(BizPac Review)   Politician with ELECTED license plate will hopefully have plenty of time to make one that says ARRESTED after he's arrested for driving drunk and crashing into a ditch   (bizpacreview.com) divider line
34
    More: Followup, Detroit, Blood alcohol content, Lansing, Michigan, Ethanol, Police, Alcohol, Rep. Jewell Jones, Arrest  
•       •       •

Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should get a special colored license plates like some states do.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Do you know who I am?!"
"Yes, sir, that's why we didn't shoot you."
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Dashcam shows Michigan Dem Rep resisting arrest, telling cops he'll call Gov. Whitmer"

Moron.  That's going to look reeeally good in court. What a jackass.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alice Cooper - "Elected" (Official Video)
Youtube LiQW1TlDZMU
 
ImOscar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But enough about Matt Gaetz's wild night with Marjorie Greene.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lemme guess, Wisconsin?

Dashcam shows Michigan Dem Rep

Eh, close enough
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the footage, a trooper intervened and repeatedly asked Jones, 26, for his ID and driver's license (perhaps two different documents in Michigan).

That seems like something that would be relatively easy to figure out before your story went to press, dude.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a politician to me.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My comments from the last thread still stand.
https://www.fark.com/comments/1135597​5​/Michigan-Rep-Jewell-Jones-D-umbass-to​ld-cops-while-being-arrested-for-drunk​-driving-that-arresting-him-would-not-​be-good-idea-because-he-controls-depar​tments-budget#new
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Albert911emt: "Dashcam shows Michigan Dem Rep resisting arrest, telling cops he'll call Gov. Whitmer"

Moron.  That's going to look reeeally good in court. What a jackass.


Notice how dash cam vid gets released so quickly when the cops aren't killing someone.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: Should get a special colored license plates like some states do.


As if Black drivers don't get enough unnecessary attention from cops.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So you to have his career flash before his eyes. Still young enough to goto rehab and do a comeback story.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
And since he's a Democrat, his party won't circle the wagons, cover up the evidence, and allege it was a conspiracy by Biden.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Merltech: Should get a special colored license plates like some states do.


WHOA! Ease up there, Mr. Crow.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: And since he's a Democrat, his party won't circle the wagons, cover up the evidence, and allege it was a conspiracy by Biden.


Dead Ted Kennedy laughs from the grave.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
He did get special treatment though.  If he weren't a state rep, his license plate would say "DECEASED"
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Merltech: Should get a special colored license plates like some states do.

As if Black drivers don't get enough unnecessary attention from cops.


NikolaiFarkoff: Merltech: Should get a special colored license plates like some states do.

WHOA! Ease up there, Mr. Crow.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Guess you guys don't know about these 3 states.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Merltech: jaytkay: Merltech: Should get a special colored license plates like some states do.

As if Black drivers don't get enough unnecessary attention from cops.

NikolaiFarkoff: Merltech: Should get a special colored license plates like some states do.

WHOA! Ease up there, Mr. Crow.

[Fark user image 310x163]

Guess you guys don't know about these 3 states.


Try this link...
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Screw this loser.  Kick him out of the party, make him an independent.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

punkwrestler: Albert911emt: "Dashcam shows Michigan Dem Rep resisting arrest, telling cops he'll call Gov. Whitmer"

Moron.  That's going to look reeeally good in court. What a jackass.

Notice how dash cam vid gets released so quickly when the cops aren't killing someone.


They had the footage of Ma'Khia being shot within a few hours.  Chicago is known for dragging their feet and anything else they can drag.

In a lot of places, state reps can't be arrested for anything but felonies if their chambers are in session.
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: In the footage, a trooper intervened and repeatedly asked Jones, 26, for his ID and driver's license (perhaps two different documents in Michigan).

That seems like something that would be relatively easy to figure out before your story went to press, dude.


So edgy! can't jack a dim with dui so you attack the writer. Sounds about right. XD
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Elected at age 21, Jones is the youngest person ever to serve in the Michigan House of Representatives

Soon to be the youngest recalled person.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Mi. GOP: "there are still soooo many questions that must be answered."  how can we blame this on Whitmer?  what does it take to be rid of this biatch?  we've tried crying, shouting names at her, we sent thugs into the capitol building, we incited violent hatred of her at every turn, to the point of getting her damn near murdered and she Won't Give Us Back Our BALL.  SHE'S TOUCHING OUR STUFF.  she's probably menstruating EVERYWHERE.  well, some dumb kid drove drunk so we've probly got her this time.
i hope that woman gets a statue.  i have seen some ugly, dumb bullshiat on a personal level, but the ugly dumb bullshiat *organized* against this gov, for the sin of doing her damn job while female, makes me not only glad i don't have kids but i only actually feel empathy for a human being.
and for the kid- reading the article, it still really does sound like the cops responded way too physically.  i know i wasn't there, but i bet if i had been i wouldn't've been tazed *and* maced while already on the ground.  this article was careful to play up the kids grab at political privilege.
 
