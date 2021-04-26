 Skip to content
(Fort McMurray Today)   Ft. McMurray has gone past having the sniffles. Condition upgraded to full blown man cold. Will declare a state of local emergency and asks Provincial and Federal government for ginger ale and chicken noodle soup   (fortmcmurraytoday.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
metvcdn.metv.comView Full Size
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Premier Jason Kenney is hesitant to order a full-on lockdown, despite numbers in Alberta being as bad as they have ever been, even since the start of the pandemic.

I don't know about Wood Buffalo, but Calgary and Edmonton are MAGNITUDES above the worst levels of new daily cases and total cases.

It is bad. Really, really, REALLY bad.

It's great that the vaccine is out there, but let's not fumble this on the 3-yard line, we're not out of this yet.


/I f*ckin' hope the NDP upset the UCP and win in 2023
 
Juc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Might just be fumes off the tailing ponds, or junk leeching into the drinking water.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Meanwhile, Ft. Apache is still under siege!
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Condition of Bonnie and Mrs. McMurray?
 
SirMadness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh good, I can't wait to hear about how dead Albertans somehow deserve it because rural conservatives and therefore.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
peterquince
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sorry. Are we making fun of local governments for taking Covid seriously? People are going to think we're Republicans.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought ginger ale and chicken noodle soup were the American mythical cures.

What does Canada use? Maple syrup and whiskey?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.ctvnews.ca/mobile/health/​c​oronavirus/covid-19-in-the-u-s-how-do-​canada-s-provinces-rank-against-americ​an-states-1.5051033

Alberta's now #2 overall, with only Michigan doing worse.
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ifky: [i.imgur.com image 850x563]


South Park isn't funny it's a libertarian look how cool I am in the middle bs.

Sorry I don't make the rules.
 
Juc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: https://www.ctvnews.ca/mobile/health/​c​oronavirus/covid-19-in-the-u-s-how-do-​canada-s-provinces-rank-against-americ​an-states-1.5051033

Alberta's now #2 overall, with only Michigan doing worse.


Woo, being #2 is the best, it means we're the shiat baby! ahhh yeahhh.
 
Gaylord Q. Tinkledink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kenney has given up trying to do anything about COVID and is just putting all of his hopes on vaccines doing their job. He's a religious fanatic who is trying to get Bible verses introduced into Alberta public schools as "poetry" for crying out loud. He doesn't believe me n science or the fact COVID is real.

Add the fact that his Conservative party is in revolt because they don't want any restrictions at all, that he's behind in the polls and fundraising, and the fact that Alberta is a backwoods province of uneducated anti-science yokels who think they're all cowboys, and you get the worst provincial COVID numbers in the country.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

peterquince: I'm sorry. Are we making fun of local governments for taking Covid seriously? People are going to think we're Republicans.


I'm pretty sure we're making fun of them for not taking it seriously.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

ifky: [i.imgur.com image 850x563]


The really messed up thing is Covid-19 is really another version of SARs which is what this cures in this episode.
 
The Lone Biker of the Apocalypse [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

khitsicker: Condition of Bonnie and Mrs. McMurray?


This is an important question.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Yesterday, I related a friend's comment critical of Canada's covid response. Judging by the "funny" votes I got, it seems Canadians are a little sensitive about the subject. Or maybe it's a pot calling the kettle black sort of thing. Nonetheless, this time I will refrain from sharing criticism of our friendly neighbors to the North. Best of luck to you Canada. I hope to see you again when this is all over.
 
Flogirl
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That's awful. I hope they recover and keep it contained.

/5.15 inches! It's normal!!
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lord Bear [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Gaylord Q. Tinkledink: Kenney has given up trying to do anything about COVID and is just putting all of his hopes on vaccines doing their job. He's a religious fanatic who is trying to get Bible verses introduced into Alberta public schools as "poetry" for crying out loud. He doesn't believe me n science or the fact COVID is real.

Add the fact that his Conservative party is in revolt because they don't want any restrictions at all, that he's behind in the polls and fundraising, and the fact that Alberta is a backwoods province of uneducated anti-science yokels who think they're all cowboys, and you get the worst provincial COVID numbers in the country.


Worst provincial numbers this week.  AB has generally had  lower numbers per capita than Ontario and Quebec all pandemic long.

For all your anti-Alberta fanaticism, we're still doing better than Ontario overall.  And we're not calling in help from other provinces either, unlike Ontario last week.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's a silly place. Sadly, not only a model.
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Bertuccio: I thought ginger ale and chicken noodle soup were the American mythical cures.


MYTHICAL?  MYTHICAL?!?!?!?!  There is nothing mythical about Ginger Ale and Chicken Noodle Soup as cures.  Bertuccio, you are a heathen.  A Philistine.  Go back under the rock from whence you came and never darken Fark's doorway again.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Juc: Might just be fumes off the tailing ponds, or junk leeching into the drinking water.


