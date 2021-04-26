 Skip to content
 
(Al Jazeera)   Ukraine's nuclear industry faces a crisis caused by corruption, safety problems and politicized decision-making, with aging reactors and piles of unprotected spent fuel rods, which experts say is not great, not terrible   (aljazeera.com) divider line
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Not to mention the whole cleaning out of Chernobyl thing. They built a bigger dome next to the Sarcophagus (the part what got built over the reactor that exploded) and slid it into place (there's a really cool documentary and everything). Now they are using the automated cranes inside the dome to clean up all of the radioactive stuff.
 
dothemath
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Jeez, one little global nuclear catastrophe and everyone gets in a tizzy.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
From a geopolitical perspective, it doesn't make sense for Ukraine to give Russia more excuses to try to extend their power.
 
mrparks
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

dothemath: Jeez, one little global nuclear catastrophe and everyone gets in a tizzy.


Right? It isn't as if it opened a wormhole through time or anything.

Sheesh.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

mrparks: dothemath: Jeez, one little global nuclear catastrophe and everyone gets in a tizzy.

Right? It isn't as if it opened a wormhole through time or anything.

Sheesh.


Though that would have been cool.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Chernobyl happened 35 years ago today.
 
Panatheist
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
They should just process it into weapons grade nuclear materials after the US failed on its promise to protect Ukraine if they were ever invaded. They have a right to protect themselves
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Panatheist: They should just process it into weapons grade nuclear materials after the US failed on its promise to protect Ukraine if they were ever invaded. They have a right to protect themselves


And here's today's iteration of that nonsense.

No, we didn't.

Are we going to do this dance every single day?
 