Hey Nurse! [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Jesus! Will these republicans ever stop abusing the system? He should be held to a higher standard. He should be in prison. He should resign!

Narrator: he's a democrat

You know what? This poor guy was probably just tired from working so hard. He started a new medication. The breathalyzer wasn't calibrated. Is there no justice for this servant of the people?!?
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Merltech: jaytkay: Merltech: Should get a special colored license plates like some states do.

As if Black drivers don't get enough unnecessary attention from cops.

NikolaiFarkoff: Merltech: Should get a special colored license plates like some states do.

WHOA! Ease up there, Mr. Crow.

[Fark user image 310x163]

Guess you guys don't know about these 3 states.


It takes a special kind of person to be oblivious to using the term "colored" in this situation.

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
jjorsett
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Cops subsequently secured a search warrant for a blood draw, allegedly resulting in a BAC of 0.19. Like most states, the legal limit in Michigan is 0.08.

Given how long that process presumably took, his BAC must have been significantly higher when he ran off the road.
 
Barricaded Gunman [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Merltech: Should get a special colored license plates like some states do.


Whoa, whoa, whoa...
 
Barricaded Gunman [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: ThatGuyFromTheInternet: And since he's a Democrat, his party won't circle the wagons, cover up the evidence, and allege it was a conspiracy by Biden.

Dead Ted Kennedy laughs from the grave.


You had to go back more than half a century to do it, but you managed to pull off the "BSAB"  you were so desperate for.

Good. For. YOU.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

LesserEvil: Merltech: jaytkay: Merltech: Should get a special colored license plates like some states do.

As if Black drivers don't get enough unnecessary attention from cops.

NikolaiFarkoff: Merltech: Should get a special colored license plates like some states do.

WHOA! Ease up there, Mr. Crow.

[Fark user image 310x163]

Guess you guys don't know about these 3 states.

It takes a special kind of person to be oblivious to using the term "colored" in this situation.

[i.kym-cdn.com image 850x478]


it only takes a farker.  one would have to R the A to know the rep. is black.
 
Barricaded Gunman [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This dick-knob's "Elected" vanity plate reminds me of Kwame Kilpatrick (former Detroit Mayor, current convicted felon in prison) and his low-rent shirt cuffs that he had monogrammed with the word "Mayor."

And as a Michigan Democrat, let me be among the first to DEMAND that this idiot experience the full force of the law for his stupidity.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: Dr Jack Badofsky: ThatGuyFromTheInternet: And since he's a Democrat, his party won't circle the wagons, cover up the evidence, and allege it was a conspiracy by Biden.

Dead Ted Kennedy laughs from the grave.

You had to go back more than half a century to do it, but you managed to pull off the "BSAB"  you were so desperate for.

Good. For. YOU.


Agreed. But he did get Holiday in Cambodia stuck in my head, so it's not entirely terrible.
 
jimjays
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That was a neat trick trying to leave the scene in the ambulance with the injured passenger. I'll give him points for that. But more points to the cops for giving him both pepper spray and the taser for being problematic.
Perhaps if he had a better attitude they'd have been more understanding of the pants-down situation and cut him a break on the DUI.

(Kids, just pull over; driving while doing the nasty is just looking for trouble.)
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Barricaded Gunman: Dr Jack Badofsky: ThatGuyFromTheInternet: And since he's a Democrat, his party won't circle the wagons, cover up the evidence, and allege it was a conspiracy by Biden.

Dead Ted Kennedy laughs from the grave.

You had to go back more than half a century to do it, but you managed to pull off the "BSAB"  you were so desperate for.

Good. For. YOU.


There's William Jefferson, who was caught with $90,000 in his freezer.  Ralph Northam and Andrew Cuomo are still in office.  Michael Madigan is still dragging Illinois towards bankruptcy.  I'm not sure if Diane Feinstein knows where she is, but she got corrupted by the process.  The older politicians corrupt the new ones coming in, and they all can be easily bought for 'campaign contributions'.

APAB
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

LesserEvil: Merltech: jaytkay: Merltech: Should get a special colored license plates like some states do.

As if Black drivers don't get enough unnecessary attention from cops.

NikolaiFarkoff: Merltech: Should get a special colored license plates like some states do.

WHOA! Ease up there, Mr. Crow.

[Fark user image 310x163]

Guess you guys don't know about these 3 states.

It takes a special kind of person to be oblivious to using the term "colored" in this situation.

[i.kym-cdn.com image 850x478]


Barricaded Gunman: Merltech: Should get a special colored license plates like some states do.

Whoa, whoa, whoa...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
