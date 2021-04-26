 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(El Pais)   Spanish politician receives a bloody knife in the post. Still waiting for the bloody fork, spoon to complete the set   (english.elpais.com) divider line
14
    More: Scary, Estados Unidos, ganadores de los premios, Fourth coronavirus, Reyes Maroto, s industry, Covid-19 vaccines, Cmara de Diputados, feliz aos  
•       •       •

244 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Apr 2021 at 6:17 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
You can't spell correo without CORRE!
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mailing bullets and bloody knives? That's not how that works. This has got the MAGA Bomber's prints all over it.
 
veale728 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Knows a thing or two about bloody knives

i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
What's the betting line?  Basque, Catalonian, or just loony?
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Are the Spanish Police DNA databases as pervasive as the US'?
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
No one expects the Spanish Incision!
 
Tran Forsythe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
FTFAThe folding-blade knife was reported by police sources to have been hidden between two CDs in the package, allowing it to pass security checks undetected

Interesting takeaway...
 
PunkTiger
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
coub-anubis-a.akamaized.netView Full Size
 
ScottRiqui [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"I used to be an adventurer like you, but then I got a knife in the post."
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Well, how about being original and mailing a dildo and a can of expired anchovies?
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Hmm, or, a Japanese porno movie, or a crappy ZX81 computer game on a shiatty Toshiba cassette tape?
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Post grape nuts seen furiously taking notes.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: What's the betting line?  Basque, Catalonian, or just loony?



How about right wing, or does that count as loony?  The Vox party there is as bad as the GOP is here.  Their supporters get photographed literally rallying with fascist salutes sometimes.  A few years ago they threw a hissy fit about moving Franco's grave.  Like, the leader of the regime from which they still exhume and identify bodies in mass graves, and people want to venerate that and return to it.

From later in the article:

On Friday, a pre-election debate at the Cadena SER radio station was cut short after Iglesias refused to participate due to accusations from Vox candidate Rocío Monasterio that the threatening letter he received was not real, and the far-right politician's continued attacks and interruptions aimed at her rivals and the presenter and moderator during the remainder of the broadcast.

They trot out the same nonsense we're used to here about "constitution" this "destroying our country" that, xenophobia, etc.  I think they even want expanded gun ownership akin to what we have in the US.
 
goodbeer
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Ketchuponsteak: Well, how about being original and mailing a dildo and a can of expired anchovies?


How is this original?
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.