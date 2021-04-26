 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Root)   Derek Chauvin could be facing charges for kneeling on a black person. No, not that one   (theroot.com) divider line
53
    More: Followup, Grand jury, Jury, Police, United States Department of Justice, Porcupine Tree, Prosecutor, Black teenager, The Police  
•       •       •

1987 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 26 Apr 2021 at 8:57 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



53 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's going to get off light on the current charges. Short sentences running concurrently.

These new/old charges need to be filed to keep him away from decent people for longer.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So...not an isolated incident? Nor something that was a surprise to anyone in command then?
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chauvin just knows that to get famous you need a thing.

Columbo had his trench coat, Poirot had his mustache, Chauvin kneels on black people's necks.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Rot in prison, and then hell, you fetid piece of excrement.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: So...not an isolated incident? Nor something that was a surprise to anyone in command then?


It appears that he has honed his technique  -- twice the man in half the time.

Do it. Cops need to see this happening.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Again again!?

DOJ Considers Charging Derek Chauvin in 2017 Incident Where he Allegedly Beat Black 14-Year-Old and Knelt on Him for 17 Minutes.

Oh, yeah, we already knew about this one. Might deserve a repeat.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: He's going to get off light on the current charges. Short sentences running concurrently.

These new/old charges need to be filed to keep him away from decent people for longer.

[Fark user image image 500x374]


Bonus points for that gif -- that was perfect😅
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably had a boner the whole time, too.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
American justice system, ladies and gentlemen:

Of course, this evidence wasn't allowed at trial because the defense successfully argued that jurors should be barred from hearing about Chauvin's history of neck and body restraints on suspects. (Which is wild considering the fact that defense attorneys also argued that Floyd's past arrests should be admissible and some of that "evidence" was allowed in.)
 
saywhonow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So you're saying we should have seen this whole situation coming from years ago? Shocking. Absolutely shocking that someone who faced no penalty for something went and did it again. (See: every 7 year old who ever got away with something ever)
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Derek Chauvin, career criminal.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool whatever now do the rest of the cops
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChrisDe: American justice system, ladies and gentlemen:

Of course, this evidence wasn't allowed at trial because the defense successfully argued that jurors should be barred from hearing about Chauvin's history of neck and body restraints on suspects. (Which is wild considering the fact that defense attorneys also argued that Floyd's past arrests should be admissible and some of that "evidence" was allowed in.)


If I was on a jury for a case that involved a cop, I'd insist on seeing the cop's record. Any refusal would be an indication of malfeasance by the cop.
 
Barricaded Gunman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we please get an orange-jumpsuit interview with Chauvin? I want to laugh at his doomed, tear-streaked face.
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Does he practice that defiant look in front of a mirror or what? You think he'd at least try to look contrite until the sentencing hearing.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can see why a racist piece of shiat judge would not allow this incident into evidence.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I misinterpreted the headline and thought, "There's *another* Derek Chauvin?"
 
LL316
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: So...not an isolated incident? Nor something that was a surprise to anyone in command then?


Well he did it (at least) once before and the person didn't die, so clearly that means it was perfectly acceptable to do whenever he wanted thereafter.

/Sarcasm
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: So...not an isolated incident? Nor something that was a surprise to anyone in command then?


Not something that was brought up in the last trial...
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shiny dagmar: [Fark user image 425x262]

Does he practice that defiant look in front of a mirror or what? You think he'd at least try to look contrite until the sentencing hearing.


Why would he?  He believes he did nothing wrong, and he'll get more support from the bootlickers if he acts defiant.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shiny dagmar: [Fark user image 425x262]

Does he practice that defiant look in front of a mirror or what? You think he'd at least try to look contrite until the sentencing hearing.


He just has RDF
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...So it might be his fetish?
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

punkwrestler: hubiestubert: So...not an isolated incident? Nor something that was a surprise to anyone in command then?

Not something that was brought up in the last trial...


Because the judge specifically disallowed it for some reason
 
someonelse
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

shiny dagmar: [Fark user image image 425x262]

Does he practice that defiant look in front of a mirror or what? You think he'd at least try to look contrite until the sentencing hearing.


He has resting sneer face.
 
Bonzo_1116 [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: I misinterpreted the headline and thought, "There's *another* Derek Chauvin?"


Yup, there is.

Cops live for this sort of thing
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: punkwrestler: hubiestubert: So...not an isolated incident? Nor something that was a surprise to anyone in command then?

Not something that was brought up in the last trial...

Because the judge specifically disallowed it for some reason


Because it shows the racist cop was guilty?
 
Zombie DJ
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"Things that could've been brought to my attention YESTERDAY!"
 
RI_Red
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: punkwrestler: hubiestubert: So...not an isolated incident? Nor something that was a surprise to anyone in command then?

Not something that was brought up in the last trial...

Because the judge specifically disallowed it for some reason


It's because cops get super-special fair trials, as opposed to the rest of us, who just get regular fair trials (if we're lucky/rich/white or any combination of the three).
 
Earguy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I can just see the appeal of the George Floyd case... "how was I supposed to know he'd die in 9 minutes, I knelt on a kid for 17 minutes and he didn't, like, die or anything! "
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: I misinterpreted the headline and thought, "There's *another* Derek Chauvin?"


There are a lot of 'em, but living under different names.
 
Barricaded Gunman [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

shiny dagmar: [Fark user image image 425x262]

Does he practice that defiant look in front of a mirror or what? You think he'd at least try to look contrite until the sentencing hearing.


Picture him making that face while he carries a lunch tray in a very loud prison cafeteria.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: He's going to get off light on the current charges. Short sentences running concurrently.

