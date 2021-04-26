 Skip to content
(NPR) New research shows why so many police unions oppose mandatory body cams for their officers (npr.org)
47
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Because they result in negative publicity, public outrage and consequences?
/dnrtfa
 
GregoryD [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
police complaints go down too when police wear body cameras.

Because get this, many criminals are liars. I know, I didn't believe it either.
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

GregoryD: Because get this, many criminals are liars. I know, I didn't believe it either.


Yeah, but they weren't criminals until they were framed by the police.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Is this research from The Institute of Duh?
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Cop Explains How It Feels To Live Every Day In Fear Someone Might Record You Brutalizing A Civilian
Youtube K5CCUdu7xFI

/It's tough out there for abusive cops!!
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Why are unions for cops okay but unions for workers is evil socialism?
 
mrparks
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Because then the union boss has to lean on a chief to not release the body cam footage and that makes their Sunday golf game all awkward and combative.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

GregoryD: police complaints go down too when police wear body cameras.

Because get this, many criminals are liars. I know, I didn't believe it either.


Seems like liars all around to me.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


BTW, Chauvin's body cam "Fell off" during the incident.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Because police are just slave patrols trying to keep minorities on the plantation.  Slavers don't want people to know they are slavers.

abolish all police, problem solved.

Not sarcasm.  Abolish all police, no matter what it takes.  Call your politicians.  Tell your police to voluntarily quit.  Whatever it takes to make this country anti slavery.  Only once we are free of white supremecy and all the slave legacy can we be on the path to being a great country.
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Because police are just slave patrols trying to keep minorities on the plantation.  Slavers don't want people to know they are slavers.

abolish all police, problem solved.

Not sarcasm.  Abolish all police, no matter what it takes.  Call your politicians.  Tell your police to voluntarily quit.  Whatever it takes to make this country anti slavery.  Only once we are free of white supremecy and all the slave legacy can we be on the path to being a great country.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
{The report} compares the cost of the technology to the dollar value of the benefits that may come as a result.

That pretty much sums up the article. No controversy here, subby, if that's what you were trying to get at.
 
indylaw
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Because bodycams mean you can't just make up shiat about your victims reaching for your gun?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

indylaw: Because bodycams mean you can't just make up shiat about your victims reaching for your gun?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
they might accidentally each other roiding up in the locker room
 
suze [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Just like a cheating spouse.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

wegro: GregoryD: Because get this, many criminals are liars. I know, I didn't believe it either.

Yeah, but they weren't criminals until they were framed by the police.


I assumed he meant the police.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

GregoryD: police complaints go down too when police wear body cameras.

Because get this, many criminals are liars. I know, I didn't believe it either.


That's why we want them to wear body cameras to work. Duh!
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's almost like a non-negligible segment of LEOs want carte blanche to harm people as they see fit.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
In addition, local governments and police departments that have not integrated the technology as part of their policing practice often cite cost as a barrier.

Well, good news: the federal government is going to bury the country, including state and local governments, hip-deep in money drifts. So there goes that excuse.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
What does it matter?  You can have a video of a girl about to get stabbed to death and people will still call for the cop's head.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: AmbassadorBooze: Because police are just slave patrols trying to keep minorities on the plantation.  Slavers don't want people to know they are slavers.

abolish all police, problem solved.

Not sarcasm.  Abolish all police, no matter what it takes.  Call your politicians.  Tell your police to voluntarily quit.  Whatever it takes to make this country anti slavery.  Only once we are free of white supremecy and all the slave legacy can we be on the path to being a great country.

[Fark user image image 425x204]


Am I?  Cops are the problem.  The ONE way to make the problem go away, is to abolish the cops.  They CANNOT be reformed.  Sure we could try, and it might work for a few weeks.  But the nature of power is such that the cops will do what cops do.  So they must be abolished.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

GregoryD: police complaints go down too when police wear body cameras.

Because get this, many criminals are liars. I know, I didn't believe it either.


I know a couple handfuls of cops and every last one of them wants body cams on all cops.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Most cops I know would love body cams.

Criminals do lie about cops sometimes, and dashcams and bodycams have caught these too.

So it seems like we need to stop dividing the debate into "us" and "cops" and start redividing it into "us including cops" and "criminals including cops that want to do bad shiat".
 
thehobbes
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I worked with one police sergeant who bought his own recording glasses. He loved it. He'd start every conversation with "Just so you know, I am recording this." This was over a decade ago. 

It was obvious and you could see exactly what he saw and heard. Complaints tanked. 

We all loved it as everyone behaved. Some of his cops, not so much.
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It's almost like they don't want to be caught doing bad things.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: The ONE way to make the problem go away, is to abolish the cops.


Ok, I'll bite.

If there are no cops, who is going to uphold the law?

Or will it be ok to rob banks, murder my spouse, or  to steal cars, smoke crack, cook meth, speed in my car, not stop at red lights, etc etc.
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I love our body cameras. They have made it much easier to discipline officers in what would have previously been a he-said/she-said type situation.

