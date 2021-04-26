 Skip to content
 
(BBC-US)   Google.com.ar stolen for a few pieces of eight   (bbc.com) divider line
indylaw
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
A bag of guineas or a piece of eight...

A piece of eight...
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
And how many pieces did he get to release it?
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

indylaw: A bag of guineas Italian-Americans or a piece of eight...

A piece of eight...


FTFY.  You can't use the "G" word anymore.  Too politically incorrect.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

dittybopper: indylaw: A bag of guineas Italian-Americans or a piece of eight...

A piece of eight...

FTFY.  You can't use the "G" word anymore.  Too politically incorrect.


I'll let my cousins know they're raising Italian-American Pigs now.

/Kinda sounds like the NYPD. . .
 
