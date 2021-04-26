 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS Minnesota)   Major police presence after 'Serious Incident' at Plymouth Middle School, all students safe so Timmy isn't in a well now   (minnesota.cbslocal.com) divider line
17
    More: Strange  
•       •       •

545 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Apr 2021 at 12:42 PM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Okieboy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It's been pretty 'gun crazy' lately.....
 
ImOscar
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Boy am I ready for some reasonable discussions.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ImOscar: Boy am I ready for some reasonable discussions.


Raphael is the best Ninja Turtle and you should be chemically castrated if you think otherwise.
 
deanis
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
6th grader firing shots in the cafeteria?

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ImOscar: Boy am I ready for some reasonable discussions.


I assume any GOP response to this would be "No one even got hurt.  This clearly wasn't an attempt to use a weapon to injure anyone and was just a misguided action on part of a young person responding to <whatever>"  More likely is that it will barely be a blip in the news because no one died.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Relax, guys. It was just Matt Gaetz tryna meet some girls he can sugar daddy with actual sugar. Apparently that stuff is harder to trace than Venmo payments.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Okieboy: It's been pretty 'gun crazy' lately.....


Back to that "normal" we've been yearning for

/ "normal", not "ideal"
// not even "better"
 
StandsWithAFist
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Man, what the hell is going on in Minnesota lately?
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ImOscar: Boy am I ready for some reasonable discussions.


John Adams is better than Philip Glass and you should be chemically castrated if you think otherwise.
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ImOscar: Boy am I ready for some reasonable discussions.


Too soon.
 
dothemath
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Im glad these kids have guns.

I hear its very bad to keep your simmering rage all buried deep inside. That kind of stress is bad for your heart.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

shinji3i: ImOscar: Boy am I ready for some reasonable discussions.

Raphael is the best Ninja Turtle and you should be chemically castrated if you think otherwise.


I agree.  I didn't realize how many jokes he cracked until I was older and could catch them.
 
gbv23
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Christ, I know a bunch of teachers there.  Used to work in that district.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

gbv23: [i.imgur.com image 380x375]


Metro - Hold Your Wig (Bassbin Twins Rmx)
Youtube RFhzJIUvn5Y
 
wage0048 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The last time I recall my old hometown on Fark was a few years back when Plymouth was named the best place to live in the US.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Give Me Back My Wig
Youtube 79pzp6BgbhY
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.