Breonna Taylor shooting - Fark that cop.
George Floyd suffocation - Fark that cop.
LAPD shooting at a SUV that looking nothing like Chris Dormer's - Fark those cops.

But because I believe that any use of force is not automatically police brutality, does that make me a bootlicker?


I think some folks were disappointed when the girl who was going to stab another girl got shot, and folks didn't want to crucify the cop (in general)
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: That's radically different from the waiting for the courts to release it message the police chief has been feeding to the media.  What gives?


Fetch the fainting couch, but the headline isn't accurate.

FTFA: According to North Carolina law, police body camera footage can only be released to the public with a court order.
 
zjoik
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: I'm sure someone will be along to explain how the police are doing this to spare the family


They're doing this to spare the family a generous payout
 
Tman144
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dark brew: HotWingConspiracy: Seven deputies have been placed on administrative leave following the shooting, two others have resigned and one deputy retired

Oh this is going to be bad.

From a different article published today


After Brown's death, seven Pasquotank County sheriff's deputies were placed on leave and three others resigned. A spokesperson has said the resignations weren't linked to the shooting.

3 deputies just happened to resign or retire in the last 5 days and it isn't related to the shooting?  Bullllllllllllllllllllshiat


Smells like "lied on the warrant application" to me. So, they weren't involved in the "shooting," because their involvement was limited to lying to a Judge to get the warrant that led to the shooting.
 
tarheel07
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: backhand.slap.of.reason: That's radically different from the waiting for the courts to release it message the police chief has been feeding to the media.  What gives?

Fetch the fainting couch, but the headline isn't accurate.

FTFA: According to North Carolina law, police body camera footage can only be released to the public with a court order.


And this is supposed to be an improvement over "Police will release bodycams if and when they are ready for the public to see them."
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tarheel07: Jeebus Saves: backhand.slap.of.reason: That's radically different from the waiting for the courts to release it message the police chief has been feeding to the media.  What gives?

Fetch the fainting couch, but the headline isn't accurate.

FTFA: According to North Carolina law, police body camera footage can only be released to the public with a court order.

And this is supposed to be an improvement over "Police will release bodycams if and when they are ready for the public to see them."


Why yes, yes it is.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: From the linked article: 
What they were told, said Brown's aunt, Betty Banks, was that authorities did not find any drugs or weapons in Brown's car or in his house. The warrant that was being served on Brown when he was shot was related to felony drug charges, Chief Deputy Daniel Fogg said.

Welp. I can definitely see why they don't want to release video of an unarmed sober man being shot in the back by ten officers over drug charges.

/burn, you f*cking pigs


The Sheriff has WANTED to release it.  They cannot release it without a court order, that's the law in NC, and that's what apparently happening today.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Tman144: Smells like "lied on the warrant application" to me


Here I was thinking maybe they did some postmortem work which they weren't supposed to do...
 
zjoik
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Translation: we need more time to find dirt on this guy, and it's looking tricky finding an angle that allows plausible rational for shooting the guy with the footage we got.
 
eagles95
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

puffy999: Seriously, TEN cops?

Was this a god.damned EXECUTION?


Well Andrew Brown was black and since I'm too lazy to google I will assume most of the cops that are on paid vacation or up and retired were white so yes....this was an execution.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Police officer's body cam footage should be held by an independent third party.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: From the linked article: 
What they were told, said Brown's aunt, Betty Banks, was that authorities did not find any drugs or weapons in Brown's car or in his house. The warrant that was being served on Brown when he was shot was related to felony drug charges, Chief Deputy Daniel Fogg said.

Welp. I can definitely see why they don't want to release video of an unarmed sober man being shot in the back by ten officers over drug charges.

/burn, you f*cking pigs

The Sheriff has WANTED to release it.  They cannot release it without a court order, that's the law in NC, and that's what apparently happening today.


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size


First of all, at no point in the article does the Sheriff Tommy Wooten say he wants to do anything.  Secondly, the AG says the delay is because they can. Thirdly, the city council clearly knows sh*t is f*cked.
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: backhand.slap.of.reason: That's radically different from the waiting for the courts to release it message the police chief has been feeding to the media.  What gives?

Fetch the fainting couch, but the headline isn't accurate.

FTFA: According to North Carolina law, police body camera footage can only be released to the public with a court order.


Released to the public does not mean the same thing as shown to the family.  The latter does not require a court order.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

stevenboof: sleze: spongeboob: I'm sure someone will be along to explain how the police are doing this to spare the family

I don't think those people exist on Fark anymore.  Any time there is a corrupt cop thread, someone says something like "Bootlickers incoming in 3, 2, 1," but they are never actually incoming.

Breonna Taylor shooting - Fark that cop.
George Floyd suffocation - Fark that cop.
LAPD shooting at a SUV that looking nothing like Chris Dormer's - Fark those cops.

But because I believe that any use of force is not automatically police brutality, does that make me a bootlicker?

PoliceVehicleNumber usually doesn't pop into the really obvious killing threads.


He likes to pretend they never happened and post in more muddy cases.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

dark brew: Jeebus Saves: backhand.slap.of.reason: That's radically different from the waiting for the courts to release it message the police chief has been feeding to the media.  What gives?

Fetch the fainting couch, but the headline isn't accurate.

FTFA: According to North Carolina law, police body camera footage can only be released to the public with a court order.

Released to the public does not mean the same thing as shown to the family.  The latter does not require a court order.


Well, the comment I replied to asked about what the chief said.  If you read the article, the law also says they are allowed time to blur any faces before showing it to anyone.
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

spongeboob: I'm sure someone will be along to explain how the police are doing this to spare the family


Actually it is probably the fault of the public. Several cities protested bodycams when they were first announced and demanded that any footage released must blur the faces of anybody who wasn't one of the police or a charged criminal. These days people want to be seen but the privacy fanatics got those laws put on the books.
 
Displayed 50 of 65 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.