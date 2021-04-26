 Skip to content
 
(Yahoo)   Peeky-Lou goes to Target at 8:30pm. She sees 3 expressionless men who are similarly dressed. They have a windowless white van. How much should the psychiatrist increase Peeky-Lou's dose of anti-paranoia medication?   (yahoo.com) divider line
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, Yahoo is now picking up anonymous anecdotes from Reddit and running them as stories?

I think we have reached a new low.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so now we can't let the gentlemen from the shelter shop for themselves, anymore?
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a bored housewife has abduction fantasies or needs her Seroquel and Abilify dosage increased. Regardless, She found the perfect forum. The replies are bonkers. Yahoo also edited out some of the more ridiculous tidbits of "evidence"

https://www.reddit.com/r/LetsNotMeet/​c​omments/gfyndn/i_was_hunted_in_target_​for_over_an_hour/

It sounds like three young guys who work construction crossed her path in Target and also have a work van parked near her in the parking lot. CHILLING!!1!
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
But, is it really paranoia when people are out to get you?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

xanadian: But, is it really paranoia when people are out to get you?


Uh, yes?
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Wow, Yahoo is now picking up anonymous anecdotes from Reddit and running them as stories?

I think we have reached a new low.


Have you read the Yahoo "news" section before? This is a step up for them. At least they've got a source this time.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Wow, Yahoo is now picking up anonymous anecdotes from Reddit and running them as stories?

I think we have reached a new low.


Tomorrow on Vox: "A new story on Yahoo talks about the dangers of child-hunting cannibalistic ultra-predators at Target"
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Wow, Yahoo is now picking up anonymous anecdotes from Reddit and running them as stories?

I think we have reached a new low.


this is obviously from one of those facebook posts that shows up from one of the 'mommy blog' sites and then gets reposted a brazillian times every couple of months.  I don't think reddit has anything to do with this.
 
ImOscar
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Goddamn people are bonkers horny after a year of pandemic. Y'all need to chill the fark out.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
People spin stories online for kicks and sympathy.

There's no reason the pathology underlying Munchausen-by-internet has to limit its manifestation to medical contexts.
 
Meez
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Why did that make me think of Lady Killer by the vandals ?

Peaky lou went down to the boulevard to play her ass some pool !
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

xanadian: But, is it really paranoia when people are out to get you?


Yep. I know I am paranoid. That does not mean that the world is not out to get me :)
 
powhound
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So was she tossed in the van and dismembered or what?
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This columnist didn't doubt the story only because she has had the exact same experience, except for the banana-hats the men were wearing.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
She needs help ..
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The three men that were "gonna get her" were climate change, white supremacy and covid19 variant 7876t7&*t~. CHILLING

XD
 
jamspoon [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Sneaky of the greys - wearing clothes to appear inconspicuous

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

powhound: So was she tossed in the van and dismembered or what?


She was phone.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Wow, Yahoo is now picking up anonymous anecdotes from Reddit and running them as stories?

I think we have reached a new low.


And greenlit on Fark.

We've gone so low we've come out the other side.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That reminds me of the time I went somewhere and there were people there and nothing happened and I went home.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Human traffickers are always looking for frumpy 30-something moms at Target.
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
One more piece of evidence of global warming.

When I was a kid all of the sex traffickers and child molesters drove black windowless vans, and now they've switched over to white windowless vans, because white reflects the heat better and you don't have to constantly run the air conditioner while you are stalking your victims in a well-lit Target parking lot, under the watchful gaze of the security cameras.

My, how times have changed.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

xanadian: But, is it really paranoia when people are out to get you?


That's what they want us to think.
 
PanicAttack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
She probably calls the police about "those people" and cars parked in her neighborhood on a regular basis too.
 
dave0821
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"She said she's no stranger to the dangers of human trafficking, so she left the house with several legal self-defense items, parked directly next to the store and took note of the vehicles parked nearby before entering the store."
I'm no human trafficking expert nor even an amateur, But I'm pretty sure a 31 year old mother of two is not the target victim for this....
Yeah definitely a little paranoia there out of curiosity did ahe mention if she was wearing a red baseball cap of some kind?
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
There's no commodity more fungible than a 35 year old white lady with stretch marks and a thrice split cesarian scar.
 
debug
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
A 31-year-old mom of two

Nobody trying to kidnap a 31 year old mom of 2.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ImOscar: Goddamn people are bonkers horny after a year of pandemic. Y'all need to chill the fark out.


You sound cute. A/S/L?

/oh hell, forget the first two. Nobody's that picky anymore. L?
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
She said she's no stranger to the dangers of human trafficking, so she left the house with several legal self-defense items, parked directly next to the store and took note of the vehicles parked nearby before entering the store.

You're safe Ms. Qmoron. They  are not looking for cows
 
Semper Fidelis Tyrannosaurus
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Wandering around seemingly randomly? Blank expression? No cart or basket? That's just how I shop
 
ifky
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I see it's "creepy men are following me at Target" season again.
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Human traffickers are always looking for frumpy 30-something moms at Target.