As someone who works here, for an environmental company, I find your statement amusingly silly. None of the mines are within 30km of town. Downstream from the city. So no way for our drinking water to be contaminated.

In general folks up here are doing a good job of being careful but the nature of work on the sites doesn't help with folks coming in from other places to work, not having the option to remote work etc. Really the only change they can make in town is to shut down patios and go back to stictly take out service for food at the point compared to the most strict measures we've had.
 
Misch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
1,102 active cases. That's on a population of 66,573. That's almost 1 out of every 60 people has an active case of COVID-19.
 
RustyShock
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Glad to hear that they're stocking up on ginger ale and chicken soup, subby, but do they have enough bonesaws for the amputations?

clf1.medpagetoday.netView Full Size


https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-m​a​nchester-53695708
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: [Fark user image 425x425]


Counterpoint...
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Gaylord Q. Tinkledink: Kenney has given up trying to do anything about COVID and is just putting all of his hopes on vaccines doing their job. He's a religious fanatic who is trying to get Bible verses introduced into Alberta public schools as "poetry" for crying out loud. He doesn't believe me n science or the fact COVID is real.

Add the fact that his Conservative party is in revolt because they don't want any restrictions at all, that he's behind in the polls and fundraising, and the fact that Alberta is a backwoods province of uneducated anti-science yokels who think they're all cowboys, and you get the worst provincial COVID numbers in the country.


Do you get sexually aroused at the thought of bashing Alberta? I mean everyone has a fetish but yours is weird.
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
R.I.P.
d23.comView Full Size
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Lord Bear: Gaylord Q. Tinkledink: Kenney has given up trying to do anything about COVID and is just putting all of his hopes on vaccines doing their job. He's a religious fanatic who is trying to get Bible verses introduced into Alberta public schools as "poetry" for crying out loud. He doesn't believe me n science or the fact COVID is real.

Add the fact that his Conservative party is in revolt because they don't want any restrictions at all, that he's behind in the polls and fundraising, and the fact that Alberta is a backwoods province of uneducated anti-science yokels who think they're all cowboys, and you get the worst provincial COVID numbers in the country.

Worst provincial numbers this week.  AB has generally had  lower numbers per capita than Ontario and Quebec all pandemic long.

For all your anti-Alberta fanaticism, we're still doing better than Ontario overall.  And we're not calling in help from other provinces either, unlike Ontario last week.


This is Alberta's problem. They think asking for help is a bad thing. Well, one of Alberta's problems...
 
Gaylord Q. Tinkledink
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Invincible: Lord Bear: Gaylord Q. Tinkledink: Kenney has given up trying to do anything about COVID and is just putting all of his hopes on vaccines doing their job. He's a religious fanatic who is trying to get Bible verses introduced into Alberta public schools as "poetry" for crying out loud. He doesn't believe me n science or the fact COVID is real.

Add the fact that his Conservative party is in revolt because they don't want any restrictions at all, that he's behind in the polls and fundraising, and the fact that Alberta is a backwoods province of uneducated anti-science yokels who think they're all cowboys, and you get the worst provincial COVID numbers in the country.

Worst provincial numbers this week.  AB has generally had  lower numbers per capita than Ontario and Quebec all pandemic long.

For all your anti-Alberta fanaticism, we're still doing better than Ontario overall.  And we're not calling in help from other provinces either, unlike Ontario last week.

This is Alberta's problem. They think asking for help is a bad thing. Well, one of Alberta's problems...


It's the least of Alberta's problems.
 
Salmon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
fark you, Shorsey.
 
Semper Fidelis Tyrannosaurus
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
A little club soda can fix most anything
[insert venture bros meme here]
 
Lord Bear [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Representative of the unwashed masses:

Do you get sexually aroused at the thought of bashing Alberta? I mean everyone has a fetish but yours is weird.

Yeah, it is weird that he shows up in every Alberta thread, spits a bunch of mostly incorrect information and doesn't admit when things are worse in his own backyard.  He has admitted never being here, which is maybe why he is so uninformed.

Its not like other Canadians run into every Ontario thread and call them a bunch of self-centered, Doug/Rob Ford worshiping Meth addicts.  I guess we could start doing that.  At least I can say I've traveled to Ontario, even if I didn't like it much.


Invincible:
This is Alberta's problem. They think asking for help is a bad thing. Well, one of Alberta's problems...

We don't really need it yet.  For all the cuts and BS going on, AHS has their shiat together.  I was vaccinated last week and it was a super well organized and efficient.  Ontario's healthcare was overwhelmed last week.  We're just not there yet.
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"We heard there be some job openings now, eh?"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Banff, Lake Louise, and the Columbia Icefield are awesome and should be on everyone's bucket list.

