(Daily Boulder)   An just like that, he realized that punching people in the face has serious consequences   (dailyboulder.com)
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This guy has 'Peaked in Highschool' written all over his very punch able face and back story.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
womp womp
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A gym owner with anger management issues? Roid rage strikes again.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
FTA: "In other words," Lamberth (the judge) ruled, "the defendant's history of punching people in the face suggests he may punch people in the face again."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Hopefully he'll start some shiat in jail and learn the hard way what happens when you punch the wrong guy.
 
dracos31
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Local Man Farks Around, Finds Out.


/Is it ironic that a face-puncher has a punchable face?
 
dothemath
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
flamingbagofpoo.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
hammer?  what about a frying pan!

Sound On! Antifa Gets WHOPPED With Frying Pan
Youtube 7uX_IZf8SoU
 
spottymax [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Do you think he has an issue with punching people in the face?
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Odds he has a:
1) blue lives flag sticker on his truck?
2) has a "I support local sherriff badge" on truck?
3) drives a prius?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Not "people." A cop.
 
Dinjiin
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: Odds he has a:
1) blue lives flag sticker on his truck?
2) has a "I support local sherriff badge" on truck?
3) drives a prius?


4) poor control of his impulses
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: Odds he has a:
1) blue lives flag sticker on his truck?
2) has a "I support local sherriff badge" on truck?
3) drives a prius?


2 truths and a lie
 
covfefe [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
An just like that what?
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: hammer?  what about a frying pan!

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/7uX_IZf8​SoU]


Oh Charlie Kirk. I would love to fistfight him so much.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They should all the sentenced to Florida and not allowed out.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
No "and then it hit him"?
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: Hopefully he'll start some shiat in jail and learn the hard way what happens when you punch the wrong guy.


Gotta figure he's been in jail fights before tho.

He looks like he's done his "I thought this was America" rant on the way to the drunk tank a few times already.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Norm Macdonald on Hitler
Youtube wAMgT8LuZaw


Tangentially related

/ usually relevant
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: hammer?  what about a frying pan!

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/7uX_IZf8​SoU]


Oh, poor Person Man.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I can't find a single case of a blm protestor or antifa activist punching a cop.
 
docilej
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/wAMgT8Lu​Zaw?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

Tangentially related

/ usually relevant


I love that bit.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ less than a minute ago  
An just like that, he realized that punching people a cop in the face has serious consequences

FTFY
 
