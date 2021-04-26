 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Florida - If the stupid doesn't kill you, our spiders will   (dailymail.co.uk)
17
    More: Florida  
17 Comments
crustysandman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just one more reason to not visit the syphilitic wang of America.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ummidia is a trapdoor spider

-Hey Cleatus, what species is it?

-Ummm... No idia.

-Brilliant!
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Most of the time an animals aggressiveness is inversely proportional to its level of poison....ness. Or whatever the fu*k its called.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I was once bit by a spider on the top of my foot. No, it wasn't radioactive. But the damn welt didn't go away for a whole year.

that same week a bird took a crap on me too.

Never going back to Willow Valley in Lancaster PE for vacation again...
 
mrparks
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Welp, that cinches it. I'm going to exterminator school.
 
rjakobi
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Normally Miami just sends spiders to Tallahassee to serve as county representatives.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

dothemath: Most of the time an animals aggressiveness is inversely proportional to its level of poison....ness. Or whatever the fu*k its called.


I believe the world is poisositude.
 
dothemath
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: dothemath: Most of the time an animals aggressiveness is inversely proportional to its level of poison....ness. Or whatever the fu*k its called.

I believe the world is poisositude.


NERD ALERT.
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's roughly a bee sting. Stop listening to bullshiat.

And stop having people from a country where mayonnaise is too spicy tell you what to be scared of.

fark the daily fail.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

omg bbq: It's roughly a bee sting. Stop listening to bullshiat.

And stop having people from a country where mayonnaise is too spicy tell you what to be scared of.

fark the daily fail.


It's not the country to blame. It's the shiat newspaper.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
For Aussies, Florida is the other Sunshine State, with slightly fewer banana benders.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Subby clearly DNRTFA.  This new spider is not deadly to humans.  Its bite is on par with bee stings and tarantula bites. It'll hurt like blazes, but it won't kill you (unless you are allergic to the venom).
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
FTFA: For humans, the spider's venom is on par with a bee sting

Ya know, Subby, a lot of us actually are humans. We're not all lizard people.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

dothemath: Louisiana_Sitar_Club: dothemath: Most of the time an animals aggressiveness is inversely proportional to its level of poison....ness. Or whatever the fu*k its called.

I believe the world is poisositude.

NERD ALERT.


Alert, Nerd.
 
zbtop
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Oh look, it's a spider that looks 99% like other spiders that everyone's been aware of in the region for centuries, but took some super nerd staring at the genitals and recording pedipalp length for weeks to discern a species difference. It's venom is similar in severity to a bee-sting.

Please put down the matchboxes.
 
