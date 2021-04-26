 Skip to content
(AP News)   Danish authorities charge priest with killing wife, body missing. Hydrochloric acid and caustic soda was found in their home and computer searches for "sea depth," "oil barrels," "suicide," "disappeared" and "cleaning" probably didn't help his case   (apnews.com) divider line
Flyinglemur [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The pope was right all along, this is what you get when you let priests marry
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Anyone mentally ill enough to believe in a sky wizard should be watched.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Flyinglemur: The pope was right all along, this is what you get when you let priests marry


Well, it's better to have this outcome than a dozen little boys, right?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Something is rotten in the state of Denmark.
 
stuffy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
He should have looked up, cleaning computer history.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Yay God!! \o/

/it is His will
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
resources.stuff.co.nzView Full Size
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Anyone mentally ill enough to believe in a sky wizard should be watched.


Yay, two posts in and we have the evangelical athiests representing! (yawn)

I'm a pastor just doing my thing, our little church feeds hungry folks and provides shelter, and we don't try to convince anyone we're right and they're wrong. You do you. Militant atheists just annoy me.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Did he also google the insane amount of weird "smoke" that goes into the air when you try to liquefy a corpse with acid?   Mythbusters did it with a pig and it wasn't neat and clean.
 
Lab Monkey
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Danish priest?  I would have thought the majority of his computer search history would have been terms relating to the wearing and maintenance of Elizabethan ruffs.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Hydrochloric acid and caustic soda? Looks like clear intent to cause assault.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Pffbb, never do research on your home pc or phone, use a coworkers while they are away from their area.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Kind of surprising that a Lutheran preacher wouldn't just put her in some sort of casserole served at the next potluck.

"Yep, that's Barb's casserole, you might say, she puts her whole self into it!"
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This is why you have to have all that stuff on-hand before you kill someone.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I cannot fathom how killing your wife rather than just getting a divorce makes sense. On one hand, you lose half of your stuff. On the other hand, you go to prison. Seems like a fairly easy choice to me.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: Pffbb, never do research on your home pc or phone, use a coworkers while they are away from their area.


I mean, that's just common sense.  duh.
 
fat boy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size

Google Big pussy
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: I cannot fathom how killing your wife rather than just getting a divorce makes sense. On one hand, you lose half of your stuff. On the other hand, you go to prison. Seems like a fairly easy choice to me.


But think of the SCANDAL!
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
He should have denounced her as a heretic, made sure she burned.  Old school.

What passes for a heretic today may be a problem though.  Open fires may need a permit.
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: Militant atheists just annoy me.


Have you considered saying a prayer to get the mean old "militant atheists" to shut up?  Prayers work well after mass shootings, so surely it would work for this.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: Cafe Threads: Anyone mentally ill enough to believe in a sky wizard should be watched.

Yay, two posts in and we have the evangelical athiests representing! (yawn)

I'm a pastor just doing my thing, our little church feeds hungry folks and provides shelter, and we don't try to convince anyone we're right and they're wrong. You do you. Militant atheists just annoy me.


You're running your mouth about your beliefs. They're running their mouth about their beliefs. Yet you see them as being "militant", and you as just "doing your thing".

You might want to think on that for a while.
 
Bazzlex001
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: Cafe Threads: Anyone mentally ill enough to believe in a sky wizard should be watched.

Yay, two posts in and we have the evangelical athiests representing! (yawn)

I'm a pastor just doing my thing, our little church feeds hungry folks and provides shelter, and we don't try to convince anyone we're right and they're wrong. You do you. Militant atheists just annoy me.


Congratulations on your anecdote and here's your pat on the back for being one of the good ones.

But your people have been killing my people for over 2000 years and are largely responsible for just about every single problem our species has at the moment.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Does anyone else randomly search for "how to dispose of bodies" or "bone saws" and "fermenting human bodies"? I do, only because I could later argue that I always search for weird ... hold on, someone's at the door
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
la_mariee_mise_a_nu
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Anyone mentally ill enough to believe in a sky wizard should be watched.


Frankly, whether someone wishes to believe in a Spinozan or an interventionist, Abrahamic god-or anything else-if it helps them live with the suffering of the world, I'm all for it as long as they don't force their views on others. While religions don't have the best track record with abuse of power, labeling religious people mentally ill is just a seemingly passive use of power that still amounts to its dogmatic application, seeking to other and dehumanize. It turns non-belief into something that approaches the status of a negative religion.

/I'm an atheist for the record
//The problem of evil is insurmountable. If there is a god, one which engenders a universe of pointless suffering, they are certainly not for me.
 
Felgraf
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Bazzlex001: Congratulations on your anecdote and here's your pat on the back for being one of the good ones.

But your people have been killing my people for over 2000 years and are largely responsible for just about every single problem our species has at the moment.


*Glances over at China*

No I think our species is quite capable of doing terrible things, including enabling and participating in genocide, without religion, actually, which suspects the actual source of the problem is not actually religion, and removing it wouldn't stop such things.
 
gbv23
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
My Danish is a little stale, haw haw.

I thought all Scandinavians were atheistic socialists
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I wonder when 48 hours or 20/20 or Snapped does a re-enactment of this crime.
 
Bazzlex001
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Felgraf: Bazzlex001: Congratulations on your anecdote and here's your pat on the back for being one of the good ones.

But your people have been killing my people for over 2000 years and are largely responsible for just about every single problem our species has at the moment.

*Glances over at China*

No I think our species is quite capable of doing terrible things, including enabling and participating in genocide, without religion, actually, which suspects the actual source of the problem is not actually religion, and removing it wouldn't stop such things.


So you don't think China's cultural genocide of religious populations is in any way related to over 2000 years of mass murder by those same religious groups?

I'm not saying I condone it. But I totally understand the "root and stem" approach.
 
indylaw
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

gbv23: My Danish is a little stale, haw haw.

I thought all Scandinavians were atheistic socialists


Some are atheistic Lutherans.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Bazzlex001: Hankie Fest: Cafe Threads: Anyone mentally ill enough to believe in a sky wizard should be watched.

Yay, two posts in and we have the evangelical athiests representing! (yawn)

I'm a pastor just doing my thing, our little church feeds hungry folks and provides shelter, and we don't try to convince anyone we're right and they're wrong. You do you. Militant atheists just annoy me.

Congratulations on your anecdote and here's your pat on the back for being one of the good ones.

But your people have been killing my people for over 2000 years and are largely responsible for just about every single problem our species has at the moment.


People just suck. Some just use religion as an excuse to commit atrocities. You can go back though history, some even fairly recent (last 100 years), and find some pretty horrible things done where religion was not the driving force.

Religion obviously has a troublesome history, but like I said at the start; people just suck.
 
