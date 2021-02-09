 Skip to content
 
(Gizmodo)   MIT study says ride-sharing ls lyfting traffic numbers and making congestion uber-worse   (gizmodo.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Park and ride, Sustainable transport, New York City, Carpool, new MIT study, Traffic congestion, Rush hour, public transit  
Leftover Cocaine [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Electric bikes are still cool, right?
 
gar1013
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Leftover Cocaine: Electric bikes are still cool, right?


Still?

No.

Ever?

No.
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Ok. And?

I feel like the worst person saying "bring me solutions, not a problem."

This is a real problem. Nobody has brought a real solution.
 
Bareefer Obonghit
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm surprised this didn't work after seeing how taxis cut down traffic and congestion in NYC so much before these apps.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
What a load of crap. Congestion and traffic went up in cities that have uber and lyft - this means something.  I like how the article explains that they examined traffic data from US cities, ok, I can see where they got numbers to twist now. Then it goes on to give all of these reasons and motives behind using rideshares,with zero explanation of that methodology. And it's not really MIT, it's some MIT franchise in Singapore, working with Chinese. Whatever.
 
mrparks
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It needs a relay system. There is no reason you can't get in and out at an intersection to get in another gigslave's car. The problem is making the passenger get out and into the other car, especially given that mini-vans only have the door on one side.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
For every person traveling in a personal vehicle, there's the congestion caused by them traveling from point A to point B. For every "rideshare" (a stupid term, no sharing involved), there's that same congestion, PLUS the congestion caused by the driver going to point A for the pickup. So naturally ridesharing causes more congestion than if everyone traveled in their own vehicle.
 
suze [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

casual disregard: Ok. And?

I feel like the worst person saying "bring me solutions, not a problem."

This is a real problem. Nobody has brought a real solution.


Pete Buttigieg is hard at work to upgrade the country's train systems, among other thing. The former Secretary of Transportation - Moscow Mitch's wife Elaine Chao -  sat on her @$$ for 4 years and stole money.

https://www.npr.org/2021/03/04/973564​6​87/elaine-chao-used-dot-resources-for-​personal-errands-family-business-inspe​ctor-

Secretary Pete Buttigieg wants fast trains. He'll have to succeed where Obama couldn't
https://www.cnn.com/2021/02/09/economy​/pete-buttigieg-high-speed-rail/index.​html
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: What a load of crap. Congestion and traffic went up in cities that have uber and lyft - this means something.  I like how the article explains that they examined traffic data from US cities, ok, I can see where they got numbers to twist now. Then it goes on to give all of these reasons and motives behind using rideshares,with zero explanation of that methodology. And it's not really MIT, it's some MIT franchise in Singapore, working with Chinese. Whatever.


It's that whole 'Correlation doesn't mean causation' thing...
 
morg
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Leftover Cocaine: Electric bikes are still cool, right?


Yep, just like rollerblades.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's because all the Uber/Lyft drivers are driving around waiting for someone to need a ride, isn't it?
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That's because public transportation sucks. Lyft and Uber take you from door to door. Like your own vehicle.
 
Running Wild
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Why would anyone expect rideshare services to reduce traffic? The point of their existence is to get people on the road who would otherwise have to use an alternate means of transport. Did Ric Romero do this study?
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The researchers found that easy access to rideshares actually discourages commuters from walking, public transit, or cycling.

Yeah, the only times I rideshare is when I'm traveling for work, except the one time I Uber'd home from the bar. Either way, public transportation would have been an hour or two and would have had at least one transfer. And traveling for work? I'm not humping my luggage and my equipment on a farking bus.
 
skyotter
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

allears: "rideshare" (a stupid term, no sharing involved)


Why is it called that, anyway?  (I'm not asking you specifically, just using your comment as a jumping-off point.)
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Leftover Cocaine: Electric bikes are still cool, right?