They have helped to sustain complaints against officers, and they have helped to exonerate officers who were subjects of false complaints.

They provide invaluable evidence at trials as well.

Are able to pull up body camera footage and live stream at us that they may not be able to make it to so. Also notify officers that he surprise her and swatch, so that supervisor is able to get a first person perspective of how their officers are acting at a given scene. Coupling that feature with mandatory weekly review of body and in-car camera footage, has been a great tool for our supervisors.

Good police officers who are doing good and legal police work have no reason to fear a body camera. Officers who do bad, questionable, or illegal police work have every reason to fear them as they know it will expose them for what they are eventually. Those are the ones that need to be weeded out dealt with as soon as the issues come to light, and body cameras make that all the easier.

We were all just issued a second body camera so that we are able to charge and download one, and still have one available to us at the same time.

Police unions would better serve their officers as a whole by changing the way they operate to a role where they are advocating for things like body cameras, and better working conditions and stop advocating for bad police officers to keep their jobs when evidence dictates that those officers should be fired or charged criminally/civilly.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: What does it matter?  You can have a video of a girl about to get stabbed to death and people will still call for the cop's head.


And even Lebron James walked that one back. 

If there WASN'T a camera, stuff would be burning and people in the streets.

That body camera exonerated him.
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

HideAndGoFarkYourself: I love our body cameras. They have made it much easier to discipline officers in what would have previously been a he-said/she-said type situation.

They have helped to sustain complaints against officers, and they have helped to exonerate officers who were subjects of false complaints.

They provide invaluable evidence at trials as well.

Are able to pull up body camera footage and live stream at us that they may not be able to make it to so. Also notify officers that he surprise her and swatch, so that supervisor is able to get a first person perspective of how their officers are acting at a given scene. Coupling that feature with mandatory weekly review of body and in-car camera footage, has been a great tool for our supervisors.

Good police officers who are doing good and legal police work have no reason to fear a body camera. Officers who do bad, questionable, or illegal police work have every reason to fear them as they know it will expose them for what they are eventually. Those are the ones that need to be weeded out dealt with as soon as the issues come to light, and body cameras make that all the easier.

We were all just issued a second body camera so that we are able to charge and download one, and still have one available to us at the same time.

Police unions would better serve their officers as a whole by changing the way they operate to a role where they are advocating for things like body cameras, and better working conditions and stop advocating for bad police officers to keep their jobs when evidence dictates that those officers should be fired or charged criminally/civilly.


Damn talk to text.

*** Our supervisors are able.
 
dryknife
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Bullies got to bully.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Most cops I know would love body cams.


Ummmm no. It is typically police unions that prevent camera adoption where attempted.

Nice try.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

HideAndGoFarkYourself: Good police officers who are doing good and legal police work have no reason to fear a body camera. Officers who do bad, questionable, or illegal police work have every reason to fear them as they know it will expose them for what they are eventually. Those are the ones that need to be weeded out dealt with as soon as the issues come to light, and body cameras make that all the easier.


I don't think you're allowed to use logic in a Fark thread.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

GregoryD: police complaints go down too when police wear body cameras.

Because get this, many criminals are liars. I know, I didn't believe it either.


Yep. Body cameras protect the police in addition to the public. Its almost like the only reason to not wear one as a cop is so you can break the law with impunity.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

akya: GregoryD: police complaints go down too when police wear body cameras.

Because get this, many criminals are liars. I know, I didn't believe it either.

Seems like liars all around to me.

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x916]

BTW, Chauvin's body cam "Fell off" during the incident.


This isn't that uncommon during a physical struggle, as most body cameras are held on the uniform shirt by a clip or a magnet. There is one company whose name I can't recall at the moment whose cameras are held inside the uniform shirt with an eyelet cut in the uniform shirt for the camera lens. Those seem to be secured much better.

Of course they can "fall off" too if the officer is trying to make it fall off to hide what they are doing. That sounds like something Chauvin would have done repeatedly based on the testimony from his trial.
 
Gramma
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Ric Romero reporting again?
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Because police are just slave patrols trying to keep minorities on the plantation.  Slavers don't want people to know they are slavers.

abolish all police, problem solved.

Not sarcasm.  Abolish all police, no matter what it takes.  Call your politicians.  Tell your police to voluntarily quit.  Whatever it takes to make this country anti slavery.  Only once we are free of white supremecy and all the slave legacy can we be on the path to being a great country.


You're thinking of sheriff's departments. City police were founded to protect the status quo, abuse the poor, and keep them penned up so they commit crimes against each other, not the rich.

The main reason there are so many racist cops is because in the 80s and 90s white supremacists began actively encouraging members to forgo tattoos and join police departments
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

steklo: AmbassadorBooze: The ONE way to make the problem go away, is to abolish the cops.

Ok, I'll bite.

If there are no cops, who is going to uphold the law?

