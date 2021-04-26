 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WCAX Vermont)   Man rescued from 150 foot mine shaft. He's doing OK now, but he was feeling a little... down   (wcax.com) divider line
24
    More: Scary, Vermont, team of firefighters, Ambulance, New Hampshire departments, New Hampshire, Tri-Village, Corinth Saturday night, single entity  
•       •       •

344 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Apr 2021 at 10:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Personally, I can't WAIT until the Discovery Channel comes out with "The Case of the 150-Foot Shaft."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guy got lucky.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
forum.wordreference.comView Full Size
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They then packaged and pulled up the patient in a basket.

The bow and self-playing theme when he was unwrapped was said to be a particularly nice touch.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: They then packaged and pulled up the patient in a basket.

The bow and self-playing theme when he was unwrapped was said to be a particularly nice touch.


As was the $50 iTunes gift card.
 
dj_bigbird [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Good thing there wasn't a scumbag reporter (but I repeat myself) on the scene
s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Have you heard the one about a guy that fell in a hole three times?

Well, well, well.
 
stuffy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
At the bottom, did he make a mine kamp?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Another case where some company just left their mess for the state or feds to clean up..Gotta privatize
that profit but socialize the cleanup costs..
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Who volunteered to pull him out of subby's mom?
 
poconojoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
THE BUOYS "Timothy" HQ
Youtube AXn0uIF60iU
/unfortunately no cannibalism in this story
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I bet he's feeling ore.
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Rescued from the shaft and beginning a new life as a hole-y man.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Clip into the rope.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
happyspacenoises.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
When asked how he was feeling while recovering at the hospital, the man said "Lord, I am so tired.  How long can this go on?"
 
Satampra Zeiros
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Someone forgot to craft enough ladders.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Was he a 49er?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skipperjohn
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
He looked around and felt he had been shafted.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
He would like to have flown, but his wings had been so denied.
 
Quinzy [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This is a great example of a where you would have died 20 years go pre cell phones and now you are inconvenienced for a little bit..
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.