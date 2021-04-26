 Skip to content
 
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Kraken versus Kraken bar fight leads to confusion, possibly over which one to release   (kiro7.com) divider line
10
•       •       •

10 Comments     (+0 »)
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Kraken is a stupid thing to name anything nowadays. Except in the Pirates of the Caribbean movies.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Oh no, we're getting a bunch of free publicity. The horror.
 
epyonyx
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Call it either the Cuddlefish or the Squibbie
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sgt Otter
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: Oh no, we're getting a bunch of free publicity. The horror.


Eh, I'm guessing a punk rock bar doesn't want people showing up thinking it's a sports bar.
 
Wasilla Hillbilly
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Brain read Karen vs Karen. Grabbing reading glasses.
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If I were that bar I would totally start taking only Kraken bitcoin as payment. Just because.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
vs. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fight!
/I'll gladly take the rum
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

