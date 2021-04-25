 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   The deportment teachers at the WaPo that are very disappointed in you call "Bong Hits 4 Jesus" a "seemingly pro-marijuana message"
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I don't see how school can have coverage over this. It wasn't threatening and just an outburst of teenager over school done off sight and doesn't disrupt academic learning.

Is an administrator's skin so thin that they have to waste the Court's time?
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Aar1012: I don't see how school can have coverage over this.


"Bong Hits 4 Busy Bodies" might be just what you need. :-)
 
covfefe [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Deportment seems excessive.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Will this also cover sending nudes?
 
maudibjr [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Well was she any good at cheerleading?
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
With everything going on in education now that Covid restrictions have upset the routine irritants, I wonder if the administration that start
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
At least with the actual "Bong hits 4 Jesus" case, there was an argument to be made for the place where he displayed it being a school-sanctioned activity. This one is just on her personal social media account done in her personal spare time.
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: With everything going on in education now that Covid restrictions have upset the routine irritants, I wonder if the administration that start


Damn fat fingers.

That started this is still worked up over this?
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Let's see how hard right McConnell packed this court.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Will this also cover sending nudes?


Probably not. You get into Federal child pron laws where nudes are concerned that superced 1A rights.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Bong hits for Jesus sounds to me like doing the right thing for the wrong reason
 
Eravior
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Aar1012: I don't see how school can have coverage over this. It wasn't threatening and just an outburst of teenager over school done off sight and doesn't disrupt academic learning.

Is an administrator's skin so thin that they have to waste the Court's time?


For all indents and porpoises, it certsendily is a first amentothat issue. fark dat skool.

The deportment teachers at the WaPo that are very disappointed in you call "Bong Hits 4 Jesus" a "seemingly pro-marijuana message"

Don't teach that!
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
On a related note, I find about one smashed vape pen a day in the park near my house.  Are they meant to be disposable?  Or, do the littering teens in my neighborhood have more money than braincells?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
'Because it is somewhat rare for the justices to take a student speech case, "they are writing broadly the standards that will apply for two or three generations," LoMonte said. "And they are writing the standards for all forms of speech across all media." '

Reading that, boy am I glad we have our current makeup of luminaries on the court.
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
students that aren't voting citizens aren't due all the same rights as adults and the folks at WaPo can't define inappropriate speech but they know it when they see it.
 
deadromanoff
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Shrooms for Jews?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Didn't the USSC recently rule that schools can't punish students for behavior outside of school, in related to the wannabe-cheerleader who put up a tiktok rant with cursing after failing to make the varsity cheer squad and getting punished for it by the school, despite doing it after hours, on her own time?

I can't see how this case survives after that.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This is going to come down to the code of conduct she signed to participate in sports.  The court is either going to end that practice, or give schools authority to police every aspect of a kids life.  I'll guess that it will be ruled that sports are voluntary, so if you don't want school combing social media posts, don't play sports.  I hope I'm wrong.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Oh yeah, evil pot, deadly marijuana. That's the real problem.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Glorious Golden Ass: Are they meant to be disposable?

Yep.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

maudibjr: Well was she any good at cheerleading?


She was until she caught her BF hooking up with another cheerleader.
 
gar1013
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Will this also cover sending nudes?


nydailynews.comView Full Size
 
gar1013
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

maudibjr: Well was she any good at cheerleading?


She made varsity.
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 minute ago  

New Rising Sun: 'Because it is somewhat rare for the justices to take a student speech case, "they are writing broadly the standards that will apply for two or three generations," LoMonte said. "And they are writing the standards for all forms of speech across all media." '

Reading that, boy am I glad we have our current makeup of luminaries on the court.


Indeed. I expect them to rule for the young lady, and thus for actual freedom from government overreach.

You're welcome.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Kit Fister: Didn't the USSC recently rule that schools can't punish students for behavior outside of school, in related to the wannabe-cheerleader who put up a tiktok rant with cursing after failing to make the varsity cheer squad and getting punished for it by the school, despite doing it after hours, on her own time?

I can't see how this case survives after that.


Tell that to my local school board. They make student-athletes sign a code of conduct that specifically states no bullying, harassment or any general negativity towards any student, coach, parent or school staff on any form of social media, or otherwise overheard or via recording device (to include text messages).
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Jeebus Saves: This is going to come down to the code of conduct she signed to participate in sports.  The court is either going to end that practice, or give schools authority to police every aspect of a kids life.  I'll guess that it will be ruled that sports are voluntary, so if you don't want school combing social media posts, don't play sports.  I hope I'm wrong.


I can see this, unfortunately.

I can also see some Red State School make "voluntary" extracurricular activities "mandatory", extending it to the entire student body.
 
gar1013
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Jeebus Saves: This is going to come down to the code of conduct she signed to participate in sports.  The court is either going to end that practice, or give schools authority to police every aspect of a kids life.  I'll guess that it will be ruled that sports are voluntary, so if you don't want school combing social media posts, don't play sports.  I hope I'm wrong.


If they are supported by taxpayers, that's problematic.

Make it ALL pay to play.

Don't have money? Go fundraise.
 