Those step-mom videos aren't going to make themselves, so I've heard.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Semper Fidelis Tyrannosaurus: Wandering around seemingly randomly? Blank expression? No cart or basket? That's just how I shop


Hahaha yeah I was thinking the same thing.

I'm here for one item, I have no idea how to navigate this store, and I can't find staff anywhere to ask.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

jaytkay: She said she's no stranger to the dangers of human trafficking, so she left the house with several legal self-defense items, parked directly next to the store and took note of the vehicles parked nearby before entering the store.

You're safe Ms. Qmoron. They  are not looking for cows


Excuse you? Cow abductions happen all the time! ALL. THE. TIME!!!!
runningpress.comView Full Size

Why are you covering for them? Who are you working for? What are you wearing?

/is it tight? I bet it's tight!
 
cwheelie
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

xanadian: But, is it really paranoia when people are out to get you?


and what kind of name is Yossarian anyway?
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Lies on the Internet
Youtube YWdD206eSv0
 
thrillbilly1967
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This ran its course locally. Seemed like every day in a city of 10k residents at least 50 moms were being hunted down to have themselves used as street whore in Mexico or their babies stolen and sacrificed to the devil. I got so tired of seeing "well i was in the store almost 2 hrs and I went down an aisle 4 times and met him. It was obvious he wanted to traffic me or my child" and such. Hey dumbass people shop. It takes time. It requires you to walk up and down aisles. Some times more than once. If anyone is there for an hour and youre there for an hour...your going to see each other likely more than once. And the strange look you said he gave you? Well that was probably because of the way YOU were acting.

If I some day decide I want to enter into the short fat 30 something mother of 4 and  wife trafficking business I sure as hell wouldnt be in a Walmart Target etc. They have more cameras than the local bank.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: NikolaiFarkoff: Wow, Yahoo is now picking up anonymous anecdotes from Reddit and running them as stories?

I think we have reached a new low.

And greenlit on Fark.

We've gone so low we've come out the other side.


Not only that, this isn't even a new Reddit post. It's almost a year old.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

jaytkay: She said she's no stranger to the dangers of human trafficking, so she left the house with several legal self-defense items, parked directly next to the store and took note of the vehicles parked nearby before entering the store.

You're safe Ms. Qmoron. They  are not looking for cows


Oh?

media2.s-nbcnews.comView Full Size
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I had a very similar experience at the home depot in town... except it was two scantily clad teenage girls... they would claim to need a ride and then when they get you alone, one girl would distract you while the other one would steal your wallet... it was a terrible experience that I never thought would happen to me... over and over again...
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Wow, Yahoo is now picking up anonymous anecdotes from Reddit and running them as stories?

I think we have reached a new low.


Just want to point out that Fark greenlit this Yahoo-regurgitated anonymous anecdote from Reddit, so, no, we haven't quite hit rock bottom yet.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: NikolaiFarkoff: Wow, Yahoo is now picking up anonymous anecdotes from Reddit and running them as stories?

I think we have reached a new low.

Tomorrow on Vox: "A new story on Yahoo talks about the dangers of child-hunting cannibalistic ultra-predators at Target"


It will be a Netflix series by July
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If only she had a gun, she could have opened fire in that crowded Target, at those random three men.
 
kobrakai
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
And the gunshots turned out to be an exploding tin of biscuits!
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'm gonna stop her right there and say this with a high degree of confidence:

If you're a 31-year-old woman who's already had 2 kids, you're not gonna be a target of sex trafficking.

You MIGHT be a target of black market organ trafficking.

But not sex trafficking. Sorry. At 31, you're AT LEAST 10 years too old to be interesting to the sex traffickers and the "clients" who keep them in business.
 
fireclown
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Google up "gangstalking".
 
snoopy2zero
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
For all you doubters you need to understand that Midwestern house wives are a hot commodity in the human trafficking world.

Who better to help clean your floating fark palace after a weekend orgy ?

A hearty casserole is the exact carb heavy fuel you need to make the most of your orgy.

And who else do you want to teach your teenage harem the tricks of the trade other than a woman that has been giving "enthusiastic" HJs and BJs to her high school boyfriend that knocked her up after prom and now manages the local Casey's and rewards her with a free taco pizza for her efforts.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
As an East Coast Elite, I have to say that I'm deeply disappointed to keep getting frumpy Target moms from the White Van Delivery Service instead of the delicious children I was promised. Another Biden promise broken.
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

X-Geek: That reminds me of the time I went somewhere and there were people there and nothing happened and I went home.


You mean "...EVERY time I went out..."?
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Similar outfits, target around 8:30?

Well, considering what happens at Target around night, I'd say they just happened to be there but, more likely, they were people hired to do something by the store. Since it was late at night (assuming Store closes at 10 or 11), I'd say they probably were inventory people getting ready, people to help clean, set up something with the in store team that might be doing an overnight, or a group set to help fix something.

But yeah, I don't think they were following this person around
 
