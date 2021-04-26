 Skip to content
(Fox 31 Denver)   ''Definitely the food isn't the best part." If you'd ever been, you'd agree   (kdvr.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TripAdvisor has hella pictures for context.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I knew which place they were talking about before I even moused over the link.

Gotta love how that place is so infamous for its shiatty food...
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"It's the cliff diving, scary monkey, the cave that smells like feet,"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mercator_psi
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Golden Corral's new slogan?

/thanks RiffTrax
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
PanicAttack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It's something that's awesome where you're a kid, and obscenely terrible when you're an adult. Also, the parking lot in the South Park episode is spot-on.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
South Park - Cartman Is Not Invited to Casa Bonita
Youtube z9QhQ3eKBdQ
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"It's the cliff diving, scary monkey, the cave that smells like feet,"

media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

xanadian: I knew which place they were talking about before I even moused over the link.

Gotta love how that place is so infamous for its shiatty food...


From just looking at pictures, it looks the same as any shiatty texted joint.

They all have the same plates too.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Natalie Portmanteau:

Texmex is too a word, phone.
 
true okie doke
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If the food was any good the wait for a table would be insane.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

PanicAttack: It's something that's awesome where you're a kid, and obscenely terrible when you're an adult. Also, the parking lot in the South Park episode is spot-on.
[Fark user image image 850x475]


I never realized until now that it's a real place.
 
dothemath
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
After this lets save all the Chinese food places in Tampa.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
After all this time I find out Casa Bonita is in fact a real restaurant...holy sheet
/and now I will return to my fried ice-cream and taquito fueled dreams in solace
 
gfbabbitt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I went there a number of times in the 70s when I lived in Denver as a kid. Loved the mariachi bands, the cliff diving, the flags on the tables, and the wait staff with walkie-talkies. Even I knew, as a sub-10 year old, that the food sucked. Was reinforced when my aunt who came to visit from California complained that the food was 'too spicy'.

Went back to Denver a few years ago after a multi-decade hiatus, and was *shocked* to see that it was still open. Didn't go in though.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
''Definitely the food isn't the best part." If you'd ever been, you'd agree

I assumed that the headline was referring to the new Hooters-spinoff restaurant. I am leaving only partially disappointed.
 
Hey Nurse! [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
We've got a place in St Louis that's been around since the 60's. It's an old style drive in. Food sucks, but it's a blast to go there. It hasn't changed since it was built (as far as I can tell). They still have cruises, car hops, jukebox, rock-n-roll memorabilia, etc. They've been on the verge of bankruptcy for 20 years. Actually, I just tried to go to their website and it says IP can't be resolved.  Well, never mind.
 
PanicAttack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

aagrajag: PanicAttack: It's something that's awesome where you're a kid, and obscenely terrible when you're an adult. Also, the parking lot in the South Park episode is spot-on.
[Fark user image image 850x475]

I never realized until now that it's a real place.


Inside the REAL Casa Bonita from South Park
Youtube S6k26GDq9_0

For your viewing pleasure.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

aagrajag: PanicAttack: It's something that's awesome where you're a kid, and obscenely terrible when you're an adult. Also, the parking lot in the South Park episode is spot-on.
[Fark user image image 850x475]

I never realized until now that it's a real place.


inorite?
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

aagrajag: PanicAttack: It's something that's awesome where you're a kid, and obscenely terrible when you're an adult. Also, the parking lot in the South Park episode is spot-on.
[Fark user image image 850x475]

I never realized until now that it's a real place.


The only references to "real"-ness I've ever seen about it have been on Fark.

/Fark would never lie to us, right?
 
NutWrench
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"If you don't need the best in the world it's great," one of Casa Bonita's fans said.

It is "food" though, right?
Almost Pizza - SNL
Youtube KLHRjaUBb3o
 
dothemath
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
''Definitely the food isn't the best part."

- Rejected advertising slogan for Gene's All Ages BDSM Camp.
 
