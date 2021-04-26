 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBC)   Another casualty of the pandemic: hoarders   (cbc.ca) divider line
41
    More: Interesting, Compulsive hoarding, Robots in Disguise, Hoarding, people of all ages, Elaine Birchall, pandemic hit, Lucie Hager, VHA Home HealthCare  
•       •       •

2173 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Apr 2021 at 10:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



41 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
At least they already have everything they need
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they upset that others are hoarding all the attention?
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
btraz70
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought it was going to be a story of how limited shopping & restrictions didn't allow them to get more sweet stuff.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
he repaired computers for a living and found himself accumulating old parts in the hopes that maybe others could use them

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hear they were hoarding non-existant children at Comet PIzza in the non-existant basement, but the picture looked more like a government facility on the border.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been lucky. I've had the time to go through all the crap I have accumulated and have thrown a bunch of it out. Most of that is having the time to sort the good from the bad and then pack the good stuff correctly where I can find it. If the trash pickup on my street is any indication that's not uncommon either.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would have rather seen certain hoarders be shot on site:

Authorities remove almost a million N95 masks and other supplies from alleged hoarder | ABC News
Youtube MmNqXaGuo2k
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For the hoard!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  

morg: he repaired computers for a living and found himself accumulating old parts in the hopes that maybe others could use them

[Fark user image 680x450]


I know, the guy sounds a little SCSI to me
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: I've been lucky. I've had the time to go through all the crap I have accumulated and have thrown a bunch of it out. Most of that is having the time to sort the good from the bad and then pack the good stuff correctly where I can find it. If the trash pickup on my street is any indication that's not uncommon either.


Do you have many scavengers in your area? Are they taking the stuff to hoard at their places?
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

morg: he repaired computers for a living and found himself accumulating old parts in the hopes that maybe others could use them

[Fark user image 680x450]


Every sci-fi movie has a scene where they find some old outdated tech that has the solution.  Where do they go?  That one persons place who still has a zip drive and 8" floppy drive sitting on a dusty shelf.  Who saves the day. That guy.

That is why we all have that box in the back of the closet.  We are heroes waiting for our chance to save the world.

You may call it a mess. I call it humanities last chance.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On a personal note, agoraphobes aren't thrilled with COVID-19, either, in terms of trying to deal with or recover from the illness.
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 hour ago  

emersonbiggins: morg: he repaired computers for a living and found himself accumulating old parts in the hopes that maybe others could use them

[Fark user image 680x450]

I know, the guy sounds a little SCSI to me


He's just got a really Hard Drive to help people in serial need.
 
Nullav
‘’ 1 hour ago  

morg: he repaired computers for a living and found himself accumulating old parts in the hopes that maybe others could use them

[Fark user image 680x450]


Firewire's making a comeback any day now.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: morg: he repaired computers for a living and found himself accumulating old parts in the hopes that maybe others could use them

[Fark user image 680x450]

Every sci-fi movie has a scene where they find some old outdated tech that has the solution.  Where do they go?  That one persons place who still has a zip drive and 8" floppy drive sitting on a dusty shelf.  Who saves the day. That guy.

That is why we all have that box in the back of the closet.  We are heroes waiting for our chance to save the world.

You may call it a mess. I call it humanities last chance.

[Fark user image image 420x300]


Dude, clean that mess up.
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: morg: he repaired computers for a living and found himself accumulating old parts in the hopes that maybe others could use them

[Fark user image 680x450]

Every sci-fi movie has a scene where they find some old outdated tech that has the solution.  Where do they go?  That one persons place who still has a zip drive and 8" floppy drive sitting on a dusty shelf.  Who saves the day. That guy.

That is why we all have that box in the back of the closet.  We are heroes waiting for our chance to save the world.

You may call it a mess. I call it humanities last chance.

[Fark user image image 420x300]


"Do you really need this box of old USB and Firewire cables?"

"I might need those!"

I relate to this disorder.
 
Alter8
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
As a computer enthusiast 've accumulated waaay to much  junk over the years, but as I get older, I really can't stand the junk that I haven't touched in over a year.   Hanging on to stuff because it might be used to build or repair an old computer... realizing that I am never going to actually do that.   Just dropped three boxes of old computers (sans hard drives) over at our local Good Will and getting ready to drop off a bunch of outdated electronics at a local electronics recycling center.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

gar1013: emersonbiggins: morg: he repaired computers for a living and found himself accumulating old parts in the hopes that maybe others could use them

[Fark user image 680x450]

I know, the guy sounds a little SCSI to me

He's just got a really Hard Drive to help people in serial need.


They came in took them an array of them away in a RAID...
 
dwlah [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Its not hording if you are going to use them one day
Doesnt everybody have at least one extra cylinder head for a ZG1000 or at least a main wiring  harness

i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: I would have rather seen certain hoarders be shot on site:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/MmNqXaGu​o2k]


I've has similar thoughts about the billionaires who already have enough money to fund a hundred lifetimes of decadence and luxury yet continue to hoard more money for themselves at the cost of the rest of society.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: morg: he repaired computers for a living and found himself accumulating old parts in the hopes that maybe others could use them

[Fark user image 680x450]

I know, the guy sounds a little SCSI to me


Out of curiosity, how do you choose to pronounce that?
 
dothemath
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

dwlah: Its not hording if you are going to use them one day
Doesnt everybody have at least one extra cylinder head for a ZG1000 or at least a main wiring  harness

[i0.wp.com image 650x400]


Got any stuff laying around for a 1975 KZ400?
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

morg: he repaired computers for a living and found himself accumulating old parts in the hopes that maybe others could use them

[Fark user image 680x450]


I understand that madness.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Alter8: As a computer enthusiast 've accumulated waaay to much  junk over the years, but as I get older, I really can't stand the junk that I haven't touched in over a year.   Hanging on to stuff because it might be used to build or repair an old computer... realizing that I am never going to actually do that.   Just dropped three boxes of old computers (sans hard drives) over at our local Good Will and getting ready to drop off a bunch of outdated electronics at a local electronics recycling center.


