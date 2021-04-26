 Skip to content
(Gizmodo)   Internet is out in Canada because (flips nickel, heads the queen, tails beavers)... tails it is   (earther.gizmodo.com) divider line
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Was it the Queen's beaver?
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
On the other hand -er- paw -um- hoof, moose get great cell reception wherever they go due to their antlers (AKA head antennas).
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The hockey puck that powered it fell out of the Tim Horton converter, knocking the Molson cooling system, a-whackie, eh?  Only Gordon Lightfoot can fix it and he's gotta writing a song about it first.  Deadpool Celine Dion
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
dennysgod
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
if that's not the most canadian reason for an internet outage, then I dont know what is, eh?
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Strange, as I usually use the internet to see beavers being gnawed on.
 
thesharkman
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This happened twice? Quite the problem with Beavers.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

freakdiablo: Strange, as I usually use the internet to see beavers being gnawed on.


I usually see the beavers dealing with a log jam. It's amazing how well they handle it.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Way to stereotype, Canada.

Should have blamed the sharks.
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
aagrajag
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Still not as bad as the dogs.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldJames
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I looked at the article and thought, 900 people isn't enough to claim Canada lost their internet. But then I thought, I don't know how many people live there, it probably is all of them.
 
fat boy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Really mods?
 
STFU_SNAFU_
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I love a good beaver story. As a kid my favorite part of Playboy/Hustler/penthouse were the letters that folks would send in, even though I call bullshiate on their truth.

Anyway. Good beaver story here I find more entertaining, now that I am old.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Starlink and similar services will be a game changer for these remote communities. I can't imagine what Telus was charging for dial up speeds in this community.
 
STFU_SNAFU_
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

thesharkman: This happened twice? Quite the problem with Beavers.


Systemic antibeaverism propaganda
 
Burke Turkey
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Invincible: Starlink and similar services will be a game changer for these remote communities. I can't imagine what Telus was charging for dial up speeds in this community.


Tumbler isn't even that remote, as it goes. I was living in Fort Nelson (6 hour drive north of Tumbler Ridge) this summer and we didn't even have telus as an option. Only NorthwestTel, who is even worse. And limited plans.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

aagrajag: Still not as bad as the dogs.

[Fark user image 415x739]


It's kind of like a poll tax, but instead, pole attacks.
 