Or will it be ok to rob banks, murder my spouse, or  to steal cars, smoke crack, cook meth, speed in my car, not stop at red lights, etc etc.


If there are no kings, who is going to uphold the law?

Or will it be ok to rob banks, murder my spouse, or to steal cars, smoke crack, cook meth, speed in my car, not stop at red lights, etc etc.
 
mjbok
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

thehobbes: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: What does it matter?  You can have a video of a girl about to get stabbed to death and people will still call for the cop's head.

And even Lebron James walked that one back. 

If there WASN'T a camera, stuff would be burning and people in the streets.

That body camera exonerated him.


Unless something changed he didn't walk it back, he took down the tweet for another reason and never said that he was wrong.

//if only an article said why he took it down
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: What does it matter?  You can have a video of a girl about to get stabbed to death and people will still call for the cop's head.


Well, except a lot fewer people are calling for his head once they released the body cam footage.

Yes, there are some, but the left has its own unreasonable hardliners. We just don't let them run the party.
 
OldJames
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Because of the cock and box shots when they use the bathroom?
 
thehobbes
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

steklo: AmbassadorBooze: The ONE way to make the problem go away, is to abolish the cops.

Ok, I'll bite.

If there are no cops, who is going to uphold the law?

Or will it be ok to rob banks, murder my spouse, or  to steal cars, smoke crack, cook meth, speed in my car, not stop at red lights, etc etc.


Just from some stuff I've read over the years:

Different divisions that do traffic enforcement. No enforcement powers outside of citation issuance. No pursuit. No records check. If you don't comply then it gets referred to the courts. 

Community mediators to de-escalate and resolve issues with neighbors.

Councilors, social worker, and therapist hybrid mobile units that handle psych/substance abuse/crisis intervention. 

Keep detectives and investigators to investigate crime. How often do cops show up to an ongoing crime? 

Community policing and night patrols. 

Have a response team as needed for situations that are likely to escalate, but studies show those are rare.  Those cops would be well trained and the response unit if the other organizations call for them.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: UltimaCS: AmbassadorBooze: Because police are just slave patrols trying to keep minorities on the plantation.  Slavers don't want people to know they are slavers.

abolish all police, problem solved.

Not sarcasm.  Abolish all police, no matter what it takes.  Call your politicians.  Tell your police to voluntarily quit.  Whatever it takes to make this country anti slavery.  Only once we are free of white supremecy and all the slave legacy can we be on the path to being a great country.

[Fark user image image 425x204]

Am I?  Cops are the problem.  The ONE way to make the problem go away, is to abolish the cops.  They CANNOT be reformed.  Sure we could try, and it might work for a few weeks.  But the nature of power is such that the cops will do what cops do.  So they must be abolished.


A complete, ground up redesign of the US justice system would also work.

But what to do with all the unemployed cops?

/seriously asking. It would be a problem
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

HideAndGoFarkYourself: I love our body cameras. They have made it much easier to discipline officers in what would have previously been a he-said/she-said type situation.

They have helped to sustain complaints against officers, and they have helped to exonerate officers who were subjects of false complaints.

They provide invaluable evidence at trials as well.

Are able to pull up body camera footage and live stream at us that they may not be able to make it to so. Also notify officers that he surprise her and swatch, so that supervisor is able to get a first person perspective of how their officers are acting at a given scene. Coupling that feature with mandatory weekly review of body and in-car camera footage, has been a great tool for our supervisors.

Good police officers who are doing good and legal police work have no reason to fear a body camera. Officers who do bad, questionable, or illegal police work have every reason to fear them as they know it will expose them for what they are eventually. Those are the ones that need to be weeded out dealt with as soon as the issues come to light, and body cameras make that all the easier.

We were all just issued a second body camera so that we are able to charge and download one, and still have one available to us at the same time.

Police unions would better serve their officers as a whole by changing the way they operate to a role where they are advocating for things like body cameras, and better working conditions and stop advocating for bad police officers to keep their jobs when evidence dictates that those officers should be fired or charged criminally/civilly.

"Are able to pull up body camera footage and live stream at us that they may not be able to make it to so. Also notify officers that he surprise her and swatch, so that supervisor is able to get a first person perspective of how their officers"


My god I swear I'm not drunk.

Our supervisors are able to pull up body camera footage and livestream at scenes that they may not be able to make it to. They also don't notify officers that a supervisor is watching, so that supervisor is able to get a first person perspective of how their officers are acting.

That's what I meant to say.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 1 minute ago  
When we abolish the police we're not doing it in a vacuum. By freeing up money to spend on helping people instead of brutalizing them, we will reduce crime by going after its root causes.
 
thehobbes
‘’ less than a minute ago  

mjbok: Unless something changed he didn't walk it back, he took down the tweet for another reason and never said that he was wrong.


Fark user imageView Full Size


"Gathering all the facts and educating does though." He's encouraging everyone else to look as well.

That's a walkback.
 
