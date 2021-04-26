 Skip to content
(Glamour Magazine) Boobies Here are some pro-tips if you are thinking about breast implants. Subby thinks about them frequently, but more on the end-user side   (glamour.com) divider line
    More: Boobies, Breast implant, Breast, breast implants, Plastic surgery, Silicone, first implants, Breast reconstruction, silicone gel  
tansa [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What a couple of pro-tips may look like:

t-i-g-h-t.comView Full Size


/this thread doesn't stand a chance
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The best tip:

DON'T.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
End users never worry about support until something goes wrong.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ladies, the vast majority of us guys like them just the way we are.

Sure, our eyes are drawn to particularly large ones, but that does not mean we can't appreciate all the other sizes and shapes as well.

You are fine the way you are.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: What a couple of pro-tips may look like:

[t-i-g-h-t.com image 500x281] [View Full Size image _x_]

/this thread doesn't stand a chance


Counterpoint

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cyberluddite: The best tip:

DON'T.


Fark user imageView Full Size


/carry on, ladies
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Explodo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fake boobs only look good in clothes.  Once the clothes come off they look unnatural.  Some folks don't mind.  Some do.
 
dothemath
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: You are fine the way you are.


media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
toddism
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I wrote a song about this once.

I like natural titties - the way they look in a sweater
don't want em too big, too round, too firm don't think they look better.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Ladies, the vast majority of us guys like them just the way we are.


Agreed.

I've nothing more to add to this statement.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

dothemath: SpectroBoy: You are fine the way you are.

[media1.giphy.com image 400x400] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fake ones are sorta creepy.
 
rga184
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Cyberluddite: The best tip:

DON'T.


Agree, it rarely looks good.  And if you're young, and potentially think you'll have them for thirty or forty years, they'll have to be changed out, and capsular contracture is a real thing.
 
dothemath
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: dothemath: SpectroBoy: You are fine the way you are.

[media1.giphy.com image 400x400] [View Full Size image _x_]

Fake ones are sorta creepy.


As a hate filled misogynist that opinion is your right under our beloved 1st Amendment.

I, however, respect women and what they choose to do with their bodies no matter how giant those choices may be.
 
stevesporn2000
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Unbelievable - the article doesn't mention how the best results (in terms of hiding the scar and from having a natural shape and feel) come from cutting around the nipple, and that removes some or most of the sensation from the nipple. The article is 100% advocacy for breast implants, it's like reading an article "what bidet is best for you" -- i.e., if you can afford it get it.
 
Abox
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Explodo: Fake boobs only look good in clothes.  Once the clothes come off they look unnatural.  Some folks don't mind.  Some do.


They don't feel all that great either.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
1. just go ahead and get the EEE implant, we swear it doesn't look stupid or anything.
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

stevesporn2000: Unbelievable - the article doesn't mention how the best results (in terms of hiding the scar and from having a natural shape and feel) come from cutting around the nipple, and that removes some or most of the sensation from the nipple. The article is 100% advocacy for breast implants, it's like reading an article "what bidet is best for you" -- i.e., if you can afford it get it.


Yep, this was definitely an ad. They also don't mention that the scars are noticeable, even with a Hollywood doctor.

... but on the plus side, implants these days look way more natural than what they did to Pam Anderson. People who are strongly against implants likely have no idea that they come across them all the time.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Abox: They don't feel all that great either.


I've never had the oppertunity to touch any fake books. When I see them, I would imagine that they are hard and don't squish down like normal ones. I would find that unsettling.
 
Raug the Dwarf
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I know a gal who has implants.  She was fine the way she was but the new boobs aren't bad. A little heavier than I thought they'd be but they look great.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

dothemath: SpectroBoy: dothemath: SpectroBoy: You are fine the way you are.

[media1.giphy.com image 400x400] [View Full Size image _x_]

Fake ones are sorta creepy.

As a hate filled misogynist that opinion is your right under our beloved 1st Amendment.

I, however, respect women and what they choose to do with their bodies no matter how giant those choices may be.


Oh no the pathetic strip club guy who loves bolt-ons thinks I am the misogynist.
How shall I ever recover?
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Meet the Man Who Got Breast Implants After Losing a Bet
Youtube PAdsSm-H26g
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Cyberluddite: The best tip:

DON'T.


This.  Unless you're doing reconstruction from surgery, there's no reason.  All boobies is good boobies.

Obligatory picture of a nice pair of boobies
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jensaarai
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Do what makes you happy.
 
Jensaarai
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

steklo: I've never had the oppertunity to touch any fake books. When I see them, I would imagine that they are hard and don't squish down like normal ones. I would find that unsettling.


I've never considered squishiness as a factor in my reading preferences before. I guess it makes it easier to squeeze more on the shelf when needed.
 
smokewon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: stevesporn2000: Unbelievable - the article doesn't mention how the best results (in terms of hiding the scar and from having a natural shape and feel) come from cutting around the nipple, and that removes some or most of the sensation from the nipple. The article is 100% advocacy for breast implants, it's like reading an article "what bidet is best for you" -- i.e., if you can afford it get it.

Yep, this was definitely an ad. They also don't mention that the scars are noticeable, even with a Hollywood doctor.

... but on the plus side, implants these days look way more natural than what they did to Pam Anderson. People who are strongly against implants likely have no idea that they come across them all the time.


Phrasing?
 
Abox
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

steklo: Abox: They don't feel all that great either.

I've never had the oppertunity to touch any fake books. When I see them, I would imagine that they are hard and don't squish down like normal ones. I would find that unsettling.


