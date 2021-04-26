 Skip to content
 
(ABC News)   Pamplona calls off the famous 'running of the bulls' out of concern for people's health   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ironic tag?

Absolutely!
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
About time that tag was used properly
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That sucks.

There arent many events that both openly allow genetic inferiors to voluntarily remove themselves from the planet and entertain the public.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, it's a case of the watchers outnumber the participants 100:1. Doesn't mean they're really canceling the event. They might just cancel the public announcement while they run the event with a few locals in on the joke.
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going to guess this isn't about getting gored or trampled to death
 
ImOscar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welp guess I'll just have to run with a Pompelmo then.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have always rooted for the bulls in that event. Seeing some asswipe get his taint gored is just quality entertainment if you ask me.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess we'll have to wait longer for the annual goring of the idiots.
 
Seasons I'v Withered [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badafuco: I have always rooted for the bulls in that event. Seeing some asswipe get his taint gored is just quality entertainment if you ask me.


That comment made my asshole pucker in.
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sad for the bulls, who might look forward to the chasing of the apes.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Seasons I'v Withered: Badafuco: I have always rooted for the bulls in that event. Seeing some asswipe get his taint gored is just quality entertainment if you ask me.

That comment made my asshole pucker in.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Seasons I'v Withered: Badafuco: I have always rooted for the bulls in that event. Seeing some asswipe get his taint gored is just quality entertainment if you ask me.

That comment made my asshole pucker in.


If it doesn't already, you have problems.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
still safer than running with the pomplamoose during rutting season.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
someonelse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: That sucks.

There arent many events that both openly allow genetic inferiors to voluntarily remove themselves from the planet and entertain the public.


If it didn't involve gross animal abuse, I'd agree with you.
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

someonelse: dothemath: That sucks.

There arent many events that both openly allow genetic inferiors to voluntarily remove themselves from the planet and entertain the public.

If it didn't involve gross animal abuse, I'd agree with you.


What if we switched to robot bulls, and in addition to trampling and goring we added flame thrower breath?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've always suspected that the humans were more dangerous than the bulls.

As a matter of fact, I am rather skeptical of most stunts, such as ski diving, bungey-jumping, and movie stunts, which are ostensibly very hazardous, but in reality are calculated risks with all possible precautions and lower risk than say obesity, cardiovascular problems, or such.
 
munko
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: someonelse: dothemath: That sucks.

There arent many events that both openly allow genetic inferiors to voluntarily remove themselves from the planet and entertain the public.

If it didn't involve gross animal abuse, I'd agree with you.

What if we switched to robot bulls, and in addition to trampling and goring we added flame thrower breath?


That is awesome.  I'd watch that.  a bunch of robot cows with flamethrowers as heads.  let's do this.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Can't they just have the bulls rampage through the streets alone?

They'll still be tender.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
someonelse
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: someonelse: dothemath: That sucks.

There arent many events that both openly allow genetic inferiors to voluntarily remove themselves from the planet and entertain the public.

If it didn't involve gross animal abuse, I'd agree with you.

What if we switched to robot bulls, and in addition to trampling and goring we added flame thrower breath?


I'd watch.
 
kendelrio
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: [Fark user image image 425x311]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I was at the last St. Fermin Festival in 2019 and it's one heckuva party. All day and night for a week. Just don't go to the bull fights in the afternoon with a hangover.
 
Muzzleloader
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

snowybunting: [Fark user image image 300x193]


It's..........beautiful 😁
 
EL EM
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: someonelse: dothemath: That sucks.

There arent many events that both openly allow genetic inferiors to voluntarily remove themselves from the planet and entertain the public.

If it didn't involve gross animal abuse, I'd agree with you.

What if we switched to robot bulls, and in addition to trampling and goring we added flame thrower breath?


And bees.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

munko: winedrinkingman: someonelse: dothemath: That sucks.

There arent many events that both openly allow genetic inferiors to voluntarily remove themselves from the planet and entertain the public.

If it didn't involve gross animal abuse, I'd agree with you.

What if we switched to robot bulls, and in addition to trampling and goring we added flame thrower breath?

That is awesome.  I'd watch that.  a bunch of robot cows with flamethrowers as heads.  let's do this.


And for good measure some bulls like the one Bugs Bunny faced when he was a matador - that bull could shoot bullets out of his horns.
 
Cormee
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

snowybunting: [Fark user image image 300x193]


Doesn't look like his spine survived that 😱
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
estaticos.efe.comView Full Size


/ their outfits are bad-ass
 
