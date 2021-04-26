 Skip to content
(Washington Post) Valuing intellectual property over lives is immoral, claims guy who has no quarterly revenue targets
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2002 OSCON Speech
Youtube hxKlmCh0tGA
Constitutional law professor Lawrence Lessig on the history of copyrights and the future of innovation.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everything belongs to everybody.  Don't bogard my property dude.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Intellectual property is morally bankrupt.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
How do I give Subby a Smart?
 
Werehamster
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
