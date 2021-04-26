 Skip to content
(Click Orlando)   The first rule of bank robbery is to have your getaway vehicle ready. The second rule is to actually use it and not just stand there like a dumbass and get arrested, as Florida Man finds out   (clickorlando.com) divider line
15
•       •       •

15 Comments     (+0 »)
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
I_Am_Weasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He really needed the money. Soap isn't free!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby,

The first rule isn't to have a getaway car. It's to spell the robbery note correct.

3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Knight without armor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't know that Swengoolie writes copy for ClickOrlando.com
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

In the entirety of human existence, bangs have only worked for one person: Zooey Deschanel.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next time hire a blind man with a minkey for a lookout.
 
Knight without armor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Knight without armor: I didn't know that Swengoolie writes copy for ClickOrlando.com


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wobambo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If you don't stop to appreciate life, subby, are you really living? Quit rushing your way through everything.
 
dothemath
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The lesson im taking away from all of this is immediately shoot someone in the face.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Out of Sight (1998) - First Time Being Robbed? Scene (1/10) | Movieclips
Youtube -RJ6USD2nEU

(was hoping it would follow him out to the parking lot where *spoiler* his car won't start)
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Knight without armor: Knight without armor: I didn't know that Swengoolie writes copy for ClickOrlando.com

[Fark user image 670x318]


I think he's undercover from the Police Academy
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

dothemath: The lesson im taking away from all of this is immediately shoot someone in the face.


I don't think the police like it when you do that.

Better to act bat-shiat-crazy so you have a shot at an insanity defense.

Personally, I believe stripping down nude and doing cartwheels would have been a better plan.
 
fngoofy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: Next time hire a blind man with a minkey for a lookout.


A chimpanzee minkey?
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.