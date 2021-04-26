 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1954, the Salk Polio Vaccine Trials began, which eventually led to the almost complete eradication of Polio and the collapse of the iron lung industry   (history.com) divider line
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Mr. Frump In the Iron Lung
Youtube l2C-Hwr3ozk
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Sure, you didn't get polio. But the government would track you with the vacuum tube the vaccine would put int you.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
67 years later, the Internet has amplified the voice of every f*cking kook, conspiracy theorist and insane asshole out there to where they can now get the stupidest and most evil 40% of the population to refuse to eradicate decease, because they can't trust these "doctors" and their "science".
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
What was the big deal? Didn't almost every child survive polio?

Or were people just smarter back then.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
On a tangential note, the Salk Institute in La Jolla, CA is an awesome place to visit for the architecture, if nothing else.
ca-times.brightspotcdn.comView Full Size

The whole place looks like it should be in a 70s movie set in the future...
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Sure, you didn't get polio. But the government would track you with the vacuum tube the vaccine would put int you.


Yeah but the sound was much warmer.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If that happened today, there would be an entire faction of idiots that would be pro iron lung.
 
Mukster
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
And yet, people believe that was a hoax too.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: 67 years later, the Internet has amplified the voice of every f*cking kook, conspiracy theorist and insane asshole out there to where they can now get the stupidest and most evil 40% of the population to refuse to eradicate decease, because they can't trust these "doctors" and their "science".


One might argue that they're encouraging decease.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: 67 years later, the Internet has amplified the voice of every f*cking kook, conspiracy theorist and insane asshole out there to where they can now get the stupidest and most evil 40% of the population to refuse to eradicate decease, because they can't trust these "doctors" and their "science".


Antivaccination sentiment did not begin in February 2004.
 
Dryad
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: If that happened today, there would be an entire faction of idiots that would be pro iron lung.


The Iron Lung industry would simply make a few donations, get lobbyists to write legislation, and the job creators would be saved.
 
Headso
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The savvy investor switched all his positions to the Aqualung industry.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I wonder if there were idiots insisting on opening public pools.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: 67 years later, the Internet has amplified the voice of every f*cking kook, conspiracy theorist and insane asshole out there to where they can now get the stupidest and most evil 40% of the population to refuse to eradicate decease, because they can't trust these "doctors" and their "science".


The Sun Is Bullsh*t - Chris Porter: A Man From Kansas
Youtube bFRL0CMF3Kk
 
mrparks
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
You'll note that Salk is, to this day, derided as being very unfair to the Iron Lung Industry and Polio.

Wait, he isn't?

Odd, that.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

beezeltown: On a tangential note, the Salk Institute in La Jolla, CA is an awesome place to visit for the architecture, if nothing else.
[ca-times.brightspotcdn.com image 840x560]
The whole place looks like it should be in a 70s movie set in the future...


"La Jolla is Spanish for.....the Jolla"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I remember when the Iron Curtain collapsed....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: If that happened today, there would be an entire faction of idiots that would be pro iron lung.


Polio isn't real, it's just a fake diagnosis to facilitate more government meddling into our daily lives.

It's no worse than a bad flu.

We can't give away the polio vaccine, how will we make the money to research future cures?

By giving away the polio vaccine, we are irresponsibly hurting the families of the workers in the iron lunch manufacturing industry.  Why won't you think of the children?

If we hold polio parties, we'll all become immune to polio, and achieve herd immunity, so there's no need for  a vaccine.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: If that happened today, there would be an entire faction of idiots that would be pro iron lung.


The Iron lung Industry keeps hard working American's employed!
 
