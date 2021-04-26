 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(GQ)   The Mule is coming for your sneaker closet, next up, tackling the First Foundation   (gq.com) divider line
20
    More: Stupid  
•       •       •

443 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Apr 2021 at 2:28 PM (24 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess this gender fluid thing is more prevalent than I thought.
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: I guess this gender fluid thing is more prevalent than I thought.


If these came in men's 14ee, I'd be down. They seem a low risk to your perception of masculinity.
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
These were a thing 20-odd years ago.  In fashion, everything old is new again.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I am disappointed that there isn't an actual mule going into people's sneaker closets and chewing up all their multi thousand dollar pairs of sneakers.

Sneakers are like literally one of the cheapest products you can make.  It boggles my mind that you can just slap some athletes name on an ugly designed pair of shoes and then charge $1200 for it.
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"...dudes felt empowered..."

...to not have their footwear choices ridiculed by other dudes? Okay great. Yay we're the worst.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Salvor Hardin nods approvingly on your nerd cred, subby.
 
Maturin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I was pretty excited to see that AppleTV was coming out with a Foundation series, but then I watched For All Mankind. Now I'm not so sure. Disjointed, implausible, and why does everybody bounce around on the moon when they're in spacesuits, but when in Jamestown it's like they've got normal gravity? When this new series comes out I'll give it a try, but I'm pretty sure I'll be disappointed.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: I am disappointed that there isn't an actual mule going into people's sneaker closets and chewing up all their multi thousand dollar pairs of sneakers.

Sneakers are like literally one of the cheapest products you can make.  It boggles my mind that you can just slap some athletes name on an ugly designed pair of shoes and then charge $1200 for it.


Veblen good.  Artificial scarcity.  Same as Beanie Babies.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Yes I definitely have the money and living space for a sneaker closet. This speaks to me.
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Loucifer
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
With these shoes, I could disguise myself as a clown.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: Salvor Hardin nods approvingly on your nerd cred, subby.


Hari Seldon predicted that someone would inevitably post this.
 
Explodo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So a bunch of folks stayed home for a long time and realized that all they need is slippers to get 90% of their life done.

Whatever.

I hope Adidas keeps making Sambas the rest of my life.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Riche: [Fark user image 425x432]


Fark user imageView Full Size


"So did I!"
 
Boudyro
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: Salvor Hardin nods approvingly on your nerd cred, subby.


Hah! Not only am I currently re-reading the series. I just finished the part where he stuck it to Anacreon.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
M274?  One of them ran over me while I was trying to sleep.  Not so bad.  But a few weeks later near Camp Casey, I got hit by a Toyota.  Oh, what a feeling!
 
Ruthven13
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This article was good for something. Never knew that mountaineering sneakers were in fashion as some point. I've always just worn them because of practicality. Rocking Oboz right now...
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Riche: [Fark user image 425x432]

[Fark user image image 600x400]

"So did I!"


I hope my eyes hold out fairly well as I age. I'm looking forward to reading all of Asimov's future history once I get too old to do much else.
 
mrparks
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I like leather boots. Plain, uncapped. They go with anything that isn't a pair of shorts, and I'm probably barefoot if I have shorts on anyways.

But I got weird feet so it's easier to find a boot that fits then a sneaker.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Well, goats are like mushrooms, if you shoot a duck, I'm scared of toasters.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.