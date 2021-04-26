 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Tryshcyn Myn mae have myved to Wales   (bbc.com) divider line
16
    More: Scary, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Wales, Cardiff, Vale of Glamorgan, South Wales fire service, Monday morning, Rhondda, main link  
16 Comments     (+0 »)
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bymp dae bymp dae bymp?
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

HedlessChickn: Bymp dae bymp dae bymp?


Cyyyybyllanghnnaaa?
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
M - Y - Y - N, that spells Myyn.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Wyt?
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fy kife i chi!
 
geocacherphil
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
my life for ye!
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
For some reason I read the headline with a South African English accent...?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Y Y Y
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Nid wyf yn y swyddfa ar hyn o bryd. Anfonwch unrhyw waith i'w gyfieithu.
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So he has to change his name to 'rubbish bin' man?

/or dustbin man and wear loafers without socks...
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Nid wyf yn y swyddfa ar hyn o bryd. Anfonwch unrhyw waith i'w gyfieithu.


Pryd ydych chi'n disgwyl bod yn ôl?
 
ImOscar
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
*my face as I try to read all these comments*

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The majority of these incidents, unfortunately, have been recorded as deliberate," said Dean Loader

His brothers name is Bob the Builder.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I think it is clear that all you Welch men spend too much time speaking gibberish and far too little time raking your hills like a good serving class people should.  Your English masters are very disappointed in you.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: The majority of these incidents, unfortunately, have been recorded as deliberate," said Dean Loader

His brothers name is Bob the Builder.


Interestingly, there are a handful of super common surnames in Wales and it's common for people to be referred to as nicknames relating to where they're from or what they do to differentiate them from the several people in the same town with the same name. Even if they're not in danger of being confused it's just part of the culture in some places there.

Like having several John Smiths. You'd have Jack Loader and John Shepard, and on.
 
stevejovi
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
