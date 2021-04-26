 Skip to content
(We Are Central PA)   Pink Moon tonight. Green stars, and orange clovers on deck   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Back before Apple, VW was the main advertiser introducing people to new/undiscovered music.

VW Commercial Pink Moon
Youtube SUg_g67DdbA
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Back before Apple, VW was the main advertiser introducing people to new/undiscovered music.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/SUg_g67D​dbA?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


da.

DA DA
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Back before Apple, VW was the main advertiser introducing people to new/undiscovered music.

[YouTube video: VW Commercial Pink Moon]


That commercial and song always made me feel so chill.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
In other words, a normal full moon that happens every month.
 
perigee
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Nick Drake - Pink Moon
Youtube aXnfhnCoOyo


you mean this...
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

GoldSpider: In other words, a normal full moon that happens every month.


It would be really weird if we saw a Pink Moon next month.
 
davynelson
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
New and undiscovered music?  From 1972?

Gotta love how bare bones that LP is, haunting before  his suicide.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Everything started going downhill when they added those damned red balloons. We should have known when they started the purple horseshoes, it was only a matter a time before the entire rainbow demanded representation. But balloons. BALLOONS!
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

GoldSpider: In other words, a normal full moon that happens every month.


You must not have gotten the e-mail saying that we now have to have a stupid name for every single thing that the moon does according to its regular schedule... for some reason. I'll see if I can dig it up and forward it to you.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

