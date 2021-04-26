 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WXII Winston-Salem)   Beans, beans. They're good for your heart. The more you eat, the more you are likely to find a big mother-farking snake next to them on the shelf in Target   (wxii12.com) divider line
26
    More: Scary, Snake, NBC, Target store, black rat snake, NBC affiliate WRAL reports, Target Corporation, Hibernation, Target team member  
•       •       •

812 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Apr 2021 at 11:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Bill remains undeterred
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Wasn't this lil guy. He was too busy trying to peek under the cover at my 63 Impala. Came up in the yard, looked at the car for a minute, and went back in the woods. I'm guessing he came out only because I haven't heard or seen the neighborhood hawk in a while.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So if the beans don't make you shiat your pants...
 
ImOscar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why I don't buy my beans at Target.
 
70Ford
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's only worth screaming about if the snake talks or starts walking. Or beatboxing.
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scary tag?  It was a tiny harmless snake, subby is anti legless.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WHY ARE THERE SO MANY MOTHERFARKING SNAKES IN THIS MOTHERFARKING TARGET!?
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apex, NC saweet! Hey the snake was just doing it's rodent cleansing job and happened to be seen midday
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I Love Beans by Brak
Youtube 7ZWQMvHNOnI
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As if the snakes weren't already deadly enough, now they're eating beans?
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Brosephus: He was too busy trying to peek under the cover at my 63 Impala.


Did he wish he was a little bit taller?  Wish he was a baller?

/yes I know it's '64 not '63 :P
 
xxmedium
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For anyone who wants to confront their ophidiophobia head on, I highly recommend living in rural NC.

If you aren't sure where to find a black snake, just stand in the middle of any back country road in the summer for about 10 minutes. One will be along in short order.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That doesn't sound very good for my heart...
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dupre as commented that she found the incident "highly erotic" and had to be ejected from the premises for touching herself inappropriately in the housewares section.
 
cleek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hey, that's my Target.

i did see a little baby brown snake in the Lowes next door last fall.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
syzygy whizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Think my cat BAMF has an 'arrangement' with one of the resident garter snakes.  I'm positive she's brought the same snake in 4 days running.
It's a fairly good-sized snake, so she looks like a badass huntress.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrparks: It's only worth screaming about if the snake talks or starts walking. Or beatboxing.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

cleek: hey, that's my Target.

i did see a little baby brown snake in the Lowes next door last fall.


They grow up so fast.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Brosephus: [Fark user image image 850x637]

Wasn't this lil guy. He was too busy trying to peek under the cover at my 63 Impala. Came up in the yard, looked at the car for a minute, and went back in the woods. I'm guessing he came out only because I haven't heard or seen the neighborhood hawk in a while.


Article isn't particularly newsworthy. This can happen anywhere that has snakes and easy access. Much like your photo. Rat snakes are farking fast though. She would have really shiat herself if a copperhead was in a bin. Obviously the fix here is to sue Target and raze the prairies, drain the swamps and pave it all over.
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I do some work for a preschool and regularly have to perform snake-otomies from the playground when I'm around.  The kids all want to play with the snakes, and the teachers all want to crush, shoot, burn, annihilate, whatever, will keep the snakes away.  The poor old snakes just want to sunbathe in peace, but nope, gotta be ejected to a nearby ballfield.

Leave the poor thing alone, it's not going to do anything to you.  Well, unless it's a water moccasin.  Those mean SOBs can fark right.
 
payattention
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
fanbladesaresharp -  Obviously the fix here is to sue Target and raze the prairies, drain the swamps and pave it all over.

Dude, its Apex. They have already done that. Every inch of Wake county is paved, and if it isn't, just wait till Apple gets there...
 
payattention
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
cherry taggart - Well, unless it's a water moccasin.  Those mean SOBs can fark right.

Hell yes! Freaking cottonmouths! Meanest snake in the world! "They want to get away from you as much as you want to get away from them." Then, why did the muthafarkin' thing come up out of the water and chase me for 40 yards??

/I couldn't believe the thing was still chasing me...
//all I did was walk down to the creek behind my uncles house
///he is lucky there were no slashies that day...
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.