I have come to a similar realization. Do I really need to store [xyz] in case I need it in the future?

Example: I already have 4 VGA cables I am not using, so three can disappear.  The last one?  What is the cost of just buying a new one IF I ever really need one?  Is that cost really prohibitive?  if not, toss or give away.
 
R.O.U.S
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I found being stuck at home was a great excuse to actually *use* some of the junk I'm hoarding! I started making DIY vehicles and tools and whatnot out of my accumulated stuff.

I even sold some of it, it's amazing how a free motor stuck to a free canoe is suddenly worth money to someone. Now I can say I'm a professional hoarder :-D
 
NINEv2
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Alter8: As a computer enthusiast 've accumulated waaay to much  junk over the years, but as I get older, I really can't stand the junk that I haven't touched in over a year.   Hanging on to stuff because it might be used to build or repair an old computer... realizing that I am never going to actually do that.   Just dropped three boxes of old computers (sans hard drives) over at our local Good Will and getting ready to drop off a bunch of outdated electronics at a local electronics recycling center.


Was Goodwill all like "Gosh. Thanks"?
 
gar1013
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: gar1013: emersonbiggins: morg: he repaired computers for a living and found himself accumulating old parts in the hopes that maybe others could use them

[Fark user image 680x450]

I know, the guy sounds a little SCSI to me

He's just got a really Hard Drive to help people in serial need.

They came in took them an array of them away in a RAID...


That's what happens when you don't follow commands - you're batched and sent for processing.

PS/2 - doesn't take a Prodigy to keep using computer puns. We can keep this up all day.

PS/1 - shouldn't this text come before PS/2?
 
tdyak [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: morg: he repaired computers for a living and found himself accumulating old parts in the hopes that maybe others could use them

[Fark user image 680x450]

Every sci-fi movie has a scene where they find some old outdated tech that has the solution.  Where do they go?  That one persons place who still has a zip drive and 8" floppy drive sitting on a dusty shelf.  Who saves the day. That guy.

That is why we all have that box in the back of the closet.  We are heroes waiting for our chance to save the world.

You may call it a mess. I call it humanities last chance.

[Fark user image image 420x300]


I hate to burst your bubble, but "that guy" doesn't have one part sitting on a shelf in a back closet.

He is a loner, who doesn't have interpersonal relationships and LIVES in a warehouse stuffed full of nothing but that old crap, usually right on the outskirts of the City dump where he can rescue and save that sweet, sweet tech before its destroyed by heathens.

Throw out your old crap.   That guy will jump into the dump to save it.  In his warehouse.   By himself.
 
Gramma
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: emersonbiggins: morg: he repaired computers for a living and found himself accumulating old parts in the hopes that maybe others could use them

[Fark user image 680x450]

I know, the guy sounds a little SCSI to me

Out of curiosity, how do you choose to pronounce that?


It is pronounced like 'scuzzy'
 
tansa [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I wouldn't call hoarders a casualty of the pandemic, I would say it enabled them to live their best lives.
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

morg: he repaired computers for a living and found himself accumulating old parts in the hopes that maybe others could use them

[Fark user image image 680x450]


*cough* Anyone in the market for an external CD-RW drive? The exterior is a little sticky, but it works like a charm.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: emersonbiggins: morg: he repaired computers for a living and found himself accumulating old parts in the hopes that maybe others could use them

[Fark user image 680x450]

I know, the guy sounds a little SCSI to me

Out of curiosity, how do you choose to pronounce that?


I've always heard 'scuzzy', but I understand that was the hot debate of 1998.
 
TheSubjunctive [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

btraz70: I thought it was going to be a story of how limited shopping & restrictions didn't allow them to get more sweet stuff.


Ha, nope.  Hoarding-inclined shut-ins who somehow have a source of money are the reason HSN and QVC ever existed in the first place.  They were shopping online before that was even a thing.
 
StandsWithAFist
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I know we're all cracking jokes in here - welcome to Fark, yatta yatta - but when you've had a family member who's a hoarder, it's hard to find humor in the situation. My mom struggled with hoarding for a long time before she passed away, and my dad is slowly trying to unload the stuff. But they were married for over 50 years...that's a lot of stuff to deal with, and my dad isn't in the best physical health. Plus, most of the stuff (mostly knicknacks) reminds him of mom, so he's reluctant to throw it away.

I shudder to think what I will have to do (and how much time off work I will need to take) to clean out their house if/when my dad eventually sells it.
 
dwlah [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

dothemath: dwlah: Its not hording if you are going to use them one day
Doesnt everybody have at least one extra cylinder head for a ZG1000 or at least a main wiring  harness

[i0.wp.com image 650x400]

Got any stuff laying around for a 1975 KZ400?


No That was a picture off the internet
I do have about 3 parts bikes all ZG stuff
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Is it hoarding if you're just too damn lazy to take all your shiat to the dump?

Asking for... uh, a friend
 
NevynFox
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: emersonbiggins: morg: he repaired computers for a living and found himself accumulating old parts in the hopes that maybe others could use them

[Fark user image 680x450]

I know, the guy sounds a little SCSI to me

Out of curiosity, how do you choose to pronounce that?


Fark user imageView Full Size

As one of my favourite albums..
 
Huggermugger [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I really wish there was a website where you could go to check out cables and see what is the likelihood of being able to actually use a particular cable.  That way I could get rid of the ones that I probably won't ever use, but I'm afraid of throwing any of them out because I have actually dug up some old ones that ended up being handy.
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.