(CNN)   U-Haul is now U-Haole as tourists to Hawaii find commercial trucks cheaper than rental cars   (cnn.com) divider line
62
    More: Amusing, rental car companies, United States, U.S. state, World Health Organization, unused lots, fraction of their normal price, cars, industry  
•       •       •

62 Comments     (+0 »)
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
How much are Uber and Lyft rides, there? Seems like you could rideshare all day for less than that...
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
. A search of car rental sites in March showed a Kia Rio, a sub-compact car, going for $300 a day in Orlando.

Hahaha fark that industry. I hope it dies. Uber and lyft are awful but $300 / day can go fark itself.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
don't bring a sleeping bag and camp in the back.
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hasn't it always been cheaper? $19.95/day for a u-haul or budget pick-up truck vs. ~$27/day for a rental compact has been pretty standard for a number of years around these parts.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This move has surely finally won over the locals' love for tourists.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was clever, subby.  I laughed.
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WoolyManwich: Hasn't it always been cheaper? $19.95/day for a u-haul or budget pick-up truck vs. ~$27/day for a rental compact has been pretty standard for a number of years around these parts.


But it was a lot easier to pick up the rental compact at the airport seeing as they're literally right there.  I would (and have) paid that convenience fee multiple times.  $300/day though?  Hell no.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
oyster.ignimgs.comView Full Size
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For goodness sakes, do not try to drive a 26' U-Haul truck to Hana. If someone shoots you, it would be justifiable homicide.
 
squidloe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: How much are Uber and Lyft rides, there? Seems like you could rideshare all day for less than that...


I follow a couple of Maui travel blogs and the rideshare business has dried up due to Covid. I'm not sure if it's due to strict local regulations or if the locals who are Uber/Lyft drivers don't feel safe.
 
culebra
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As if tourists aren't bad enough drivers already.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$700 a day to rent a car? WTF?
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, you only have to be 18 years old to rent a U-Haul. You have to be at least 21 for a regular rental car.
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WoolyManwich: Hasn't it always been cheaper? $19.95/day for a u-haul or budget pick-up truck vs. ~$27/day for a rental compact has been pretty standard for a number of years around these parts.


I don't think that's a big enough difference to tolerate the inconveniences.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rental car prices are so high in Hawaii, tourists are renting U-Haul trucks.

So rental prices are so high people are renting from... a company that rents vehicles, including pickup trucks and other small trucks. How is that weird? Sounds like normal healthy competition to me.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, but I don't need the added scrutiny of driving a Ryder truck around the airport terminal.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've ridden shotgun in a Penske from western PA to southeastern MA. I can't imagine wanting to use one for recreational purposes.
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Given that my department would have sent me a snippy email with a lot of questions if I expensed a rental at more than 30$/day as recently as 5-6 years ago, I kinda question that they can even get anyone to pay ten times that.

I mean, I'll believe 20 times that in Hawaii, but that's because Hawaii's entire economy is arbitrary markups on shiat for literally no reason because you're trapped on a farking island and effectively held hostage.  But 300$/day in Florida?  How?  It's Florida, you could thumb down a random person on the highway and randomly put them on retainer as your driver for significantly less than that.

// Also, obligatory "wow, what a terrible problem that wouldn't exist even slightly if we lived in an actual first-world nation capable of basic infrastructure like mass transportation" comment goes here or whatever.
 
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Family Guy Uhaul
Youtube nUHf6rklYCg
 
Coloman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hope they remember that uHauls aren't covered by Insurance.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: don't bring a sleeping bag and camp in the back.


Seriously. No need to buy an RV when you decide you're at that age. Just rent a U-Haul and furnish it. When you're done, you return the thing and you're not saddled with a giant fifth wheel or camper-truck that you only used a few times before deciding it was too much of a pain in the ass.

Plus bonus: You don't have to park in campgrounds. Find an abandoned Sears or Kmart parking lot and nobody will bother you. If you need bathrooms, you're near plenty of public places AND the big hotels. You can just stroll in and use them and nobody going to stop you.

Plus you don't need a Class A license to drive a U-haul.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: For goodness sakes, do not try to drive a 26' U-Haul truck to Hana. If someone shoots you, it would be justifiable homicide.


