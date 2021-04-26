 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Florida couple claimed to have saved $2250 at Walmart by finding 50 weighted blankets on clearance for $5 each, marked down from $50. No word on why they needed 50 weighted blankets though   (yahoo.com) divider line
    Florida, Universal Product Code, Wal-Mart, best sale finds, Walmart's secret sales, Walmart's free mobile app, YouTube, goldmine of hidden clearance deals, Walmart clearance shopping life  
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reminds me of one of the lesser-known "Labours of Hercules."  When he had to get out of a ridiculously comfortable bed on a Monday morning under the oppressive comfort of 50 weighted blankets.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Selfie faced people.
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"saved"
 
zez
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The Weight - The Band (lyrics)
Youtube FFqb1I-hiHE
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Here's their living room:
cdn.carrot.com
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
No word on why they needed 50 weighted blankets though

Weight, weight.  Don't tell me.
 
sleze
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Wife-like rationale detected.

"Look at how much money I saved on these shoes!"
 
tuxq
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
And now they will sell them on Etsy for $75/each as one of a kind vintage.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
i.redd.it
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
TL, DR: They have to wander thru the store and scan everything. Unless they get really lucky and hit the jackpot on the first try.

Fark that. I don't have that much free time. Besides, Walmart has shiatty merchandise.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This is an advertisement for Wal-Mart.

The couple tells Yahoo Life they once saved $2,250 in one day by finding 50 weighted blankets on massive clearance - just $5 each, marked down from $50.

They didn't "save" anything.  They spent $250 on 50 weighted blankets that were $5 because they wouldn't sell at $50.  Whether they can arbitrage that into a profit is another matter.  Nowhere does the article mention that.  It's simply a guide to finding clearance items at Wal-Mart.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
To sell them at a higher amount?
 
NutWrench
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So now they're out $250 and they have 50 weighted blankets. In Florida.
 
btraz70
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If those things weigh 15lbs each that's 750 pounds on top of you all at once or basically my ex wife.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'd think you could sell them on eBay for $40, but the shipping would be $35
 
qorkfiend [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: This is an advertisement for Wal-Mart.

The couple tells Yahoo Life they once saved $2,250 in one day by finding 50 weighted blankets on massive clearance - just $5 each, marked down from $50.

They didn't "save" anything.  They spent $250 on 50 weighted blankets that were $5 because they wouldn't sell at $50.  Whether they can arbitrage that into a profit is another matter.  Nowhere does the article mention that.  It's simply a guide to finding clearance items at Wal-Mart.


Yeah, my first reaction was "they didn't save $2250, they spent $250 on 50 blankets".
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

brap: Reminds me of one of the lesser-known "Labours of Hercules."  When he had to get out of a ridiculously comfortable bed on a Monday morning under the oppressive comfort of 50 weighted blankets.


My bedmate has a really heavy one. On her side. I call it her "smother blanket." I suspect several elderly people are trapped under theirs at this moment.
 
SansNeural [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: This is an advertisement for Wal-Mart.

The couple tells Yahoo Life they once saved $2,250 in one day by finding 50 weighted blankets on massive clearance - just $5 each, marked down from $50.

They didn't "save" anything.  They spent $250 on 50 weighted blankets that were $5 because they wouldn't sell at $50.  Whether they can arbitrage that into a profit is another matter.  Nowhere does the article mention that.  It's simply a guide to finding clearance items at Wal-Mart.


Thank you!

I came here to Copy/Paste this line from the "article":

A Walmart+ account is essential for any Walmart shopper - budding bargain hunters or basically anyone who shops online, goes grocery shopping or even drives a car. For just $12.95 a month or $98 a year (after that 15-day free trial)
 
mcmnky
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
TFA is an ad for Walmart and their YouTube channel.

They didn't save $45. They wasted $5 plus the time to scan every item to find the "bargains."
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: This is an advertisement for Wal-Mart.

The couple tells Yahoo Life they once saved $2,250 in one day by finding 50 weighted blankets on massive clearance - just $5 each, marked down from $50.

They didn't "save" anything.  They spent $250 on 50 weighted blankets that were $5 because they wouldn't sell at $50.  Whether they can arbitrage that into a profit is another matter.  Nowhere does the article mention that.  It's simply a guide to finding clearance items at Wal-Mart.


Yeah, that was a farking commercial, not a news story.

Who the fark greenlighted that shiat?
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Is the ad/plug tag not working?
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I assume they reselling many of their finds on Ebay et al.  Nothing wrong with a little arbitrage in the system.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

DanInKansas: "saved"


The thing I dreaded most was when the wife came home and said "I just saved you so much money."
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

LZeitgeist: Rapmaster2000: This is an advertisement for Wal-Mart.

The couple tells Yahoo Life they once saved $2,250 in one day by finding 50 weighted blankets on massive clearance - just $5 each, marked down from $50.

They didn't "save" anything.  They spent $250 on 50 weighted blankets that were $5 because they wouldn't sell at $50.  Whether they can arbitrage that into a profit is another matter.  Nowhere does the article mention that.  It's simply a guide to finding clearance items at Wal-Mart.

Yeah, that was a farking commercial, not a news story.

Who the fark greenlighted that shiat?


Well, we get to make fun of the article and the people in it.  You can't get much more Fark than that.
 
Hey Nurse! [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure I just got conned into reading an ad for Walmart.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
They wanted a picture of their car, severely weighted down in the rear, on the website Cars at Walmart (dot) com.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Everytime I see something like that I'm tempted to buy a bunch to resell. Then I remember I'll procrastinate on the follow through and don't bother.
 
wgb423
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
People that don't understand math make me smile.

