(NBC News)   Coming this summer, "The hills are alive with the sound of vaccinated Griswolds, looking to check out some shiat that's been around a long time"   (nbcnews.com) divider line
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
FTFA : Digital Vaccination Certificates
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going to wait a bit before traveling. There's going to be a lot of anti-mask idiots trying to sneak along, and they're likely going to be the source of mutations.
 
whisper in the wind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm completely vaccinated but I'll pass on traveling this coming summer. Hoping to go on an Alaskan cruise in 2022.
 
soporific [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got my second dose week before last so I'm about to be fully vaccinated by the end of this week. I'm still going to wait on any big trips, but small trips are now on the table. What I'm most looking forward to are the local events around town that are opening back up. There's a lot I've missed.
 
Bowen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

soporific: Got my second dose week before last so I'm about to be fully vaccinated by the end of this week. I'm still going to wait on any big trips, but small trips are now on the table. What I'm most looking forward to are the local events around town that are opening back up. There's a lot I've missed.


I haven't really been worried about small trips at all. Like, am I more at risk of getting or passing Covid if I'm sitting in an Airbnb in Vermont than I am sitting in my house? We haven't been downhill skiing but cross country and hiking and shiat like that? I dunno. Feels safe enough.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll probably just go see my folks at the beach. Last year I was planning small trips to see weird stuff, I wanted to go to blob fest.
 
rohar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's been a year and a half since I've been in Europe.  The brother's in Frankfurt, the daughter's in Hamburg.

My dad died and I haven't seen my brother since.  The daughter got married, but I didn't get to attend.

Damned skippy I'm booking tickets the first chance I get.
 
Master Chemist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The 30% that wont get vaccinated don't leave their state so no worries.
 
Conthan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a tough one for my friends and me. This was supposed to be our Euro trip year, but obviously stuff went to hell. We're cautiously optimistic, but I think we also don't want to do anything that would be risky for us or pose a risk for others.

/most of us were vaccinated by Feb, last friend has his second shot next week
 
harlock [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have friends and business in New Zealand but right now there is no way around the 10 day quarantine.  Waiting for them to have some sort of vaccine passport schema in place, hoping to travel in Dec - Jan.  I don't blame them for being paranoid, they've successfully kept the country out of lockdown more than any other in the world.  Easier when you're a pair of islands and your leadership is good.
 
ybishop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I had any desire to see some of the more touristy places this might be the time to do it. Probably good deals to get people to travel and lower traffic at the more popular places.
 
stuffy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Always wanted to visit Amsterdam. You know, for the culture.
 
KingKauff
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I get my second Fauci Ouchie tomorrow, but still have no plans to travel anywhere for a while.
 
hammettman
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I've never taken a cruise, or had dysentery.  Maybe I can knock those off my bucket list with a twofer.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm headed to Taiwan in a couple weeks and Europe seems like a solid option for this summer.

I hope vaccination passports take hold because I'm ready to get traveling again.
 
