 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(My NBC 15)   ♫ When I was just a little boy ♪ Standin' to my Daddy's knee ♫ My Papa said "Son, don't let the man get you ♪ And do what he done to me ♫ BOOM on the Bayou   (mynbc15.com) divider line
12
    More: Misc, Welder triggers explosion, boat, Bayou  
•       •       •

891 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Apr 2021 at 1:38 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"He got a burn on the arm," says Ngyen, "on the stomach, on the back, little, not too bad."

Was he talking?

"Yes."

What did he say?

"AAAAAAAHHHHHHH!!!!"
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Great tune.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CCR - Born On The Bayou - Live at Woodstock
Youtube _9KKo8mZ5Eo
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I'm guessing in that tight space, this guy is welding and the welding gas is leaking at the wrong end until it floods that space and...

ThatsTerrifying.jpg
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you ignite swamp gas your boat turns into a street light.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm pretty sure that was one of the 12 Jennys down in Bayou la Batre.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
d1466nnw0ex81e.cloudfront.netView Full Size

Not obscure since it has the title
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTF Boom Original
Youtube eAoR4h6SQGg
 
Seasons I'v Withered [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I weld , Even worked on boats too, That bilge is full of fuel air explosions waiting to happen if you don't
ventilate the living shiat outta it.
Guy was dumb.

Gas is the worst - I suspect this is a diesel tho, so I'm wondering what caused it because diesel isn't as volatile.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
A ship named Jenny?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madaynun
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"He got a burn on the arm," says Ngyen, "on the stomach, on the back, little, not too bad."

Surprised He didn't tell him to get back to work.
 
doomsdayaddams
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
John Fogerty has one of the sexiest voices ever.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.