Thanks Walmart for turning on the "math-stupid" bug light and attracting them to one location.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

tuxq: And now they will sell them on Etsy for $75/each as one of a kind vintage.


csb

The wife and I were going antique shopping in the area looking for furniture for the new house when we moved to the area.  We went to a few of these things called 'antique malls', which are really just small business buildings with labyrinthian layouts packed with junk from wall to wall with a little isle way to snake your way through.

So we are making our way through the maze, after carefully tying off our spool of yarn at the door, when I look down, and spot a TV stand.  It was a decent looking tv stand, small, but the corner had a little damage on it so you could tell the wood was the cheap particle board from most modern assemble-your-self furniture.  It carried a price tag of ~$250.

What really struck me about this particular TV stand was that it was the identical model of the TV stand I had just given away to someone before we made the move.  We had purchased that exact model type in a set (TV stand + 2 end tables) from Walmart about 7 years earlier when we furnished our small apartment.  We paid $150 for the entire set.

The wife and I looked down at the stand, looked at each other, turned at the same time, and made our way for the exit, vowing never to set foot in another one of those stores again.
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

DanInKansas: "saved"


Some people are just obsessed with sales.  My dad's one of them.

"I saved $2k on this projector! $2500 down to $500!"
"What do you need a projector for?"
"I'll find a use for it."
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Has anyone mentioned that it's not an article, it's an ad?

Because that's not an article, it's an ad.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
TL;DR - Walmart ad disguised as 'news' article.
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Who the FARK Green lit an AD for A Walmart+ account???
 
Mad Canadian
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
All I know is that I absolutely love my weighted blanket...
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Billy Bathsalt: Here's their living room:
cdn.carrot.com image 800x534


And here is their car....(I see so many these days......)
Fark user image
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So they bought these blankets and are going to resell them? I wonder if they calculated how much time it takes to find these "bargains" and how much they will bring in if/when they sell them. Glad they have the time and patience for this , it annoys me to be to be in a store for a long time, especially after I found what I needed. Damn former roommate took forever in stores.
Reminds me of all them super coupon shopping bargain hunters from years ago where they would spend gobs of time planning their next big bargain hunt. IIRC there was a fark story about all the time they spend and the savings  would add up to a less than minimum wage job or something. I do use coupons for stuff I need but I don't need 10 toilet brushes for a buck a piece.
 
aperson
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Fark user image 495x374


I was about to post the video, but it looks like you got us covered.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: tuxq: And now they will sell them on Etsy for $75/each as one of a kind vintage.

csb

The wife and I were going antique shopping in the area looking for furniture for the new house when we moved to the area.  We went to a few of these things called 'antique malls', which are really just small business buildings with labyrinthian layouts packed with junk from wall to wall with a little isle way to snake your way through.

So we are making our way through the maze, after carefully tying off our spool of yarn at the door, when I look down, and spot a TV stand.  It was a decent looking tv stand, small, but the corner had a little damage on it so you could tell the wood was the cheap particle board from most modern assemble-your-self furniture.  It carried a price tag of ~$250.

What really struck me about this particular TV stand was that it was the identical model of the TV stand I had just given away to someone before we made the move.  We had purchased that exact model type in a set (TV stand + 2 end tables) from Walmart about 7 years earlier when we furnished our small apartment.  We paid $150 for the entire set.

The wife and I looked down at the stand, looked at each other, turned at the same time, and made our way for the exit, vowing never to set foot in another one of those stores again.


Sounds like the people who got into the buying storage unit craze and trying to make back the $2000 they spent on $300 worth of stuff.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"We've got no money in the bank, but we're ahead thousands!"
 
KungFuJunkie
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What is it with you people? You don't get it!

THE MOAR YOU SPEND THE MOAR YOU SAVE!!!!1
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Geotpf: I assume they reselling many of their finds on Ebay et al.  Nothing wrong with a little arbitrage in the system.


Yeah there was an article here not long ago about people that do this for a living.

I'm torn on this. One one hand, good for them I guess. On the other, these are the assholes that will clean out a stores entire stock of items so no one else can get any and then have to buy it for a lot more money.
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark.com brought to you today by Walmart! That was a commercial.
 
endosymbiont
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

SansNeural: Rapmaster2000: This is an advertisement for Wal-Mart.

The couple tells Yahoo Life they once saved $2,250 in one day by finding 50 weighted blankets on massive clearance - just $5 each, marked down from $50.

They didn't "save" anything.  They spent $250 on 50 weighted blankets that were $5 because they wouldn't sell at $50.  Whether they can arbitrage that into a profit is another matter.  Nowhere does the article mention that.  It's simply a guide to finding clearance items at Wal-Mart.

Thank you!

I came here to Copy/Paste this line from the "article":

A Walmart+ account is essential for any Walmart shopper - budding bargain hunters or basically anyone who shops online, goes grocery shopping or even drives a car. For just $12.95 a month or $98 a year (after that 15-day free trial)


Yeah, I'm calling bs on the whole thing. You're like the first person to starting putting it all together. So, the couple actually spent $348.00 and now they have boxes of blankets occupying their house, probably taking up a volume space larger than a refrigerator.

If I lose $350.00 and about 30 cubic feet of my house, while sharing a lot of personal data with a huge corporation, I haven't saved anything. Even if I got one weighted blanket out of the deal.


Note that the couple could have had a weighted blanket for $5 even if they had not spent $98 to give their personal data to WalMart.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Followup headline:

Florida couple found asphyxiated in bed under 50 weighted blankets
 
db2
‘’ less than a minute ago  

HighlanderRPI: Followup headline:

Florida couple found asphyxiated in bed under 50 weighted blankets


Couple was found dead next to pile of $2,250.
 