Or the north road on West Maui.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

emersonbiggins: Yeah, but I don't need the added scrutiny of driving a Ryder truck around the airport terminal.


Upside: You probably won't get a lot of tailgating....

//lit fuse hanging out the back for effect is optional
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was over ten years ago but rented a pickup for 12 dollars a day on the big island, much cheaper than a car at the time.
 
idsfa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Hawaii, it's pronounced OO-Ha-OOL.

/My Hawaiian aunt nearly hurt herself laughing at that.
//Tip the buffet
///Enjoy your waitstaff
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WoolyManwich: Hasn't it always been cheaper? $19.95/day for a u-haul or budget pick-up truck vs. ~$27/day for a rental compact has been pretty standard for a number of years around these parts.


Yes, but now it's significantly cheaper, rather than a $7 difference.

According to TFA, the cheapest car available was $722/day. NOW, the pain in the ass of driving a U-Haul around as a tourist vehicle is worth it.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If U-Haul is smart, the prices will stay at their normal rate. It's not worth pissing off your customers just to price gouge.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ship some of the Uhauls from Florida to Hawaii because every moving truck in the country is here.
 
ficklefkrfark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WoolyManwich: Hasn't it always been cheaper? $19.95/day for a u-haul or budget pick-up truck vs. ~$27/day for a rental compact has been pretty standard for a number of years around these parts.


Uhaul usually charges per mile after an allotted mileage.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: $700 a day to rent a car? WTF?


Supply and demand, and someone will pay that price, even as excessive as it is.

A gazillion years ago I worked for a rental company, with a couple years in the "rates" department (they called it Market Planning).  The job is to get as much for a car as you can, while also having competitive pricing.  I swear that job is as much dark arts and guessing as it is scientific, along with working closely with the location managers.

The offices i set rates for were the north half of Florida, including Orlando.  High volume expected?  Prices go up.  Low volume expected?  Prices go down.  Add in to that the cost vs reward for shuttling vehicles from a low volume week at office A to a high volume week for office B.

Back then minivans were gold, especially at Thanksgiving and Christmas, and the location managers usually set those prices as the holidays closed in.  One guy had two or three left and set them at $1,500 per week (1994 dollars), an extraordinary amount.  And damned if he didn't get that price for em.  Lemme tell ya, book your holiday vehicles as early as possible.

Having said all that, $700/day for any typical rental vehicle boggles my mind
 
surlyjason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How much to rent a motorcycle?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WoolyManwich: Hasn't it always been cheaper? $19.95/day for a u-haul or budget pick-up truck vs. ~$27/day for a rental compact has been pretty standard for a number of years around these parts.


U- haul charges mileage rates about 50¢ per mile. Your truck rental will pass the cost of a car rental after 20 miles.
 
ficklefkrfark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jim_Callahan: Given that my department would have sent me a snippy email with a lot of questions if I expensed a rental at more than 30$/day as recently as 5-6 years ago, I kinda question that they can even get anyone to pay ten times that.

I mean, I'll believe 20 times that in Hawaii, but that's because Hawaii's entire economy is arbitrary markups on shiat for literally no reason because you're trapped on a farking island and effectively held hostage.  But 300$/day in Florida?  How?  It's Florida, you could thumb down a random person on the highway and randomly put them on retainer as your driver for significantly less than that.

// Also, obligatory "wow, what a terrible problem that wouldn't exist even slightly if we lived in an actual first-world nation capable of basic infrastructure like mass transportation" comment goes here or whatever.


The markups are terrible, however goods have to come in on a barge (.55 cents per lbs approximately), or by air...this definitely contributes to a portion of the gouging.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

holdmybones: This move has surely finally won over the locals' love for tourists.


They can suck it. Their entire economy depends on the tourists that the love to complain about and fake-swear should never be allowed to visit.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: holdmybones: This move has surely finally won over the locals' love for tourists.

They can suck it. Their entire economy depends on the tourists that the love to complain about and fake-swear should never be allowed to visit.


This. I mean, really. A lot of places would be nothing without tourists. So, stop your whining locals, wherever you are. Regardless, those car rental prices are outrageous.
 
dothemath
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

holdmybones: This move has surely finally won over the locals' love for tourists.