It's not a good idea to use one after drinking too much at a bar.
 
tuxq
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Ride sharing is for people currently without transportation or because they're currently incapable of driving. It's not for carpooling.

Why are they suggesting that it was ever intended to cut down traffic? Seems like they're painting it in a bad light for made up reasons.
 
Saturn5
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If ridesharing reduces the use of public transportation, of course it's going to make congestion and traffic worse.  Mass transit of persons packed in tin cans like sardines is the way to reduce traffic, not each person being driven around in a ride for hire that generates more miles traveled than if the traveler just drove themselves.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Trainspotr: It's because all the Uber/Lyft drivers are driving around waiting for someone to need a ride, isn't it?


Do they usually drive while waiting for a call? I suppose since the miles driven between rides are still tax deductible at an IRS rate that's based on the average cost per mile, which is so much that the deduction times the average marginal tax rate is greater than the marginal driving cost per mile, there's no reason for the drivers to try to find a place to park.
 
v2micca
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Feels like a no shiat Sherlock moment to me. Did anyone ever buy the bullshiat claim that ride-sharing reduces traffic? It's a taxi system without the taxi regulations.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

skyotter: allears: "rideshare" (a stupid term, no sharing involved)

Why is it called that, anyway?  (I'm not asking you specifically, just using your comment as a jumping-off point.)


They called it that so they could pretend they aren't minimally regulated taxi services.
 
tuxq
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

v2micca: Feels like a no shiat Sherlock moment to me. Did anyone ever buy the bullshiat claim that ride-sharing reduces traffic? It's a taxi system without the taxi regulations.


And without the puke crusted back seat and unwashed driver.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

skyotter: allears: "rideshare" (a stupid term, no sharing involved)

Why is it called that, anyway?  (I'm not asking you specifically, just using your comment as a jumping-off point.)


It's part of the marketing campaign to brand uber/lyft as "not taxies" - both so customers don't think of the drawbacks of taxies, and legally to claim that they should not be regulated as taxies.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Ok, but it removes the burden of finding and paying for scarce downtown parking.
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Yes.

"Ride sharing" (which si not sharing by any stretch), is very obvious industrial application of our tech that is wrecking climate change plans.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

suze: casual disregard: Ok. And?

I feel like the worst person saying "bring me solutions, not a problem."

This is a real problem. Nobody has brought a real solution.

Pete Buttigieg is hard at work to upgrade the country's train systems, among other thing. The former Secretary of Transportation - Moscow Mitch's wife Elaine Chao -  sat on her @$$ for 4 years and stole money.

https://www.npr.org/2021/03/04/9735646​87/elaine-chao-used-dot-resources-for-​personal-errands-family-business-inspe​ctor-

Secretary Pete Buttigieg wants fast trains. He'll have to succeed where Obama couldn't
https://www.cnn.com/2021/02/09/economy​/pete-buttigieg-high-speed-rail/index.​html


Do a Pete Buttigieg fast train is going to pick me up at my front door, take me to the bar where I'll get shiat-faced drunk, and take me back home and drop me off at my house?
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

v2micca: Feels like a no shiat Sherlock moment to me. Did anyone ever buy the bullshiat claim that ride-sharing reduces traffic? It's a taxi system without the taxi regulations.


I think they try to focus on the reduction in parking needs as a benefit, and quietly sweep under the carpet the additional vehicle-miles traveled per trip.
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
And their whole business model is "Laws are for other people."
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
no farking shiat
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Yes.

"Ride sharing" (which si not sharing by any stretch), is very obvious industrial application of our tech that is wrecking climate change plans.


Before Lyft and Uber came along, cities were experimenting with cars that you could "rent" for short periods (as short as an hour), and pick it up/drop it off at Park and Ride lots. The wife did it once or twice and it worked out pretty well.

That was called 'ride sharing' for obvious reasons. Lyft and Uber came along and co-opted the term and that's how we got here...
 