Now, back to whatever the fark is going on in this thread.
 
masterofnothing
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Lord Bear: Gaylord Q. Tinkledink: Kenney has given up trying to do anything about COVID and is just putting all of his hopes on vaccines doing their job. He's a religious fanatic who is trying to get Bible verses introduced into Alberta public schools as "poetry" for crying out loud. He doesn't believe me n science or the fact COVID is real.

Add the fact that his Conservative party is in revolt because they don't want any restrictions at all, that he's behind in the polls and fundraising, and the fact that Alberta is a backwoods province of uneducated anti-science yokels who think they're all cowboys, and you get the worst provincial COVID numbers in the country.

Worst provincial numbers this week.  AB has generally had  lower numbers per capita than Ontario and Quebec all pandemic long.

For all your anti-Alberta fanaticism, we're still doing better than Ontario overall.  And we're not calling in help from other provinces either, unlike Ontario last week.



Alberta's been worse than Ontario per capita for a least a month now. Perhaps you *should* call in help from other provinces.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This is not the wave we wanted to be crowdsurfing.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Gaylord Q. Tinkledink: Invincible: Lord Bear: Gaylord Q. Tinkledink: Kenney has given up trying to do anything about COVID and is just putting all of his hopes on vaccines doing their job. He's a religious fanatic who is trying to get Bible verses introduced into Alberta public schools as "poetry" for crying out loud. He doesn't believe me n science or the fact COVID is real.

Add the fact that his Conservative party is in revolt because they don't want any restrictions at all, that he's behind in the polls and fundraising, and the fact that Alberta is a backwoods province of uneducated anti-science yokels who think they're all cowboys, and you get the worst provincial COVID numbers in the country.

Worst provincial numbers this week.  AB has generally had  lower numbers per capita than Ontario and Quebec all pandemic long.

For all your anti-Alberta fanaticism, we're still doing better than Ontario overall.  And we're not calling in help from other provinces either, unlike Ontario last week.

This is Alberta's problem. They think asking for help is a bad thing. Well, one of Alberta's problems...

It's the least of Alberta's problems.


memegenerator.netView Full Size


Figure it oot.
 
Deathbymeteor [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Lord Bear: Representative of the unwashed masses:

Do you get sexually aroused at the thought of bashing Alberta? I mean everyone has a fetish but yours is weird.

Yeah, it is weird that he shows up in every Alberta thread, spits a bunch of mostly incorrect information and doesn't admit when things are worse in his own backyard.  He has admitted never being here, which is maybe why he is so uninformed.

Its not like other Canadians run into every Ontario thread and call them a bunch of self-centered, Doug/Rob Ford worshiping Meth addicts.  I guess we could start doing that.  At least I can say I've traveled to Ontario, even if I didn't like it much.


Invincible:
This is Alberta's problem. They think asking for help is a bad thing. Well, one of Alberta's problems...

We don't really need it yet.  For all the cuts and BS going on, AHS has their shiat together.  I was vaccinated last week and it was a super well organized and efficient.  Ontario's healthcare was overwhelmed last week.  We're just not there yet.


AHS deserves way more credit than they are going to get after all this is done.  Despite Kenney doing damn near everything to piss them off, undermine them, or deflect blame on them when he farks up again, they've somehow done a great job.  Granted, it'd be nice if they could enforce closures a little faster (stupid churches with "I'm more essential than medical workers pastors" as an example), but overall, they've got things together.

And Ontario?  Having lived there, and with family still there, I can say confidently that Ontario has more than its share of backwards redneck bible thumpers that vote their Tory MPP's in every chance they get.  The difference is that Alberta doesn't have a 905 to counteract it
 
Juc
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

mofa: Banff, Lake Louise, and the Columbia Icefield are awesome and should be on everyone's bucket list.

Now, back to whatever the fark is going on in this thread.


if you're going to go to the columbia icefield you shouldn't have it toward the top of the bucket list since it'll probably be gone within my lifetime.
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Juc: mofa: Banff, Lake Louise, and the Columbia Icefield are awesome and should be on everyone's bucket list.

Now, back to whatever the fark is going on in this thread.

if you're going to go to the columbia icefield you shouldn't have it toward the top of the bucket list since it'll probably be gone within my lifetime.


First time I saw the Icefields was in 1973, the edge of the glacier was a short walk from the parking lot. Now you can barely see it from the Parkway.
 
Jerry Curlan's Horsey
‘’ less than a minute ago  
So as I feared, my nephew, his girlfriend, and their 3 month old baby who all live in Calgary were exposed a few days ago. I'm not terribly surprised, since my brother thinks the whole thing is a bullshiat liberal plot to wreck the economy. I hope things don't turn out badly for them.
 
