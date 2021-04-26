 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   New study proves that Lyme-carrying ticks are everywhere. Everywhere. In fact, there's one behind you right now. RIGHT NOW   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I have zero doubt about that. Then again, I live out in the boonies.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Just try not to think about the fact that if you're outside and feel an itch anywhere on your body, it's probably a tick. It's also probably a tick if you feel an itch inside; it just came inside with you.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Probably.  My daughter got Lyme disease last year from our back woods.

We need more opossums.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This is why we need leg mask mandates.
 
ryant123
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I live in rural Nova Scotia and at least about half the people I know have had lyme disease. There's probably more lyme disease cases in NS right now than Covid.
 
dothemath
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
How is this such a big deal all the sudden?

I spent most of my childhood running around in the country and never saw a tick. Rattlesnakes, leeches, bobcats, coyotes, yes. No ticks.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Kids in the Hall: Boo!
Youtube Aj3ZThloV6I
 
gar1013
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

dothemath: How is this such a big deal all the sudden?

I spent most of my childhood running around in the country and never saw a tick. Rattlesnakes, leeches, bobcats, coyotes, yes. No ticks.


Probably not as much hunting in the places where Lyme disease was the worst.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I found two on one of my cats and they don't leave the screened in porch. I pulled a bunch of crawling ones off of me last fall, I don't think any were deer ticks though.

The good news is there are no reports of Lyme in cats that I can find.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
img.wattpad.comView Full Size
 
Bazzlex001
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Did they find ticks, or did they find the specific ticks that carry the disease? Those two things are usually conflated because clicks
 
gar1013
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
You think that's scary - imagine what the ticks will get from Subby's mom.

*rimshot*

Just kidding Subby. Your mom is a classy lady. Tell her I'll be there at 8pm, and she should wear that floral sundress that just barely covers the fun bits.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

dothemath: How is this such a big deal all the sudden?

I spent most of my childhood running around in the country and never saw a tick. Rattlesnakes, leeches, bobcats, coyotes, yes. No ticks.


Deer ticks are really tiny. I never saw the one that got me, despite being careful.

I was lucky enough to get the bullseye rash, which doesn't happen for everyone.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It was worth reintroducing deer, and their parasites, so suburban men have something to shoot in the fall, while at the same time having something to hit with your car every other day.
 
dothemath
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

gar1013: Probably not as much hunting in the places where Lyme disease was the worst.


I thought the ticks came from deer..?
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Bazzlex001: Did they find ticks, or did they find the specific ticks that carry the disease? Those two things are usually conflated because clicks


Not sure what part of "Lyme-carrying ticks" is unclear...
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I guess there is no point in working on a Lyme disease vaccine. The people most likely to catch that disease don't believe in vaccines.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
nationalobserver.comView Full Size

Sorry!
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

dothemath: gar1013: Probably not as much hunting in the places where Lyme disease was the worst.

I thought the ticks came from deer..?


IIRC, they have different hosts as they grow. Start small, with things like mice, and then work their way up.
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
My house is in the woods and I spend a lot of time outside. Got a weird rash last year and got tested for Lyme. I was lucky, it was negative. I know it's fark and everything is a joke but Lyme is no joke. We throw all our food scraps out to keep our possum population up to help with it
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: I guess there is no point in working on a Lyme disease vaccine. The people most likely to catch that disease don't believe in vaccines.


It's caused by bacteria, so vaccine is inapplicable. Treatment is antibiotics post-exposure. You get to poop water for a few days.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
We have dog ticks around here. Lots of dog ticks on our place.

Permethrin for all boots and outdoor pants. Those are different than your city-goin' pants
 
pheelix [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

dothemath: gar1013: Probably not as much hunting in the places where Lyme disease was the worst.

I thought the ticks came from deer..?


Adults latch on to larger animals such as deer, dogs, and humans, but the nymphs primarily suck on rodents. White footed mice are particularly good at being lyme disease carriers.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dothemath: How is this such a big deal all the sudden?

I spent most of my childhood running around in the country and never saw a tick. Rattlesnakes, leeches, bobcats, coyotes, yes. No ticks.


https://www.epa.gov/climate-indicator​s​/climate-change-indicators-lyme-diseas​e

Climate change.
 
wild9
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Probably.  My daughter got Lyme disease last year from our back woods.

We need more opossums.


My parents have Guinea Fowl that run around their property. Good noisy alarm birds and damn do they love eating ticks.
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Pulled a fat tick off my dogs eyebrow last week.  He doesn't even go loose in the woods, but does like to stick his face in grass and bushes on our walks.   Now I'm itching like crazy and paranoid.


Watch out for bullseye patterns near the bite location:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kindms
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
pulled one out  of my chest a few years ago. 21 days of anti-biotics.

They are going to give it to you before the tests come back even if you have the tick

Luckily negative after the round. Im outside all the time, my house is mostly woods. You just have to do tic checks when you get inside

grew up in CT and grandparents lived in Lyme CT wasnt a thing until I was in my 20s. never thought about it as kids

when we had the dogs we were pulling them off of them ALL the time. they got Lyme like 3x each
 
hray
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
this shiat is no joke.  had a horrible case for 3 years (treated with daily IV antibiotics for 4 mths then relapsed with chronic lyme).  mostly this bad b/c many drs still operate with blinders on and "This sounds like Lyme disease but the CDC says it doesn't exist in FL so I'm not going to test you for it"  (actually said to my face by not 1 but 2 drs).  farking top 10 hospital system my ass.
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: fragMasterFlash: I guess there is no point in working on a Lyme disease vaccine. The people most likely to catch that disease don't believe in vaccines.

It's caused by bacteria, so vaccine is inapplicable. Treatment is antibiotics post-exposure. You get to poop water for a few days.


Ayukshually, there is a vaccine for Lyme disease:
https://www.cdc.gov/lyme/prev/vaccine​.​html

It says right at the top that it's not available in the USA due to a lack of demand, despite there being plenty of cases down here. I suppose you can take regular trips to Europe to get it, since it requires booster shots.
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: I guess there is no point in working on a Lyme disease vaccine. The people most likely to catch that disease don't believe in vaccines.


Don't even need to "work on one".  We have one, it's just been shelved because no one wanted it.
 
Bazzlex001
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: Bazzlex001: Did they find ticks, or did they find the specific ticks that carry the disease? Those two things are usually conflated because clicks

Not sure what part of "Lyme-carrying ticks" is unclear...


The part where actual journalists have largely been supplanted by know-nothing Twitter users who don't actually understand the distinction.
 
Okieboy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat
Probably.  My daughter got Lyme disease last year from our back woods.

We need more opossums.

Someone just needs to teach them how to cross the road and they will be plentiful!
 
