(AP News) Ranch becomes haven for queer people in rural Colorado.
28
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably because of its hidden valleys.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No love for Green Goddess?
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Ram Ranch?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: No love for Green Goddess?


That's more of a Nudist Colony salad dressing...
 
Wobambo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size


Rowr.
 
Snort
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Just needs some fursonas thrown in to get my lingo bingo card filled out.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


South Park is becoming almost as predictive as the Simpsons.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snort
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: [Fark user image 425x424]

South Park is becoming almost as predictive as the Simpsons.


so close.....
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Wobambo: [preview.redd.it image 627x688]

Rowr.


Oh my gaaaaaaaahd! They stole my joke!

You bastard!

>shakes tiny fist full of cheesy poofs<
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: No love for Green Goddess?


I think that's the name of a pot shop in my town.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: [Fark user image 425x443]


Ranch Bottle:  "CLOSE THE DOOR, PERVERT!  I'M DRESSING"
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: The_Sponge: [Fark user image 425x443]

Ranch Bottle:  "CLOSE THE DOOR, PERVERT!  I'M DRESSING"


I giggled.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Wobambo: [preview.redd.it image 627x688]

Rowr.

Oh my gaaaaaaaahd! They stole my joke!

You bastard!

>shakes tiny fist full of cheesy poofs<


Cartman - NYA NYA NYA , HE HE HE...
Youtube TYVhREu15bI
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


sadly, I know people that would buy this if it were real.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: [Fark user image 425x443]


What?? No Taco Sauce?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: The_Sponge: [Fark user image 425x443]

What?? No Taco Sauce?
[Fark user image image 259x194]


Good call...I remember that thread.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fitting story for the third installment of City Slickers?
 
MWShannon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
this is my Electric Pride Rainbow. Its there to show my pride and to piss off Trump supporters and Big Strong Tough Conservatives. If the ranch people need help with ammo or anything else they are free to reach out to me anytime! Fark Trump!
 
OpusSoup [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
FTA: "Two sets of headlights headed straight for the geodesic dome ..."

Right out of the gate, Elise?
 
pi8you
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Good for the Ranchers. Sounds like everything was fine until some right-wing rag republished a story on the Ranch with a huge amount of editorial slant.

Since then it's been tense for them, with threats and even armed trespassers. Incitement is a crime, and if those threats escalate to violence, that publisher should be sued out of existence. Tired of lunatics stirring the pot for money by "just asking questions".
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Ranch dressing is easily the most disgusting flavor ever invented. I ain't got the first clue as to why people like it or why they pile it on everything.

/as for the article, thumbs up
 
OldJames
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The only ranch I like are cool ranch. What happened to cooler ranch?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 355x354]


We have a new winner. Until today this was the most disturbing Keurig picture I'd ever seen.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