These new/old charges need to be filed to keep him away from decent people for longer.

[Fark user image 500x374] [View Full Size image _x_]


making sentences run concurrently for multiple homicide charges for the same death is not "going light" on the defendant but required under law.  You hand down the individual sentences so if one conviction is overturned on appeal the others remain, but making sentences run consecutively for the same criminal act would have 8th amendment problems.

he's likely looking at an upward departure form the 20 years the guidelines call for for murder two with no priors.  He won't get the max, but he will likely get 30.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: So...not an isolated incident? Nor something that was a surprise to anyone in command then?


This is exactly what I was thinking.  It took a murder on camera and a conviction in court for somebody to say, "Oh! That reminds me!  Didn't he do something like that before?"?!
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
17 minutes? What the hell, was he trying to set a World Record for Longest Time Kneeling on a Man's Neck Without Killing Him?

How many other Derek Types are in our police forces and when are they going to be fired before they kill again?
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

lilbjorn: Parthenogenetic: I misinterpreted the headline and thought, "There's *another* Derek Chauvin?"

There are a lot of 'em, but living under different names.


And I'd really like to see more articles about them being convicted and sentenced fair sentences.  But we only have this one to focus on so all the others can go free.  Wonder if he was paid for his sacrifice.
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: ChrisDe: American justice system, ladies and gentlemen:

Of course, this evidence wasn't allowed at trial because the defense successfully argued that jurors should be barred from hearing about Chauvin's history of neck and body restraints on suspects. (Which is wild considering the fact that defense attorneys also argued that Floyd's past arrests should be admissible and some of that "evidence" was allowed in.)

If I was on a jury for a case that involved a cop, I'd insist on seeing the cop's record. Any refusal would be an indication of malfeasance by the cop.


Good thing juries can't ask for anything during trial.  You make your decision with the evidence presented to you.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: American justice system, ladies and gentlemen:

Of course, this evidence wasn't allowed at trial because the defense successfully argued that jurors should be barred from hearing about Chauvin's history of neck and body restraints on suspects. (Which is wild considering the fact that defense attorneys also argued that Floyd's past arrests should be admissible and some of that "evidence" was allowed in.)



Just wait. In appeal, the defense will argue that this video *should've* been allowed. o_______O
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Ahhh yes, the root, race-baiters-central. XD

"errrbody wacist!" <-That's their mission statement
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


He needs to be put in general population. Get a chance to make new friends.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

RI_Red: cameroncrazy1984: punkwrestler: hubiestubert: So...not an isolated incident? Nor something that was a surprise to anyone in command then?

Not something that was brought up in the last trial...

Because the judge specifically disallowed it for some reason

It's because cops get super-special fair trials, as opposed to the rest of us, who just get regular fair trials (if we're lucky/rich/white or any combination of the three).


It's because it's prejudicial evidence of a prior bad act with little probative value beyond showing that Chauvin is a piece of shiat. Be glad they got a conviction without it so he doesn't have the issue on appeal.

/had Chauvin testified, it might've been admitted to rebut his inevitable bullshiat
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm going to raise the B.S. flag here.

I'm going to propose that it is not possible to have a knee on anyone's neck for 17 minutes without killing them.

It seems to me that if this actually happened, then the defense in the Chauvin trial would have presented this as evidence that something other than the knee-on-the neck was in play (drugs, age, hear attack, etc.) in the Floyd incident.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Magorn: SpectroBoy: He's going to get off light on the current charges. Short sentences running concurrently.

These new/old charges need to be filed to keep him away from decent people for longer.

[Fark user image 500x374] [View Full Size image _x_]

making sentences run concurrently for multiple homicide charges for the same death is not "going light" on the defendant but required under law.  You hand down the individual sentences so if one conviction is overturned on appeal the others remain, but making sentences run consecutively for the same criminal act would have 8th amendment problems.

he's likely looking at an upward departure form the 20 years the guidelines call for for murder two with no priors.  He won't get the max, but he will likely get 30.


I understand the concurrency as you describe it. (articles reporting his possible TOTAL sentences are fooling people).

I hope you are right about the 30, but I ain't gonna hold my breath.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 462x687]

He needs to be put in general population. Get a chance to make new friends.


No BRAZZERS tag?
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


feature not a bug

/cops lie
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image image 462x687]

He needs to be put in general population. Get a chance to make new friends.


I mean...  I wouldn't NOT watch that movie...
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

shiny dagmar: [Fark user image 425x262]

Does he practice that defiant look in front of a mirror or what? You think he'd at least try to look contrite until the sentencing hearing.


Fake it until you make it. He's got plenty of chances to make new friends in his new group home, and right now he needs to look as tough as possible. Being a cop in prison is one thing, being a cop convicted of murder is a whole 'nother.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Yeah, sure. Kick a man when he's down.
 
To Wish Impossible Things
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

shiny dagmar: [Fark user image 425x262]

Does he practice that defiant look in front of a mirror or what? You think he'd at least try to look contrite until the sentencing hearing.


Why would you expect Chauvin to be contrite at all?

This is the same man who decided it was worth going to trial for murder charges when the evidence included video evidence of him calmly murdering someone while a crowd of people were shouting to stop killing the victim.

And his defense was that he was too distracted by the crowd to realize what was going on.
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 462x687]

He needs to be put in general population. Get a chance to make new friends.


Haha. Who did this? Who 'shopped that one cop in your mom's bathroom? Which one is step-daddy now?
 
Godscrack
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Modern police officers. The knee is the new noose.
 
Displayed 50 of 53 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.