It made me not want to linger on them.  The thought was 'well you obviously got these for the visual and that part's done so...on to other things'.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
They can sometimes be trashy looking.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Explodo: Fake boobs only look good in clothes.  Once the clothes come off they look unnatural.  Some folks don't mind.  Some do.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
STFU_SNAFU_
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Remove boobies tag. Talk about boobies is OK. No pictures, not acceptable.
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Abox: Explodo: Fake boobs only look good in clothes.  Once the clothes come off they look unnatural.  Some folks don't mind.  Some do.

They don't feel all that great either.


They feel the same to me, and that's with the less-realistic saline implants. The only real difference is that they don't pancake on top of each other when she's laying on her side, which is something you don't realize you miss until it's gone.
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: They can sometimes be trashy looking.

[Fark user image image 310x463]


Yeah, but that's more to do with the parentage and less to do with the boobs.
 
Cortez the Killer
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

dothemath: SpectroBoy: dothemath: SpectroBoy: You are fine the way you are.

[media1.giphy.com image 400x400] [View Full Size image _x_]

Fake ones are sorta creepy.

As a hate filled misogynist that opinion is your right under our beloved 1st Amendment.

I, however, respect women and what they choose to do with their bodies no matter how giant those choices may be.


One can not like the aesthetics of fake boobies, but still respect a person's right to choose them if they want.
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

stevesporn2000: Unbelievable - the article doesn't mention how the best results (in terms of hiding the scar and from having a natural shape and feel) come from cutting around the nipple, and that removes some or most of the sensation from the nipple. The article is 100% advocacy for breast implants, it's like reading an article "what bidet is best for you" -- i.e., if you can afford it get it.


Thanks for the info.  I'm way beyond needing help filling a sweater and too damn old to care, but I always just assumed the scars would be tucked under the overhang.  And would nestle underneath the existing material.

The idea of someone getting anywhere near the nipple makes me cringe like a guy hearing about slatted chairs.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'm amazed the procedure is that inexpensive.  I guess I don't have a concept of how involved the surgery is in terms of staff, facility, duration, etc., but I would have guessed it easily cleared $10,000 on average.  I mean, you've got a surgeon, a CRNA or second physician, probably at least one assisting nurse, and it's got to be at least an hour surgery.  Plus you're presumably paying for several days of downtime in the form of sick days or vacation days from work.  Travel and hotel, unless you just happen to be local to a decent cosmetic surgeon.  Meanwhile, a 30 minute medically necessary endoscopy without sedation is several thousand dollars that your health insurance company will laugh at.

I wonder how much implants are sought out in other countries more or less equivalent to the US in terms of socioeconomic conditions.
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I knew someone whose DD implants were just too big for her skinny chest.
The skin over her sternum popped up like a tent.

Needless to say, a DDDD uni-boob with 2 nipples is the opposite of attractive.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I had a nose job at 18. Now, 30 years later, I am getting Botox injections. I've always liked my boobs. So, to each their own and all that.
 
hundreddollarman
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Don't think people can't tell you got 'em, we can always tell. You're fooling nobody but yourself
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: 1. just go ahead and get the EEE implant, we swear it doesn't look stupid or anything.


Just don't get the IEEE implant unless you're trying to be shocking.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: What a couple of pro-tips may look like:

[t-i-g-h-t.com image 500x281] [View Full Size image _x_]

/this thread doesn't stand a chance


Yet when I post a picture of an "adult" toy that doesn't even attempt to resemble genitals, it is quickly axed for being inappropriate.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Ladies, you know those boobs of yours that you're not crazy about? They're 100X better than anything fake.
 
MBooda
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Harold & Kumar 2
Youtube SE0hsKEqM-E
 
tansa [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

steklo: Abox: They don't feel all that great either.

I've never had the oppertunity to touch any fake books boobs. When I see them, I would imagine that they are hard and don't squish down like normal ones. I would find that unsettling.


They run the gamut of firmness and "natural" feeling. Depends on the type of implant and installation technique. Some have the feel of a vinyl car headrest, while others have a much more natural feel that you likely wouldn't know the difference unless you were actually performing an exam. Have yet to feel one that is like a bag of sand though.
 
betty swollocks
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So....the headline could have been 'Stuff the consultant told me but I didn't want to hear cos im an Attention Wh#@*'
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
 But they want CONFIDENCE!
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
noitsnot
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Cortez the Killer: dothemath: SpectroBoy: dothemath: SpectroBoy: You are fine the way you are.

[media1.giphy.com image 400x400] [View Full Size image _x_]

Fake ones are sorta creepy.

As a hate filled misogynist that opinion is your right under our beloved 1st Amendment.

I, however, respect women and what they choose to do with their bodies no matter how giant those choices may be.

One can not like the aesthetics of fake boobies, but still respect a person's right to choose them if they want.


Second Amendment protected right as part of a well-regulated militia.

Jugs.

That is all.
 
Abox
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

tansa: steklo: Abox: They don't feel all that great either.

I've never had the oppertunity to touch any fake books boobs. When I see them, I would imagine that they are hard and don't squish down like normal ones. I would find that unsettling.

They run the gamut of firmness and "natural" feeling. Depends on the type of implant and installation technique. Some have the feel of a vinyl car headrest, while others have a much more natural feel that you likely wouldn't know the difference unless you were actually performing an exam. Have yet to feel one that is like a bag of sand though.


The ones I'm thinking of had a crinkly feel...like squeezing an ice pack.
 
tansa [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Eli WhiskeyDik: [Fark user image 384x46]


So do something about it.
 