If only there was something tourists could do to win them over besides prop up the entire state economy...
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: If U-Haul is smart, the prices will stay at their normal rate. It's not worth pissing off your customers just to price gouge.


Crazy talk. Companies have never colluded to price gouge their customers and then tell them that they're only one of two options so you'd better suck it up.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Someone on another site nailed the solution (if you have some free cash). Buy a Hawaii desirable car on the mainland (Jeep, Hi-lux etc), ship it over for $2500ish, drive it around, sell it before you come back.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

idsfa: In Hawaii, it's pronounced OO-Ha-OOL.

/My Hawaiian aunt nearly hurt herself laughing at that.
//Tip the buffet
///Enjoy your waitstaff


I have issues with words/accents. On our honeymoon in Hawaii, my husband was trying to teach me the proper way to say Hawaiian words and I was practicing on everything. One street name I pronounced as Pee Pay La E Nay and thought I was doing pretty good. He gave me a dirty look and said "pipeline"
 
Mock26
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I could have sworn I read an article that Hertz and Enterprise, possibly Avis, all gutted their fleets during the pandemic and have subsequently been caught with their pants down now that things are starting to open up again.
 
Brandi Morgan
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I just checked Travelocity - cars are about $184 per day in Maui
 
Uzzah
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

WoolyManwich: Hasn't it always been cheaper? $19.95/day for a u-haul or budget pick-up truck vs. ~$27/day for a rental compact has been pretty standard for a number of years around these parts.


In my experience, local U-Haul rentals (vs. one-way trips) usually charge per-mile fees on top of the rental fee.  That's the big difference between renting a car with unlimited miles for twice as much -- if you're going more than a couple miles out and back, the car will be cheaper in the long run.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: $700 a day to rent a car? WTF?


Well, when you don't have enough tourists you have two options:
1) lower prices across the board to get some tourists interested and on the long run have people lined up for when things ease up
2) raise prices to try to make the same previous revenue from fewer people and thereby scaring everyone off.
 
missiv
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
thehill.comView Full Size

I came here to see this.
/leaves satisfied
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Is that a thing? I could rent a small truck from U-haul anywhere and it's cheaper than renting a car from a "real" rental company?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ficklefkrfark: goods have to come in on a barge (.55 cents per lbs approximately)


Blame the Jones Act for this.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

casual disregard: Is that a thing? I could rent a small truck from U-haul anywhere and it's cheaper than renting a car from a "real" rental company?


It is never cheaper. U-haul charges mileage rates.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: holdmybones: This move has surely finally won over the locals' love for tourists.

They can suck it. Their entire economy depends on the tourists that the love to complain about and fake-swear should never be allowed to visit.


Grumpy Cat: mrmopar5287: holdmybones: This move has surely finally won over the locals' love for tourists.

They can suck it. Their entire economy depends on the tourists that the love to complain about and fake-swear should never be allowed to visit.

This. I mean, really. A lot of places would be nothing without tourists. So, stop your whining locals, wherever you are. Regardless, those car rental prices are outrageous.


dothemath: holdmybones: This move has surely finally won over the locals' love for tourists.

If only there was something tourists could do to win them over besides prop up the entire state economy...


Yes. The locals should all "suck it" because rich tourists are clogging their streets with enormous vehicles. They should be expected to smile and thank their mainland betters for supporting them.

What's poverty in Hawaii like for non-mainlanders, again?

God damn, ya'll exposed yourselves as assholes over a traffic joke.
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: casual disregard: Is that a thing? I could rent a small truck from U-haul anywhere and it's cheaper than renting a car from a "real" rental company?

It is never cheaper. U-haul charges mileage rates.


You caught me in the midst of my nefarious scheme. Dang you! Dang you straight to heck!!
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Back then minivans were gold, especially at Thanksgiving and Christmas, and the location managers usually set those prices as the holidays closed in.  One guy had two or three left and set them at $1,500 per week (1994 dollars), an extraordinary amount.  And damned if he didn't get that price for em.  Lemme tell ya, book your holiday vehicles as early as possible.


Mid 1990's rental minivans made me think of this tragic story:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Death_V​a​lley_Germans
 
Displayed 50 of 62 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


