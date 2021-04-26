 Skip to content
 
(Marketwatch)   We've reached that part of Covid War Z where the Indian strains are spreading by airplane. If you need me, I'll be in Jerusalem   (marketwatch.com) divider line
10
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Random mutations will and are occuring anywhere there is a lack of vaccine or a reservoir of Nurglish fark heads that refuse to be immunized.

Attaching nations names to them - especially non-Western ones - is basically just racism.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I never have Indian strains, it just flows right through me.

/had rogan josh for dinner last night
//not to be confused with rogan, joe
 
OldJames
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm not worried. It's still covid. If I lived in a filthy city, I'd be worried.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Random mutations will and are occuring anywhere there is a lack of vaccine or a reservoir of Nurglish fark heads that refuse to be immunized.

Attaching nations names to them - especially non-Western ones - is basically just racism.


Tell it to the Spanish who got blamed in 1918 for the Kansas flu.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti​c​les/PMC340389/
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Remind me why international travel is still a thing?
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Attaching nations names to them - especially non-Western ones - is basically just racism.


No it isn't. In this case, it's the "Where" in journalism.
 
dothemath
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Seems like the simple solution is dont let Indians get off the plane. Anywhere.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

meat0918: Remind me why international travel is still a thing?


Freedumb
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
They didn't shut down the airports quickly enough. Now we're boned...

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ less than a minute ago  

dothemath: Seems like the simple solution is dont let Indians get off the plane. Anywhere.


That's racist!
 
